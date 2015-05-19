SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 7, HIGHLAND 2: Edwardsville scored three each in the first and fifth innings on their way to a 7-2 win over Highland on the road Monday.

Rachel Anderson was 3-for-4 for the Tigers with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Katelyn Bobrowski was 3-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Ari Arnold, Megan Radae and Jordan Corby were all 1-for-3 with Arnold scoring twice and Corby and Radae each scoring once (Radae tripled for EHS), MacKenzie Marshall was 1-for-4 with a double and a RBI and Kallen Loveless scored once.

Loveless went the distance in getting the win, giving up two earned runs and five hits while dismissing five via strikeout.

IHSA CLASS 1A METRO-EAST LUTHERAN REGIONAL – FIRST ROUND

LEBANON 4, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2: Lebanon scored three times in the fifth to break a 1-1 tie and went on to eliminate Metro-East Lutheran 4-2 in an opening-round match of MEL's IHSA Class 1A regional at Lebanon Monday.

Emma Eberhardt was 1-for-3 with a double and a RBI for the Knights, while Cierra Fields was 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Abby McMahon was 2-for-3 with a double, Audrey Paltz was 1-for-4 with a run scored and Claire Cunningham and Ashlee Robertson each had hits for MEL.

Fields took the loss, giving up four earned runs and seven hits while striking out four.

REGULAR SEASON

ALTON 12, BUNKER HILL 4: Alton took a 5-0 lead over Bunker Hill, but the Minutemaids cut the lead to 5-3 in the fourth before the Redbirds scored five times in the sixth to break the game open, going on to score a 12-4 win on the road Monday.

Savannah Fisher led the way with a 3-for-5 day with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored; Katelyn Presley was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Miranda Hudson was 2-for-4 with two doubles, a RBI and two runs scored, Rachel McCoy was 1-for-4 with a RBI, Sydney Hartman was 1-for-4 with three runs scored and Shannon Jackson had a run scored.

Brittany Roady went six innings for the win, giving up two earned runs and three hits while fanning eight.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, FREEBURG 2: Civic Memorial scored in each of the first four innings and defeated Freeburg 7-2 in a non-conference clash at Freeburg Monday.

Cassie Albers and Kayln Haar were each 2-for-4 for the Eagles with a run scored (Albers also had a RBI) while Katelyn Turbyfill was 2-for-2 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored, Kelsey Denton had a RBI and Chloe Jennings scored twice.

Ryan Allison went three innings for the win, giving up three hits and striking out two.

BASEBALL

REGULAR SEASON

IHSA CLASS 2A DUPO REGIONAL – FIRST ROUND

DUPO 3, ROXANA 0: Dupo scored twice in the fourth and once in the fifth to eliminate Roxana 3-0 in an IHSA Class 2A Dupo Regional first-round game at Roxana Monday evening.

Drake Harvell led the Tigers with a 2-for-3 day with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored; Austin Francis was 2-for-4 with a RBI.

Statistics were not available for Roxana.

Jordan Prange got the win for Dupo, giving up two hits and striking out five. The Tigers will take on top-seeded Belleville Althoff in the semifinals Wednesday afternoon.

ALTON 6, TRIAD 1: A five-run second inning was enough for Alton to get past Triad 6-1 in a non-conference baseball game Monday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

The Redbirds took a 1-0 lead in the first, but the Knights countered with a run in their half of the second before Alton's five-run outburst won the game.

Matt Hopkins was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead AHS, with Drake Hampton going 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored, Bryan Hudson 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored, Carter Hayden 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored, Jacob Kanallakan 2-for-2 with a double and a RBI, Jacob Skrabacz had a RBI and Brendan Phillips had a run scored.

Ben Cusac went the distance, giving up an earned run and seven hits while striking out four in getting the win.

FREEBURG 7, MARQUETTE 2: Three runs in the third and two more runs in the fifth were enough to pace Freeburg past Marquette 7-2 Monday at Lloyd Hopkins Field.

Jacob Eggering was 2-for-3 on the day for the Explorers (17-10), with a double and a RBI to his credit. Zach Weinman had the only other hit of the day for Marquette, while Danny Holtz and James Gernigan each had runs scored.

Max Goepel took the loss, giving up two earned runs and five hits while striking out five.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 7, NEW BERLIN 2: Brandon Fraley was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs as Hardin-Calhoun closed out its regular season schedule with a 7-2 win over New Berlin on the road Monday.

The Warriors staked themselves to a 5-0 lead through four-and-a-half innings before New Berlin got on the board.

Morgan Baalman was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Wes Klocke was 2-for-4 and Sam Barczewski and Damian Pohlman were both 1-for-3 with doubles. Mitch Bick go the win for Calhoun, going two innings and striking out five.

The 26-7 Warriors will meet Brussels in the IHSA Class 1A Carrollton Regional semifinals Wednesday afternoon.

