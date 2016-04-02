THURSDAY ROUNDUP

GIRLS SOCCER

OILER SOCCER CLASSIC

JERSEY 1, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME; JERSEY WINS PK SHOOTOUT 4-3): Hannah Jones scored the winning goal in the second round of a penalty-kick shootout to give Jersey the win over East Alton-Wood River for third place of the Oiler Soccer Classic round-robin tournament at Wood River Soccer Park Thursday.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time, forcing the shootout; the first round of the shootout ended with the sides even, forcing a sudden-death second round of penalties.

“This was a good win for us,” said Panther coach Brad Kimble. “As a team, we played very well through our defensive shape and into our offensive attack. We struggled in the offensive third and just could not get as many finishing chances as we would have liked.

“Wood River closed us down in their defense and kept the game very honest. The girls showed a lot of grit as we had to play through two five-minute (extra time) periods and then had to get through the penalty shootout.”

Lauren Davis, from a Hailea Tepen assist, gave Jersey a 1-0 lead in the 56th minute; the Oilers' Kara Crutchly tied the match in the 62nd minute to force extra time. Abby Stephens, Kadiah Baalman and Alli Bohannon scored in the first set of penalties for the Panthers, with Jones scoring the match-winner.

ROXANA 1, MASCOUTAH 0: A 73rd-minute goal from Emma Lucas gave Roxana a 1-0 win over Mascoutah and the title of the Oiler Soccer Classic tournament at Wood River Soccer Park Thursday evening.

Lucas was assisted by Alyssa Copeland on the goal that gave the Shells a 3-0 tournament record; the Indians finished 2-1, with Jersey 1-2 and East Alton-Wood River 0-3 for the week.

Braeden Lackey had 10 saves for the Shells in recording her third clean sheet of the year.

REGULAR SEASON

O'FALLON 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: A first-half Sam Stutsman goal stood up as O'Fallon defeated Marquette Catholic 1-0 in a non-conference match at Gordon Moore Park Thursday.

Sydney Brake recorded the clean sheet for the Panthers; the Explorers fell to 2-4-1 on the year, with O'Fallon going to 4-2-1.

TRIAD 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Triad got out to a 4-0 lead at the break and never looked back to score a 9-1 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Civic Memorial in Troy Thursday.

Kaity Kappler had the only goal of the match for the Eagles (3-3-2 overall, 0-2-1 in the league).

Allison Wendt, Meghan Smith and Katie Rogers had two goals each for the Knights (5-1-1 overall).

SOFTBALL

ALTON 4, BELLEVILLE EAST 2 (8 INNINGS): A two-run homer by Tomi Dublo kept Alton perfect on the softball field as the Redbirds downed Belleville East 4-2 in eight innings on the road Thursday.

The win was the first for the Redbirds over the Lancers in Belleville in 12 years.

The Redbirds struck first in the fourth on a Bronte Fencel infield single that brought home Savannah Fisher, then got a second run in the sixth when Tami Wong scored on a passed ball. The Lancers tied it in the bottom of the sixth and nearly took the lead on a bases-loaded, one-out wild pitch that came back to catcher Miranda Hudson, who was able to get the ball to pitcher Brittany Roady for the play at the plate, leading to Dublo's game-winner.

Roady and the Redbirds remained unbeaten at 8-0 overall, 2-0 in the Southwestern Conference; she went the distance, giving up two earned runs and five hits with seven strikeouts. Wong was 2-for-4, with Dublo 1-for-4 with the homer and two RBIs; Fencel was 2-for-3 for Alton. Angela Vanderpluym went 5.1 innings for the Lancers (7-2 overall, 1-1 SWC), giving up two earned runs on six hits while fanning five. Kristina Bettis took the loss for East.

The Redbirds host Edwardsville in a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday showdown.

BELLEVILLE WEST 4, GRANITE CITY 3: Belleville West came back from 3-1 down in the bottom of the seventh with three runs to hand Granite City a 4-3 Southwestern Conference loss in Belleville Thursday.

Caitlin Patrick had a pair of hits for the Warriors (4-3 overall, 1-1 SWC), including a homer, and had a RBI. Sarah Boyd had a hit and two RBIs for Granite.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 21, PLEASANT HILL 0 (5 INNINGS): A 12-run second inning helped send Hardin-Calhoun to a 21-0, five-inning win over Pleasant Hill Thursday; the Warriors went to 12-0 on the season with the win.

Emma Baalman was 3-for-3 with a triple and homer, driving in six runs; Junie Zirklebach added a pair of RBIs for Calhoun.

Grace Baalman fanned 15 and gave up just one hit in getting the win.

BASEBALL

ALTON 6, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Alton scored four times in the second and went on to post a 6-1 Southwestern Conference win over Belleville East in Belleville Thursday.

The game had originally been scheduled for Alton, but was switched after storms made the Redbirds’ new baseball facility unplayable; AHS’ first game on the new field is now set for April 12 against Collinsville.

Gary Volz got the win for the Redbirds, going 4.2 innings while conceding two hits and striking out eight; Charlie Erlier finished up.

