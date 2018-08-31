BOYS SOCCER

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5, ATHENS 3: Ethan Moore had four goals as East Alton-Wood River defeated Athens 5-3 in the Carlinville Kickoff Classic at Lott Field in Carlinville Wednesday.

The win put the Oilers 3-3 on the year. Devin Curtis had the other goal for EAWR on the day, with Nick Munn getting the win in goal.

Next up for the Oilers is a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday home match against Trenton Wesclin; the match will be played at Wood River Soccer Park.

GIRLS GOLF

ALTON TAKES SECOND IN TRIANGULAR: Jenna Fleming fired a 4-over 40 to take medalist honors on the day as Alton shot a team 193 to finish second in a girls triangular golf meet against Columbia and Belleville Althoff at Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo Wednesday, a par-36, 2,988-yard front-nine layout.

The host Eagles carded a team 182 to win the meet, with the Crusaders firing a team 223.

Claire Bunse turned in a 14-over 50 for the Redbirds, with Mariah Bolling carding a 15-over 51 and Riley Kenney firing a 16-over 52. Columbia was led by Wagner’s 4-over 44 and Althoff was led by Jil Pye and Riley Seron’s equal 18-over 54.

