JERSEY - Jersey will have some strong competition this week in its Mid Winter Classic Tourney at Jersey.

The Panthers face Collinsville in a 7:30 p.m. game Wednesday in the tournament. Then, the Panthers meet Quincy Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Cahokia at 6:30 p.m. Saturday to close the tourney. Cahokia and Highland square off at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the opening game.

Highland topped Jersey 58-43 in the Panther’s Mid Winter Classic Tourney opener on Saturday night.

Blake Wittman paced all Panther scorers with 12 points, Hall added 11 points. Shaw added 8 points. Feldmann had 19 points for Highland.

Highland led 27-20 at the half and outscored the Panthers 17-9 in the finale frame to put away the victory.

Jersey head coach State Reeder said Highland turned in a strong defensive performance in the game on Saturday. He said his team's execution was also not on track that night, something he hopes to change in the next three games.

Monday night, Quincy Notre Dame defeated Cahokia 55-50 with Schwartz leading Quincy Notre Dame with 14 points. In the nightcap, Highland defeated Collinsville 52-43 with Bulldogs' Feldman leading all scorers with 17 points. Taylor had 12 points for Collinsville.

MONDAY NIGHT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 49, NASHVILLE 34: Kayee Eaton's 24 points lifted Civic Memorial to a 49-34 win over Nashville in a quarerfinal game of the Highland Invitational Monday; the Eagles went to 20-1 on the year while the Hornets fell to 16-4.

The win put the Eagles into a semifinal contest Wednesday against Breese Central, 51-26 winners over Okawville Monday. Anna Hall had eight points for CM, with Alaria Tyus adding seven and Kourtland Tyus six.

REGULAR SEASON

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 40, NOKOMIS 27: Marquette Catholic got nine points each from Lila Snider and Peyton Kline as the Explorers defeated Nokomis 40-27 at home Monday evening to go to 12-5 overall, 2-0 in the Prairie State Conference; the Redskins fell to 13-8, 2-1 in the league.

Kiley Kirchner added eight points and Taylor Aguirre and Lauren Fischer each had seven for MCHS.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 40, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 36; Anna McKee put up 14 points and Madison Webb 10 as McGivney Catholic fell to Waterloo Gibault 40-36 at home Monday; the Griffins fell to 8-9 on the season with the loss.

The Griffins are scheduled to travel to Staunton for a game this evening.

BOYS BASKETBALL

100TH MACOUPIN COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

STAUNTON 61, BUNKER HILL 34: Jacob Weidner's 13 points weren't enough as Bunker hill dropped a 61-34 decision to Staunton Monday in the Centennial Macoupin County Championship in Girard.

Tony Pickerill had nine points for the Minutemen and Deron Ralston eight on the evening.

LITCHFIELD TOURNAMENT

NOKOMIS 64, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 43: Jake Wells had 17 points and Tavion Walker 11 as East Alton-Wood River dropped a 64-43 decision to Nokomis in the Litchfield Tournament Monday; the Oilers fell to 5-13 on the 8- 8season while the Redskins went to 10-5.

Darren Spruill added six points for EAWR on the game as they concluded group play in the tournament.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 61, LITCHFIELD 39: Metro East Lutheran jumped out to a lead at the half and went on to defeat the host Purple Panthers in MEL's opening game of the Litchfield Tournament Monday; the Knights went to 8-10 on the season, while Litchfield fell to 9-9.

Larry Harris led MEL with 15 points, with Damonte Bean and Jonah Wilson each adding nine points; 12 different players hit the scoresheet for the Knights on the game.

MOUNT ZION 69, ROXANA 29: Jacob Golenor led with 10 points as Roxana fell to Mount Zion 69-29 in the Litchfield Tournament Monday; the Shells tumbled to 3-15 on the season with the loss.

Gavin Huffman added nine points for the Shells while Andrew Beckman had five; Clayton Marquardt led the Braves with 18 points.

SATURDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

96TH WINCHESTER INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

HARDIN-CALHOUN 59, WEST CENTRAL 54: Drew Baalman led the way with 18 points as Hardin-Calhoun took the consolation bracket of the 96th Winchester Invitational Tournament Saturday afternoon.

