WEDNESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA CLASS 2A EFFINGHAM REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

JERSEY 3, HIGHLAND 0: Jake Witt, Jake Ridenhour and Alex Roth all goaled as Jersey advanced to Saturday's IHSA Class 2A Effingham Regional final with a 3-0 win over Mississippi Valley Conference rival Highland Wednesday afternoon.

The Panthers, who went to 20-3 on the year, will take on Quincy Notre Dame at 3 p.m. Saturday for the right to advance to next week's Columbia Sectional against the winner of the Carbondale Regional.

Ridenhour opened the scoring in the 34th minute, with Witt scoring in the 51st minute and Roth sealing the win in the 57th minute. Zac Ridenhour recorded the clean sheet for the Panthers.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 25-11-25, ROXANA 20-25-19: Metro East Lutheran shook off a Game 2 loss and celebrated their Senior Night with a 25-20, 11-25, 25-19 non-conference win over Roxana in Edwardsville Wednesday night.

Ashlee Robinson, Ellen Schulte and Danielle Timmerman each had nine kills for the Knights (10-18), Tori Harrison 10 points from serve with four aces and 18 digs, Lydia Flaherty 25 assists and Ashley Sola 10 digs.

The Shells fell to 13-20 on the year. MEL will take part in this weekend's Quincy Notre Dame Tournament before the start of next week's IHSA Class 1A Girls Volleyball Championship.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, JERSEY 14-18: Grace Baalman's 14 kills helped Hardin-Calhoun bounce back from a Tuesday loss with a 25-14, 25-18 win over Jersey in Jerseyville Wednesday night.

Sydney White had 22 assists for the Warriors (29-2), with Abby Baalman adding seven digs and Brooke Carney five.

Mackenzie Thurston led the Panthers (14-15) with seven kills, with Margy Tepen adding 10 digs.

FIELD HOCKEY

MIDWEST TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND

PARKWAY WEST 2, MARQUETTE 0: Second-half goals from Emma Ratliff and Kaleigh Riggs helped Parkway West to a 2-0 win over Marquette in the opening round of the season-concluding Midwest Tournament in Ballwin, Mo., Wednesday.

The Longhorns advanced to a scheduled second-round match against Whitfield Thursday; the Explorers, who completed their first season, finished 3-14-3.

TUESDAY

PAYSON SEYMOUR 25-25, HARDIN-CALHOUN 22-23: Payson Seymour snapped a 14-match Hardin-Calhoun winning string with a 25-22, 25-23 win over the Warriors in Payson Tuesday night.

Grace Baalman led the Warriors (28-2) with nine kills and six digs, with Kassidy Klocke adding four blocks and Emily Baalman six digs.

Article continues after sponsor message

HILLSBORO 25-28, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 18-26: Hillsboro handed Piasa Southwestern a South Central Conference loss at Hillsboro Tuesday, the Hilltoppers taking a 25-18, 28-26 win over the Piasa Birds.

Madison Greeling led the Birds (18-3-3 overall, 7-2 SCC) with five points from serve, nine kills and 15 digs, with Karlie Green getting seven points and Erika Daube 19 digs.

Hillsboro was led by Emily Benning with 13 points, five aces and 10 digs; Maddie Miller eight kills and three blocks; and Lindsey Major five points and 20 digs.

MASCOUTAH 25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 12-18: Mascoutah overcame Civic Memorial leads in both games to keep the Eagles winless in the Mississippi Valley Conference, the Indians taking a 25-12, 25-18 win Tuesday.

CM fell to 11-12-3 overall, 0-9 in the MVC; Mascouath went to 22-8-1 overall, 9-0 in the league.

Sydney Marshall had 11 assists and two blocks for the Eagles, with Susan Buchanan adding four kills and Kennedy Carnes two blocks of her own.

The Eagles are scheduled to face Jersey Thursday to close out the regular season.

CARLINVILLE 23-25-25, CARROLLTON 25-12-15 : Carlinville won for the ninth time in their last 10 outings as the Cavaliers downed Carrollton 23-25, 25-12, 25-15 Tuesday in Carrollton.

Grace Zachary and Anna Chew led the Cavs with 14 kills for Zachary and 11 kills and four blocks for Chew.

TRIAD 25-25, JERSEY 19-17: Faith Franke had four blocks and Mackenzie Thurston three kills as Jersey dropped a 25-19, 25-17 decision to Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Troy Tuesday.

The Panthers fell to 14-14 overall, 1-8 in the MVC, and take on Civic Memorial in the season finale Thursday.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 21-25-25, MOUNT OLIVE 25-12-21: Metro East Lutheran came off the deck to hand Mount Olive a 21-25, 25-12, 25-21 defeat in a Prairie State Conference match at Edwardsville Tuesday.

Danielle Timmerman led the Knights with 12 kills, with Lydia Flaherty getting 35 assists; Ellen Schulte eight kills; Ashlee Robinson seven blocks; Katherine Lange 13 points from serve; and Rachael Kernich nine points.

The win clinched the PSC title for the Knights, who finished the year 4-1 in the league.

FIELD HOCKEY

MICDS 5, EDWARDSVILLE 1: Veronica Carrow had Edwardsville's only goal as the Tigers finished their regular-season schedule with a 5-1 loss to MICDS on the road Tuesday.

Carrow's goal came after the Rams had taken a 4-0 lead on the strength of goals from Bridget Condie, Annie Meyer, Lilly Thiemann and Whitney Williamson. Kara Zurlinden scored the final Ram goal.

The Tigers fell to 13-9 on the season and will enter the season-ending Midwest Tournament's third round with a match at MICDS against either Oakville, Westminster or Kirkwood (the Pioneers will meet the Oakville-Westminster winner in the second round) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A win in that match could lead to a rematch against the two-time defending champion Rams in the quarterfinals Oct. 27.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their results and scores to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sport roundup. Send your results and scores to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com, or submit your scores to Feeney's Twitter feed @RiverBrenter or to Riverbender's feed @RiverBenderNews for inclusion.

More like this: