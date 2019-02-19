MVCHA FINALS

CLASS 1A

GAME TWO: BEST-OF-THREE

TRIAD 7, BETHALTO 5 (KNIGHTS WIN SERIES AND CHAMPIONSHIP 2-0): A six goal outburst after trailing early 2-0 was what Triad needed, but the Knights had to survive a late rally to defeat Bethalto 7-5 and win the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 1A championship in a two-game sweep Monday night at the East Alton Ice Arena.

Ethan McFarland scored four goals, including a natural hat trick in the third period that all but decided the game, while Cole Ebersoldt scored twice and Philip Culiberk had the other Triad goal.

Bethalto’s Nolan Kahl, who missed game one last Thursday night due to a commitment with his traveling club team, had four of the five Eagle goals, which included a pair of late goals to pull Bethalto within 6-5. Matthew Winter had the only other goal for the Eagles.

Triad outshot Bethalto 29-20.

Last week, Belleville defeated Collinsville two games to one to win the Class 2A championship, its first as a combined program from East, West and Althoff Catholic.

CLASS 1A REGIONAL AT HARDIN CALHOUN

BUNKER HILL 40, BRUSSELS 33: In the opener of the Calhoun regional, Jacob Weidner led Bunker Hill with 11 points, while Coy Sellers added 10 as the Minutemen eliminated Brussels.

Lucas Hoemann led the Raiders with 11 points.

Bunker Hill goes to 6-17 and next plays top-seeded Madison Wednesday night in a 6 p.m. tip-off. Brussels finishes its season at 13-13.

CLASS 1A REGIONAL AT NEW BERLIN

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 55, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 51: The Spartans won a close game in its playoff opener at New Berlin, getting by Lincolnwood to advance.

North Greene is now 13-17 and moves on to play Winchester West Central in the semifinals Wednesday night at 6 p.m. The Lancers are eliminated with a 7-23 record.

CLASS 2A REGIONAL AT PIASA SOUTHWESTERN

STAUNTON 34, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 31: Addis Moore led Southwestern with 24 points, while Ryne Hanslow had three as the Piasa Birds were eliminated by Staunton.

Devin Ray led the Bulldogs with 12 points.

Staunton improves to 15-13 and next plays Marquette Catholic Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Southwestern ends the season with a 10-18 record.

REGULAR SEASON

HIGHLAND 56, JERSEY 50

Jersey’s boys basketball lost to Highland, 56-50. Tucker Shalley had 18 points and 8 rebounds for the Panthers, Alex Strebel had 14 points and 9 rebounds.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

SUNDAY RESULT

ST. LOUIS 4, MINNESOTA 0: On Sunday afternoon, the St. Louis Blues tied the franchises’ all-time longest winning streak at 10 in a row with its third consecutive shutout, 4-0 over the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 12 games, while Ryan O’Reilly, Vince Dunn and Brayden Schenn also had goals for the Blues.

Jordan Binnington stopped all 31 Minnesota shots for his eighth win in a row, setting a franchise record for longest winning streak by a rookie goalie.

Alex Stalock made 26 saves for the Wild, who are 1-5-3 in their last nine games, and currently sit one point in front of the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

St. Louis, now 31-22-5 on the year and four points ahead of the Dallas Stars for third place in the Central Division, will try to set a new franchise record when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night at Enterprise Center. Face-off time for the nationally televised game on NBCSN is 7 p.m.