Steven Nguyen was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Redbirds, with Robbie Taul adding a pair of RBIs to go with two hits; Noah Rathgeb and Steve Pattan also had two hits each.

The win put Alton at 6-3 overall and 1-1 in the SWC; the Lancers fell to 6-3 overall, 0-2 in the league.

EDWARDSVILLE 22, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (5 INNINGS): Edwardsville scored in every inning as the Tigers took a 22-0 win over East St. Louis in a Southwestern Conference game at Edwardsville Thursday.

Collin Clayton was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs for the Tigers (8-1 overall, 2-0 SWC), with Nathan French 1-for-3 with a double, Jake Garella 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Trey Riley 1-for-2 with a double, Cole Hansel two RBIs, Will Messer 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Daniel Reed 1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Issac Accola 1-for-3 with a double and a RBI.

Jordan Yenne got the win, going two innings while striking out four, with Kent Roberts throwing two innings and striking out four while conceding a hit and Jake DeBouck going an inning and fanning two.

BELLEVILLE WEST 11, GRANITE CITY 6: Belleville West scored six times in the sixth to take the lead and went on to defeat Granite City 11-6 Thursday in a Southwestern Conference game at Granite City’s Babe Champion Field.

Austin Bonvicinio, Collin Barrett and B.J. Niesporek each had triples for the Warriors; Bonvicinio was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored; Barrett was 1-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored; and Niesporek was 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Matt Woods and Latrell Smith each had runs scored for Granite.

James Marler took the loss, going an inning, giving up four earned runs on two hits; Jamie Roustio went four innings, giving up an earned run on four hits while striking out two. Gabe Jarman went two innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits with three strikeouts.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 14, PLEASANT HILL 6: A five-run second led Hardin-Calhoun to a 14-6 win over Pleasant Hill in Hardin Thursday. The game was shifted to Hardin after rains made Pleasant Hill’s field unplayable.

Easton Clark was 2-for-2 for the Warriors (6-3 overall, 2-0 Western Illinois Valley Conference); Mitch Bick was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Damian Pohlman 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Chandler Sievers 1-for-4 with two RBIs to highlight the Calhoun attack.

Sitevers got the win for the Warriors, giving up two earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out seven.

JERSEY 5, ROXANA 0: Drake Kanallakan dominated on the mound for Jersey Thursday, fanning 16 and giving up just one hit as Jersey defeated Roxana 5-0 in a non-conference game in Jerseyville Thursday.

Kanallakan also had a two-run homer in the third as the Panthers went to 4-4 on the year; the Shells dropped to 1-7.

Blake Wittman had a double for the Panthers; Blake Vandiver had the only hit of the day for the Shells, with Tanner Davis being charged with the loss.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 14, FREEBURG 9: Civic Memorial had a four-homer day as part of a 20-hit attack as the Eagles downed Freeburg 14-9 in Freeburg Thursday.

Brandon Hampton, Brandon Carpenter, Corey Price and winning pitcher Geoffrey Withers all went yard for the Eagles, who went to 5-2 on the year. Hampton and Collin Hall each had four hits for CM.

Hampton added a pair of doubles, while Carpenter had five RBIs on the day, Price had three RBIs and Jaxsen Helmkamp had two hits and two RBIs.

The Midgets had taken a 7-4 lead in the second with a seven-run inning, but the Eagles scored seven themselves in the fifth to regain the lead.

TRACK AND FIELD

CARROLLTON BOYS FIRST, GIRLS FOURTH IN QUAD: Carrollton’s boys and girls track teams took part in a quad Thursday against Greenfield, Mount Olive and West Central.

The Hawk boys won their meet with 76 points, followed by Greenfield (67), Mount Olive (44) and West Central (26); Carrollton took fourth on the girls’ side, finishing with 49 points. West Central won with 73 points, followed by Mount Olive (52) and Greenfield (50).

The Hawks’ Prough was a triple winner on the boys’ side, taking the 100 meters in 11.85 seconds, the long jump win 19-9.75 and triple jump in 37-7.25; McAdams won the 1,600 meters in 6:00.9.

In the girls’ competition, Custer won the 3,200 meters in 13:46.8, while Baumgartner won the 1,600 meters in 6:07.4, the Hawks won the 4x400 relay in 4:56.7 and the Hawks’ Meyer won the long jump in 15-5.25 and triple jump in 30-6.5.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

O’FALLON 11-25-25, EDWARDSVILLE 25-12-14: O’Fallon recovered from a first-game loss to take a 11-25, 25-12, 25-14 Southwestern Conference win over Edwardsville at Lucco-Jackson Gym in Edwardsville Thursday.

The loss dropped the Tigers to 3-5 overall, 1-1 in the league; the Panthers went to 2-0 both overall and in the SWC.

Nick Allen had 13 kills for the Tigers, with Mike Horton adding 22 assists and Hartnagel eight digs.

The Tigers were scheduled to play in the Vianney Tournament in southwest St. Louis County Saturday.

BELLEVILLE WEST 25-25, ALTON 15-9: Belleville West swept Alton 25-15, 25-9 in a Southwestern Conference match Thursday.

The match took place at Alton’s gym.

