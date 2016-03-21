HOCKEY

TOYOTA USA HOCKEY NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIP

QUARTERFINAL

BROOKINGS, S.D., 4, EDWARDSVILLE 2: Edwardsville's quest to bring home a national championship was halted Sunday morning when the Tigers were defeated by Brookings, S.D., 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the Toyota USA Hockey National High School Championship tournament in Reston, Va.

The Tigers had reached the elimination rounds by sweeping their group, taking a 9-1 win over Marriotts Ridge, Md., Saturday afternoon in Reston.

Brookings took a 2-0 lead on the Tigers through one period, but Tyler Hinterser halved the lead early in the second on the power play, but Brookings would score minutes after Hinterser's goal, then iced the game on an empty-net goal in the third period; Hinterser would score a second goal in the dying moments of the game.

The win sent Brookings into a Sunday night semifinal game against Edina, Minn., who defeated Central Catholic, Pa., in their quarterfinal contest. The final is set for Monday morning.

Hinterser, Tyler Schaeffer and Jake Aurelio each had two goals in EHS' Saturday win over Marriotts Ridge; Connor Lewis – celebrating his 17th birthday – Lucas Tucker and Colin Kelsey also goaled for the Tigers in the win. Matt Griffin and Blake Johnson each saw time between the pipes for the Tigers Saturday. Griffin was Sunday's goaltender for EHS.

GIRLS SOCCER

CARLINVILLE SPRING CUP FINAL

PLEASANT PLAINS 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: Civic Memorial dropped a 6-3 decision to Pleasant Plains in the final of the Carlinville Spring Cup tournament at Blackburn College Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Eagles defeated host Carlinville 2-0 in the tournament semifinals.

Pleasant Plains grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first half, but CM's Alexis Enke halved it in the 48th minute. Pleasant Plains then scored four unanswered goals to take command of the match at 6-1.

Morgan Wilson scored in the 66th and 72nd minutes to get the Eagles back to 6-3, but it wasn't enough.

Wilson and Cassie Hall each scored in CM's semifinal win over the Cavaliers, Wilson in the 13th minute and Hall in the 54th as the Eagles advanced.

CM opens its Mississippi Valley Conference campaign Tuesday at Waterloo; the Bulldogs finished fourth in the Adidas Bracket of the Metro Girls Cup, dropping a 3-0 decision to Edwardsville Saturday.

BASEBALL

FREEBURG 4, GRANITE CITY 0: Freeburg pitching held Granite City to one hit – from Tyler Wheatley – as the Midgets took a 4-0 win Saturday at Babe Champion Field.

The Midgets scored twice in the first and twice in the sixth to get the win; they had only three hits thmselves and took advantage of three Warrior errors.

Keegan Baxmeyer had two hits for the Midgets, including a homer, with Ty Dill getting the other hit, a double. Joe Wolf got the win for Freeburg, walking one and striking out six in six innings; Jordan Fritz finished the game for Freebug.

Gabe Jarman took the loss, conceding an earned run and a hit while walking two and fanning five; Jamie Roustio went two innings for the Warriors, giving up two earned runs and two hits while not allowing a walking and fanning one.

JERSEY 3, WATERLOO GIBAULT 0; JERSEY 10, ROXANA 0 (5 INNINGS): Jersey played twice Saturday, scoring a 3-0 win over Waterloo Gibault and a 10-0, five-inning win over Roxana as part of a three-team round-robin.

Jacob Witt gave up four hits for the Panthers against the Hawks, fanned 10 and and had no walks in going the distance; Drake Kanallakan had a RBI double for Jersey in the win.

Daniel Williams had a one-hitter for the Panthers for the Shells; Witt was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, with Chace Tallman going 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Kanallakan 2-for-3 with a RBI and Blake Wittman, Kellyun Manning and Collin Carey each having a RBI in the game.

The Panthers went to 2-1 on the season with the wins.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 10, ROXANA 8: Roxana's three-run top of the seventh left the Shells short as Waterloo Gibault scored a 10-8 win as part of a Saturday three-team round-robin.

