SOFTBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 2, ALTON 0 (12 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun's Grace Baalman and Alton's Brittany Roady engaged each other in a pitcher's duel in Hardin Monday afternoon, both hurlers completely shutting down the other side.

Grace Baalman, though, ended it in dramatic fashion, connecting on a two-run shot to give the Warriors a 2-0, 12-inning win over the Redbirds.

Grace Baalman was 3-for-5 with two RBIs from the homer, which scored Abby Baalman ahead of her; she had reached on an error; Abby Baalman went 1-for=4 while Madison Lehr was 1-for-4 on the day. Savannah Fisher, Miranda Hudson, Bronte Fencel and Herrin each had a hit for AHS.

Grace Baalman had 17 strikeouts for the Warriors, while Roady fanned 17 for the Redbirds. The Redbirds travel to East St. Louis Tuesday.

LITCHFIELD 7, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Litchfield scored six times in the fourth and went on to take a 7-1 win over Marquette Catholic at Gordon Moore Park Monday.

Emma Taylor had the only hit of the day for the Explorers; Bridget Powers had a RBI and Grace Frost a run scored for Marquette.

Tess Eberlin took the loss, going all seven innings and giving up two earned runs on seven hits while fanning two. Marquette fell to 3-8 on the year.

HIGHLAND 12, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: An eight-run first inning set the tone as Highland downed Civic Memorial 12-3 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Bethalto Sports Complex Monday.

Isabella Roberts had a RBI on two hits for the Eagles (7-5 overall, 0-2 MVC) and Kalyn Haar had a RBI.

Ryan Allison was charged with the loss; Kaitlynn Wrenn went six innings in relief, giving up an earned run on five hits.

The Bulldogs went to 10-3 overall, 2-1 in the league.

JERSEY 5, WATERLOO 2: Bethany Muenstermann gave up an earned run on five hits and dismissed three on strikeouts as Jersey took a 5-2 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Waterloo in Jerseyville Monday.

Makenzie Thurston and Libby Muenstermann each had two hits on the day for the Panthers (12-2 overall, 2-0 MVC), with Maddie Collins driving in two runs. The Bulldogs fell to 7-11 overall, 1-2 MVC.

CARROLLTON 5, BEARDSTOWN 4 (9 INNINGS): Carrollton scored in the top of the ninth to give the Hawks a 5-4 win over Beardstown in a non-league game Monday on the road.

Emily Schmidt led the Hawk attack with a two-run homer, with Kenlie Henson doubling twice and driving in a run. Emmie Struble went the distance for the win, conceding two earned runs on nine hits while striking out eight. The Hawks went to 12-4 on the year.

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10, LITCHFIELD 0 (5 INNINGS): Brady McAfee threw a five-inning no-hitter as Marquette Catholic ran past Litchfield 10-0, thanks to a five-run first and three-run second. The Explorers went to 8-9 on the year.

McAfee had six strikeouts in throwing the gem. Jacob File had three RBIs for the Explorers, with Konnor Morrissey and Zack Weinman each driving in two runs; Mike Neel had two hits and two RBIs for Marquette.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (5 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern scored four runs in the third and went on to down Metro East Lutheran 10-0 in a five-inning game in Edwardsville Monday.

Jacob Ritzhaupt gave up just three hits while striking out eight Knights in getting the win; Scott Kasting was 3-for-3 with three RBIs on the day, with Dakotah Corby having two hits and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds (10-7), Brock Seymour two hits and Collin Baumgartner two RBIs for Southwestern.

The Knights fell to 4-12 on the year.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 12, VALMEYER 6: East Alton-Wood River won its sixth in a row at Norris Dorsey Field Monday, Blake Marks homering as part of his two-hit day while striking out six Pirates over five innings for the win.

Zaide Wilson had two hits for the Oilers.

ROXANA 4, HILLSBORO 2: Four runs through three was enough to keep Roxana unbeaten in the South Central Conference on the road Monday, the Shells holding off Hillsboro 4-2 to go to 7-11 overall, 6-0 in the league.

Tanner Davis had a two-hit, three-RBI day for RHS, with Chance Foss getting two hits. Sam Mosby got the win, going five innings while giving up two runs from four hits and fanning one. Davis and Trace Gentry each threw an inning for the Shells.

WATERLOO 5, JERSEY 1: Jersey had been on a hot streak as of late, but Waterloo slowed them down a bit in taking a 5-1 Mississippi Valley Conference win in Waterloo Monday. The Panthers dropped to 12-8 overall, 2-1 in the MVC; the Bulldogs went to 12-3 overall, 3-0 in the league.

Jacob Witt was charged with the loss, giving up five runs on six hits while striking out three.

The Bulldogs scored three times in the third and twice more in the fifth to counter the Panthers' lone run in the fourth.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, HIGHLAND 3: Civic Memorial handed Highland a 5-3 Mississippi Valley Conference loss in Highland Monday, the Eagles taking their third game on the trot.

Brandon Carpenter doubled as one of his two hits for the Eagles (10-10-1 overall, 1-2 MVC) and had two RBIs.

Corey Price and John Whitworth also had two hits each while Spencer Powell had two RBIs.

Brandon Hampton got the win for CM, giving up three runs on two hits while striking out seven; Geoffrey Hampton threw the final two innings and got the save. The defending IHSA Class 3A champion Bulldogs fell to 6-8 overall, 1-2 in the league.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, JERSEY 2: A Kassie Turner goal in the 80th minute gave Civic Memorial a 3-2 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jersey at Bethalto Sports Complex Monday.

The Eagles went to 5-6-3 overall, 1-4-2 in the league with the win.

Morgan Wilson scored in the 12th minute to give the Eagles the lead, but Hailea Tepen goaled in the 18th minute to tie the match; it stood at 1-1 at the break.

Wilson scored in the 48th minute to give the Eagles the lead back, but Alli Bohannon converted a penalty kick in the 74th minute to tie the match again, leading to Wilson's goal in the dying seconds of normal time.