Corey Nelson added 14 points for the Warriors and Chandler Sievers 13 to run out winners on the day; the Cougars were led by Drew Evans' 16 points on the day.

NORTH GREENE 59, PETERSBURG PORTA 50: North Greene bounced back from a 30-19 deficit at halftime to score a 59-50 win over Petersburg PORTA in the third-place game of the Winchester Invitational Saturday afternoon, sending the Spartans to 12-3 on the year.

Payson-Seymour defeated Western 69-51 for the tournament title.

100TH MACOUPIN COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

NORTH MAC 55, BUNKER HILL 33: North Mac opened the Centennial Macoupin County Championship Saturday with a 55-33 win over Bunker Hill.

Devon Ralston led the Minutemen with 14 points, followed by Cole Kiffmeyer's 12 points for the game. The 100th edition of the tournament continues at 6:30 p.m. this evening as the Minutemen meet Staunton.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 70, MOUNT OLIVE 44: Cayden Heyen had 20 poitns as Piasa Southwestern defeated Mount Olive 70-44 in the Birds' opening game of the Centennial Macoupin County Championshp Saturday at North Mac.

Ben Lowis added 12 points and Justin Bailey 11 in the win for Southwestern, who next meet Carlinville at 6:30 p.m. Friday; the final is set for 8 p.m. Saturday.

HIGHLAND TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 69, LITCHFIELD 36: Bryce Zupan led Civic Memorial with 22 points and Caden Clark added 14 as the Eagles opened the Highland Tournametn Saturday with a 69-36 win over Litchfield; CM went to 11-5 on the year with the win.

JaQuan Adams added nine points for the Eagles on the day; Sam Painter led the Purple Panthers with 13 points.

GREENVILLE 53, ROXANA 49: Gavin Huffman's 15 points weren't enough as Roxana fell to Greenville in the Shells' opening game of the Highland Tournament Saturday; RHS fell to 3-14 on the year with the loss, while the Comets went to 9-8.

Andrew Beckman added 11 points and Parris White 10 in the loss for Roxana; Brock Nelson led the Comets with 18 points.

HILLSBORO 41, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 38: Tavion Walker led with 11 poitns as East Alton-Wood River dropped a 41-38 decision to Hillsboro in the Oilers' opening Highland Tournament game Saturday; EAWR fell to 5-12 on the year.

Jake Wells added eight points and Justin Englar seven for the Oilers; Peyton Tester led the Hilltoppers with 20 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTH GREENE LADY SPARTAN INVITATIONAL

SOUTH COUNTY 56, BRUSSELS 22: South County defeated Brussels 56-22 Saturday in the fifth-place game of the North Greene Lady Spartan Invitational in White Hall.

Kinder led the Raiders with 11 points, with Muntman adding six on the day. The Spartans' Lakeleigh Brown was named to the All-Tournament Team, while the Raiders were presented with the Sportsmanship Award for the tournament.

100TH MACOUPIN COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

BUNKER HILL 51, STAUNTON 36: Mallory Schwegel had 16 points and Ashley Dey 11 to go with 11 rebounds as Bunker Hill defeated Staunton 51-36 in the girls opener of the Centennial Macoupin County Championship at North Mac Saturday.

Brooke Morell added eight points for the Minutemaids.

HIGHLAND TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 62, TRENTON WESCLIN 16: Kaylee Eaton led the way with 22 points as Civic Memorial defeated Trenton Wesclin 62-16 in an opening-round Highland Tournament game Saturday; the Eagles went to 18-1 on the year with the win.

Kourtland Tyus added 13 points for CM while Tori Pfeifer added seven on the day. The Eagles meet Nashville in a quarterfinal game today.

REGULAR SEASON

MURPHYSBORO 67, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 42: Ellen Schulte had 19 points as Metro East Lutheran dropped a 67-42 road decision to Murphysboro Saturday afternoon; the Knights fell to 8-5 on the year.

