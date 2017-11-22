BOYS BASKETBALL

WATERLOO GIBAULT 58, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 36: John Adams had 16 points for Waterloo Gibault as the Hawks defeated East Alton-Wood River in a first-round contest of the Metro East Lutheran tournament Tuesday evening.

Justin Englar led the Oilers with 10 points, with Shawn McKee adding seven; Karson Huels added 14 points for the Hawks and Josh Besserman had 10 for Gibault.

The Oilers are at 0-1 on the year and were scheduled to meet St. Louis College Prep in a consolation-bracket quarterfinal Wednesday morning.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 46, MADISON 36: Piasa Southwestern moved into the semifinals of the championship bracket of the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tipoff Classic with a 46-36 win over Madison Tuesday evening.

The Birds moved to 2-0 on the year; next up is Marquette Catholic at 5:30 p.m Friday at Hooks Gym with a berth in the final at stake; the Trojans will take on Marissa in a fifth-place semifinal game.

Cayden Heyen led Piasa with 22 points, with Justin Bailey adding 15; the Trojans were led by Kendall Kennedy with 12 points and Cameron Jameson's nine points.

MOUNT OLIVE 56, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 42: Logan Shumate's 18 points weren't enough as Mount Olive defeated McGivney Catholic 56-42 in the Mulberry Grove tournament Tuesday.

The Griffins fell to 1-1 on the year despite pulling from 24-10 down at halftime to get to 33-31 behind at three-quarter time, but McGivney couldn't hit the front in the final quarter.

Clayton Scott had seven points for McGivney and Alex Loeffler and Kellen Weir had six points each.

TRIAD 62, TAYLORVILLE 54: Kyle Cox led the way with 24 points and Beau Barbour added 18 as Triad defeated Taylorville in the Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Troy Tuesday evening.

The Knights went to 2-0 on the year, having defeated Nokomis 71-62 the day before at home to open the tournament. Trevor Nett had 10 points for Triad on the night; Triad hosts Granite City at 7:30 p.m. Friday as the tournament continues through Saturday.

GRANITE CITY 65, NOKOMIS 45: Granite City opened its season with a 65-45 home win over Nokomis in the Stove Top Stuffing Classic at GCHS' Memorial Gym Tuesday; the Redskins went to 0-2 on the year.

Emmitt Gordon led the Warriors with 22 points, with Zidane Moore adding 16 points and Jerry Watson 12. The Warriors meet Civic Memorial at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Bethalto as the tournament continues.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FREEBURG 63, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 41: McGivney Catholic dropped a 63-41 decision to Freeburg on the road Tuesday evening to fall to 3-2 on the year.

Monday evening, the Griffins dropped a 58-52 decision to Bunker Hill; Anna McKee had 22 points McGivney on the night against the Minutemaids while Macy Hoppes had 10 points.

McGivney hosts Dupo at 6 p.m. Tuesday in their home opener.

WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE DEFEATS MEL, CLAYTON: Edwardsville's wrestling team opened the season with a pair of wins Tuesday at Jon Davis Wrestling Center/Warren Stahlhut Arena, the Tigers blanking Metro East Lutheran 84-0 and defeating Clayton 60-21.

Among the Tiger winners Tuesday were Joe Korasick, Drew Gvillo, Grant Matarelli, Grant Schmid, Brennan Martin and Tyler McCracken; wrestling for the Knights on the night were Jordan Neal, Jakob Schroeder, Caleb Cope, Michael Fields and Tim Lott.

The Tigers head to O'Fallon for the O'Fallon Duals at 11 a.m. Saturday, where they will square off against Springfield, Mattoon and DeSmet.