Blake Vandiver had three hits for the Shells in the game, with Vandiver and Tanner Davis each getting three RBIs.

COLUMBIA 4-8, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2-4: Columbia scored a Saturday doubleheader sweep of Piasa Southwestern in Columbia, the Eagles holding off the Piasa Birds 4-2 after taking a 3-0 lead in the opener, then took the lead in the nightcap in the fifth and scored three times in the sixth to win 8-4.

Ben Lowis had a triple and RBI for Southwestern in the opener, with Kody Gollike getting a RBI; Collin Baumgartner was 2-for-2 with a double in the nightcap for the Birds.

ALTON 15, HERRIN 0 (6 INNINGS, FRIDAY): A four-run first and a six-run sixth helped Alton to a 15-0, six-inning win over Herrin on the road Friday.

Jacob Kanallakan had two hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds, with Sam Ballard and Nick Cauley each getting two RBIs and Noah Rathgeb two hits to lead AHS. Cauley, Gary Volz and Charlie Erler each tossed two innings for Alton, with Cauley striking out four and Volz and Erler fanning six each. Erler gave up the only two hits to Herrin.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, BELLEVILLE EAST 1 (FRIDAY): Brandon Hampton threw five innings of shutout ball as Civic Memorial downed Belleville East 6-1 on the road Friday afternoon.

The Eagles got out to a 5-0 lead through two innings to run out winners on the day. Hampton conceded two hits, walked just one and struck out four; Christian Stawar threw two innings, giving up just a run in the seventh.

John Whitworth had three hits and Collin Overmeyer had three RBIs for CM in the win.

Evan Lawrence took the loss for the Lancers, giving up three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six in three innings of work.

SOFTBALL

GILLESPIE 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Gillespie score twice each in the first, third, fourth and seventh innings to down Marquette Catholic 8-1 in a non-conference clash at Gordon Moore Park Saturday.

Emma Taylor had the only hit and RBI on the day for the Explorers, who fell to 1-1 on the year. Tess Eberlin went the distance for Marquette, giving up seven earned runs on nine hits and five walks while retiring four by strikeout.

MacKenzie Kasarda was 2-for-3 for the Miners (3-0), incuding a homer and a triple to go with three RBIs; Bryant was 2-for-5 for Gillespie and got the win, going the distance and giving up an earned run on a hit while striking out 10.

CALHOUN WINS THREE, TAKES NEW BERLIN TITLE: Hardin-Calhoun was a triple winner Saturday to take the honors in the New Berlin Pretzel Tournament.

Macy Margherio threw a shutout in the finale to defeat host New Berlin 7-0; earlier in the day, Grace Baalman fanned nine in a 1-0 win over Tremont, then retired 15 by strikeout to defeat Taylorville 4-0.

The Warriors went to 4-0 on the year with the wins.

GRANITE WINS TWO OF THREE AT NORTH MAC: Granite City won twice Saturday in the North Mac Tournament, but fell to the host Panthers 9-0 as North Mac won the tournament.

The Warriors defeated Springfield Lanphier 12-1 and Carlinville 7-2 earlier in the day.

CARROLLTON 4, BRUSSELS 1 (FRIDAY): Emmie Struble fanned 13 as Carrollton downed Brussels 4-1 on the road Friday.

The Hawks got out to a 4-0 lead through three and went on to take the win as Claire Williams and Ellie Sturgeon each had two hits, including a double each, and Carley Pyatt had a double and two RBIs in the win.

Carrollton had eight hits to the Raiders' seven on the day.

BUNKER HILL 11, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3 (FRIDAY): Bunker Hill got to Civic Memorial pitching for 18 hits as the Minutemaids scored seven times in the fourth to take an 11-3 Friday win over the Eagles at Bethalto Sports Complex.

Shelby Whaley had two hits, including a two-run homer, for the Eagles, who fell to 1-2. Kaitlynn Wrenn was charged with the loss, conceding seven runs and six hits in 3.1 innings pitched for CM.

Sydney Gresham got the win for Bunker Hill.

