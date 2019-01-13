THURSDAY, JANUARY 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 51, WATERLOO 37: Clare Breden and Abby Manns continue to be a very good combination for the Panthers as Breden hit for 21 points while Manns added 11 in Jersey’s win over Waterloo.

Haley Aldridge led the Bulldogs with 17 points, while Ali Scace added eight in the game.

The Panthers are now 14-6, while Waterloo is now 4-13.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 65, MADISON 24: In a game played on Wednesday evening, Kamryn Fandrey led with 15 points, while Adrenna Snipes added 14 as the Explorers turned back Madison on the road.

Marquette goes to 14-7 on the year, while the Trojans fell to 1-12.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 40, ROXANA 15: Maddie Davis scored 14 for the Hawks, while Ashlyn Wightman added 11 in Gibault’s win over Roxana Wednesday night.

Gracelyn Waters led the Shells with seven points, while four other players – Emma Little, Olivia Mouser, Kylee Winfree and Abby Zangori – scored two each.

The Shells are now 3-14, while the Hawks moved to 9-10.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 48, GRANITE CITY 11: Shannon Lampe led both teams with 18 points, while Abby Braundmeier and Claire Toennies had eight each in the Knights’ win over Granite Wednesday night.

Ellie Wiehardt led the Warriors with seven points, while Rianna Lange and Brooke Phelps had two each.

The Knights are now 16-3; Granite City is now 1-15.

TRIAD 55, MASCOUTAH 24: Heather Rood once again let Triad, scoring 19 points, while Caliegh Miller added 11 as the Knight defeated Mascoutah at Rich Mason Gym.

Maiah Kelly led the Indians with 10 points, while Tinia Williams added seven.

Triad is now 10-8, while Mascoutah is now 4-14.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 50, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 42: Adrenna Snipes led the Explorers with 18, while Kamryn Fandrey scored 10 in Marquette’s loss to on the road to Althoff.

Tiffani Siekmann led the Crusaders with 14 points, while sister Gabby Siekmann added nine.

Althoff improves to 14-7 on the year.

BELLEVILLE WEST 56, COLLINSVILLE 40: Caite Knutson and Kristyn Mitchell each had 13 points, but It wasn’t enough as Belleville West defeated Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference matchup.

The Maroons go up to 9-10, while the Kahoks are now 9-7.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NEW ATHENS 70, VALMEYER 59: Philip Reinhardt led the Pirates with 23 points, Riley McCarthy had 16 points and Jacob Rowald had 12 in Valmeyer’s loss to New Athens.

Joe Range led the Yellowjackets with 24 points, while George Schneider added 19.

New Athens advances to 7-8, while the Pirates are now 5-13.

MARQUETTE-FATHER MCGIVNEY GAME POSTPONED TO FEB. 14: A game schedule for Saturday between Marquette Catholic and Father McGivney Catholic has been postponed until Thursday, Feb. 14 at the McGivney gym, due to forecasts of a winter storm approaching the St. Louis metro area.

The Weather Channel has forecast between 6 to 9 inches of snow beginning Friday afternoon into Saturday evening, along with sleet and ice during the storm.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 4, MONTREAL 1: Goalie Jordan Binnington came up big again for the Blues, making 28 saves in his second career start as St. Louis defeated Montreal 4-1 Thursday night at Enterprise Center.

Robert Thomas had a power play goal, Oskar Sundqvist had a shorthanded goal and an assist, and both Jay Bouwmeester and Sammy Blais scored for St. Louis, while Ryan O’Reilly had two assists.

Article continues after sponsor message

Brendan Gallagher had the only Canadien goal, while Carey Price had 26 saves.

St. Louis goes to 18-20-4 on the year and plays at Dallas Saturday evening in an 8 p.m face-off.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lindbergh 60, Triad 43 (Wednesday)

New Athens 70, Valmeyer 59

Pittsfield 49, Brussels 48

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 58, Father McGivney Catholic 45

Poplar Bluff, Mo. 60, Granite City 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 65, Madison 24 (Wednesday)

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 40, Roxana 15 (Wednesday)

Breese Mater Dei 48, Granite City 11 (Wednesday)

Triad 55, Mascoutah 24

Belleville Althoff Catholic 50, Marquette Catholic 42

Belleville West 56, Collinsville 40

Civic Memorial 43, Highland 41

Belleville East 56, Granite City 17

Carlinville 38, Roxana 32

Staunton 48, Piasa Southwestern 41

Jersey 51, Waterloo 37

O’Fallon 52, East St. Louis 48

Father McGivney Catholic 64, Valmeyer 22

WRESTLING

Edwardsville 59. Alton 16

Edwardsville 58, Belleville Althoff Catholic 17

Edwardsville 74, S, Charles Lutheran 6

Alton 46. St, Charles Lutheran 27

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St, Louis Blues 4, Montreal Canadiens 1

More like this: