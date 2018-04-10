GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 1, TRIAD 0: A Paityn Schneider second-half goal was all what Edwardsville needed to defeat defending IHSA Class 2A champions Triad 1-0 in a Monday night match at Edwardsville's Tiger Stadium. The win put the Tigers at 6-3-2 on the season, while the Knights fell to 6-2-2.

It was Schneider's second goal of the season; she had scored against Rochester in the season-opening Metro Girls Cup tournament. Regan Windau recorded the clean sheet for the Tigers on the night.

BELLEVILLE EAST 1, ALTON 0: Grace Brauer had the only goal of the match for Belleville East as the Lancers defeated Alton 1-0 Monday evening in a Southwestern Conference match in Belleville. The Redbirds fell to 5-4-1 overall, 1-1-0 in the SWC, while the Lancers improved to 7-2-1 overall, 2-0-0 in the league.

Grace Tantillo had the clean sheet for BTHS East; Alton next meets up with Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Piasa Motor Fuels Field on the AHS campus before hosting Trinity Catholic of north St. Louis County at 6:15 p.m. April 17.

MASCOUTAH 5, JERSEY 0: Molly Cravens had a hat trick for Mascoutah as the Indians blanked Jersey 5-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Mascoutah Monday evening; the Panthers fell to 1-7-1 on the season, 0-3-0 in the MVC, while the Indians moved to 5-5-0 overall, 1-2-0 in the league.

Nicole Lightcap and Breanne West also goaled for the Indians, while Sydney Packler had the clean sheet; Katelyn Krueger turned back 16 Indian shots for the Panthers. Next up for Jersey is a 5:30 p.m. home league match against Triad this evening before traveling to Gillespie for a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday road match.

WATERLOO 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Paige Kinzinger and Sydney Luehmann each had two goals as Waterloo defeated Civic Memorial 8-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Bethalto Sports Complex Monday evening; CM fell to 3-6-0 overall, 0-4-0 in the MVC, while the Bulldogs improved to 7-1-3 overall, 4-0-0 in the league.

The Eagles host Litchfield at 4:15 p.m. today in Bethalto, then travel to Mascoutah for a MVC match at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

CARLINVILLE 2, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Emily Sidwell had a second-half goal for East Alton-Wood River, but it wasn't enough as the Oilers dropped a 2-1 decision to Carlinville at Wood River Soccer Park Monday. The Oilers fell to 2-6-0 on the year, while the Cavaliers improved to 7-1-0.

Rory Drew and Adriann Wells goaled for the Cavs; Lindzey Morrison took the loss for EAWR in goal.

BASEBALL

ALTON 6, CARLYLE 5 (8 INNINGS): Jackson Brooks singled home Ben Mossman in the bottom of the eighth to give Alton a 6-5, eight-inning win over Carlyle at GCS Ballpark in Sauget Monday night. The win put the Redbirds at 5-2 on the season, while the Indians fell to 4-5.

Brooks went 2-for-4 on the night with a double and three RBIs, while Simon Nguyen went 1-for-4 with a double, Mossman 1-for-3 with two runs scored, Adam Stilts 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Robby Taul 1-for-2 with a run scored and Charlie Erler and Riley Phillips a run scored each. Stilts recorded the win for AHS, fanning three.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, HARDIN-CALHOUN 0 (5 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern got out to a 5-0 lead through three innings and scored five more in the fifth as the Piasa Birds defeated Hardin-Calhoun 10-0 in five innings in a game played in Hardin Saturday. The Warriors fell to 5-5 with the loss.

Chandler Sievers went 2-for-2 for the Warriors, while Connor Gilman was 1-for-1; Jacob Simmons went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Eddie Bolin 2-for-3 with a double, Ryne Hanslow 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Brady Salzman 1-for-1 with a double. Bolin got the win for the Birds, while Sievers took the loss.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, MOUNT OLIVE 4: Marquette Catholic got to a 4-0 lead early on Mount Olive, but the Wildcats pulled to a run of the Explorers twice before MCHS took a 9-4 Prairie State Conference win over the Wildcats at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field Monday. Marquette improved to 8-2 overall, 2-0 in the PSC while the Wildcats fell to 0-2 overall, 0-1 in the league.

Jayce Maag went 1-for-4 for the Explorers with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored; Sam Cogan was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Kyle Begnel 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored and Garrett Weiner 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Nick Hemann struck out six in getting the win.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 9, MARISSA 1: A six-run third inning gave Metro East Lutheran a 9-1 win over Marissa at Martin Luther Field in Edwardsville Monday; the Knights improved to 2-6 on the year, while the Meteors fell to 3-5.

MEL is at Mount Olive for a Prairie State Conference game at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

BASEBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, TRIAD 3: Geoff Withers went the distance and struck out seven to let Civic Memorial edge Triad 4-3 in both teams' Mississippi Valley Conferenceopener Monday at Bethalto Sports Complex.

Zach Vaughn had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for CM; Spencer Powell had a hit and RBI on the day, Hayden Sontag a hit and run scored, Nick Walker and Withers each had hits, Bryce Zupan a hit and run scored and Adam Flack a run scored. Nick Beeler had a pair of hits – one a double- and a run scored for the Knights, with Evan Anderson a hit and RBI, Chase Bertlesman a hit, Travis Heilman a double and run scored, Zach Kraabel a hit and run scored and Hunter Boyd and Mack Langdon an RBI each.

