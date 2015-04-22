BASEBALL

ALTON 4, O'FALLON 0: Bryan Hudson gave up just two hits while striking out 14 and went the distance as Alton remained a game behind Southwestern Conference-leading Edwardsville with a 4-0 win over O'Fallon at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday.

The Redbirds, now 13-3 overall and 4-1 in the SWC, remained 1.5 games behind 6-0 Edwardsville, who defeated Collinsville 4-0 Tuesday. The Tigers are off Thursday from SWC play while Alton has a rainout makeup game at home against Granite City. The Panthers fell to 12-6 overall, 4-2 SWC.

The Redbirds scored once in the first on a passed ball, then added three in the fifth highlighted by a Steven Pattan single that brought home a pair of runs.

Steven Nguyen was 2-for-2 with a double, Pattan was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Aaron Bonnell was 1-for-3 with a RBI.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 14, GREENFIELD 3 (6 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun's nine-run sixth helped get the Warriors home in a 14-3, six-inning win over Greenfield on the road Tuesday.

Greenfield had taken a 1-0 lead in the third, but the Warriors exploded for five runs in the fifth before the nine-run sixth to run home winners.

Brandon Fraley homered twice in a 2-for-3, three-RBI day for Calhoun, while Easton Clark, Mitch Bick. Josh Gross (who had three RBIs) and Austin Laing also homered and Wes Klocke and Trevor Bick (who had three RBIs) had doubles in 2-for-4 games.

Sam Barczewski went six innings for the win, giving up two earned runs and five hits while walking two and striking out 12. The Warriors took their record to 14-7 overall, 5-0 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference; they have a rematch, this one at home, with Greenfield at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

STAUNTON 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: Sam Alender knocked a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give Staunton a 4-3 win over East Alton-Wood River in Staunton Tuesday afternoon.

A three-run fourth had given the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead, but the Oilers battled back to forge a tie thanks to a Blake Marks two-run homer in the fifth; Marks went 4-for-4 for EA-WR.

The Oilers travel to Carlinville for a Friday afternoon tilt.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: Civic Memorial scored six times in the first and went on to down Metro-East Lutheran 10-1 Tuesday in Bethalto.

Jack Walker went the distance to record the win for the Eagles.

Tyler Andrus and Devin Daniels each had a double and triple for CM, with Andrus driving in three runs and Daniels two. Corey Price, Caleb Buhs and Lukas Jones also had two hits each for the Eagles.

CARROLLTON 4, NORTH GREENE 1: Jacob Smith fired a two-hitter as Carrollton downed North Greene 4-1 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference match Tuesday.

Smith struck out five in getting the win, while Cole Brannan had a pair of hits for the Hawks.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 2, O'FALLON 0: Brittany Roady gave up just three hits while striking out four as Alton shut out O'Fallon 2-0 in a Southwestern Conference softball game at O'Fallon Tuesday.

The Redbirds scored in the third and the seventh to take their record to 7-7 overall, 2-4 in the SWC; the Panthers fell to 5-12 overall, 2-4 in the league.

Miranda Hudson and Sydney Hartman each had two-hit days for Alton, with one of Hudson's hits a triple. Katelyn Presley also had a RBI for the Redbirds.

MARQUETTE 4, BUNKER HILL 0: Freshman Meghan Schorman no-hit Bunker Hill Tuesday as Marquette ran out 4-0 winners over the Minutemaids at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday.

Schorman fanned 17 and walked just two as the Explorers won their sixth game in a row; she also went 3-for-3 from the plate with a triple and a run scored.

Megan Wittich was 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Explorers, while Tess Eberlin had a pair of hits.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 4, GREENFIELD 2: Emma Baalman's 2-for-4 day with a pair of RBIs was enough to get Hardin-Calhoun over the line in a 4-2 Western Illinois Valley Conference win over Greenfield Tuesday.

Kassidy Klocke was 1-for-3 with a RBI for the Warriors, while Becca Oswald and Sara Brodbeck each had two hits for Calhoun.

The Warriors went to 17-3 on the year with the win and host a rematch with Greenfield Thursday.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Tori Beachum bounced back from giving up two runs in the first with six shutout innings as East Alton-Wood River upended Civic Memorial 6-2 in a non-conference game at Bethalto Tuesday.

Beachum gave up six hits and struck out 10 as the Oilers went to 7-14 on the season; CM fell to 5-8. Beachum also had three hits and two RBIs on the day while Morgan Moxey had a home run among her three hits.

Ryan Allison took the loss for the Eagles, giving up four earned runs and nine hits while striking out three. Katelyn Turbyfill had two doubles and a RBI for CM, while Chloe Jennings had a double and a single and Kelsey Deaton had a RBI.

HIGHLAND 15, ROXANA 2 (5 INNINGS): Highland drove home 11 runs in the first and cruised to a 15-2, five-inning win over Roxana at Roxana Tuesday.

Cindy Scroggins and Shelby Jackson each had RBIs for the Shells, who fell to 7-11 on the season with the loss.

CARROLLTON 3, NORTH GREENE 2 (9 INNINGS): A ninth-inning run got Carrollton past North Greene 3-2 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference game at White Hall Tuesday.

The Spartans pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extras.

Emmie Struble went the distance for the win, not allowing an earned run while giving up six hits and fanning 11. McKenzie Ruyle had three hits for the Hawks (16-1) while scoring twice, while Maddie Struble also had two hits.

The win was Carrollton's 15th in a row.

GIRLS SOCCER

HIGHLAND 5, JERSEY 0: Highland got out to a 3-0 halftime lead and downed Jersey 5-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Tuesday.

Morgan Sikora bagged four goals for the Bulldogs in the win.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-26, BELLEVILLE WEST 15-24: Edwardsville had to hang on in the second game, but took a 25-15, 26-24 Southwestern Conference boys volleyball sweep over Belleville West on the road Tuesday.

The Tigers moved to 13-5 overall on the season, 6-0 in the SWC. They host St. Dominic's of O'Fallon, Mo., in a 5:30 p.m. Wednesday match at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK

HAWKS, EXPLORERS MEET IN QUAD: Carrollton's boys and girls track teams took second and third places and Marquette took third and fourth in a quadrangular track meet at Carrollton Tuesday.

The Hawk boys scored 80 points to finish second behind Jacksonville Rout, who won the meet with 104 points; Marquette took third with 30.5 points and West Central was fourth with 11 points. On the girls side, Routt was first with 91 points, followed by West Central with 71 points, Carrollton with 50 and Marquette with 12.

The Hawk boys had wins in the 4x800 relay, the 3,200 meters, 1,600 meters, shot put, discus throw, long jump and pole vault; the Explorers had wins in 4x100 relay, 100 meters and 400 meters.

Carrollton girls wins came in the 4x800 relay, 100 meter hurdles, long jump and pole vault.