Beeler took the loss while striking out 11. The Eagles travel to Mascoutah for a 4:15 p.m. Wednesday MVC game; Triad meets up with Jersey on the road at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday before hosting CBC at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

HIGHLAND 3, JERSEY 1: Highland put up three runs in the bottom of the second and that was all they needed as the Bulldogs defeated Jersey 3-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference opener for both teams at Highland's Glik Park Monday. The Panthers fell to 4-3 overall, 0-1 in the MVC, while Highland went to 4-2 overall, 1-0 in the league.

Brett Tuttle went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI for the Panthers, while Collin Carey went 2-for-4, Ryan Johnes 2-for-4, Logan Simpson 2-for-3 and Blake Wittman 1-for-4with the only Panther run of the day. Colten Knebel was 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Highland on the day.

Johnes took the loss for JCHS, going the distance and fanning two; Connor Pinskey got the win for Highland, fanning seven.

ROXANA 6, BUNKER HILL 1: Logan Presley went five innngs, conceded two hits and struck out eight for the win as Roxana defeated Bunker Hill 6-1 in Bunker Hill Monday to go to 1-4 on the year, while the Minutemen fell to 1-1.

Tyler Svoboda went 1-for-3 with a double and three runs scored for the Shells, with Presley 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Brandon Wells 2-for-4 to highlight the day; Cole Kiffmeyer and Braden Morris had the hits for the Minutemen, with Elijah Dannenbrink taking the loss.

HILLSBORO 8, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: Hillsboro got out to an early 6-0 lead and went on to defeate East Alton-Wood River 8-1 Monday at Norris Dorsey Field; the Oilers fell to 3-4 on the year.

Zach Wells had two hits for the Oilers with a run scored while Ashton Murray and Tyler Carter each had hits; Brendan Walker took the loss for EAWR.

The Oilers meet Carlinville at 5 p.m Wednesday at Norris Dorsey.

SOFTBALL

O'FALLON 11, ALTON 7: Six errors proved costly for Alton in an 11-7 Southwestern Conference loss to O'Fallon at home Monday evening; the Redbirds fell to 4-4 overall, 1-2 in the SWC, while the Panthers improved to 6-2 overall, 3-0 in the league.

Lynna Fischer was 2-for-3 for the Redbirds with an RBI, while Rachel McCoy was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Tami Wong 2-for-4 with a double and triple and two runs scored and Abby Scyoc 1-for-1 with a double, RBI and run scored to highlight the Alton attack. Alyson Haegele took the loss, fanning one on the day.

The Redbirds host Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday before going to Collinsville for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday SWC game.

COLLINSVILLE 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Macy Flanagan had the only hit of the day for East Alton-Wood River as the Oilers dropped a 10-0, four-and-a-half inning decision to Collinsville on the road Monday; EAWR fell to 4-8 on the year.

Morgan Moxey took the loss for the Oilers, striking out six. EAWR next takes on Brussels at 4:30 p.m. today and Carlinville at 5 p.m. Wednesday, both at home.

MARISSA 17, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (5 INNINGS): Seven runs each in the third and the fourth innings sent Marissa to a 17-0, five-inning win over Metro East Lutheran at Sigmund Bohnet Field in Edwardsville Monday; the Knights fell to 1-3 on the year, while the Meteors went to 3-3.

Caitlyn Reynolds and Sidney Vetter had the only hits of the day for MEL, Vetter's hit a double. Ryleigh Isbel took the loss for the Knights.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, TRIAD 2: Triad got to a 4-0, first-inning lead on Civic Memorial in Troy Monday and went on to post a 7-2 win over the Eagles to go to 3-2 overall, 1-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference; CM fell to 4-2 overall, 0-1 in the league.

Peyton Bode went 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored for the Knights, with Shyla Schweppe 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Jenna Bohenstiehl2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, Kailey Daniel 1-for-3 with a double and run scored and Liz Young 1-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored. The Eagles had hits from Gracie Braun, Jenna Christeson, Rebecca Harkey and Cassie Reed, who also had two RBIs. Christeson and Susan Buchanan each had runs scored.

Young struck out two in getting the win, while Kaitlynn Wrenn took the loss, fannng one. CM next meets Mascoutah at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and Collinsville at 4 p.m. Friday, both at home; Triad meets up with Jersey at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at home and Gillespie at 2 p.m. Saturday on the road.

HIGHLAND 5, JERSEY 3: A three-run sixth was the difference as Highland defeated Jersey 5-3 in the Mississippi Valley Conference Monday in Jerseyville; the Panthers fell to 2-8 overall, 0-1 in the MVC, while the Bulldogs went to 4-1 overall, 1-0 in the league.

Melissa Weishaupt was 2-for-4 for JCHS while Lauren Brown was 1-for-4 with a homer, RBI and run scored, Sydney Gillis 1-for-3 with a run scored and Peyton Tisdale 1-for-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored; Claire Anderson took the loss, dismissing three by strikeout.

The Panthers head to Troy to meet Triad in a 4:15 p.m. Wednesday MVC game, then host East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

BUNKER HILL 15, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 4 (5 INNINGS): Bunker Hill scored five times in the second to break the game open and went on to short-game Belleville Althoff 15-4 in five innings Monday in Belleville; the Minutemaids 4-3 on the year, while the Crusaders fell to 0-7.

Mallory Schwegel led the Maids with a 4-for-4 day at bat with three doubles, five RBIs and three runs scored; Allysa Austill went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored, Brooke Morrell 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored, Taylor Girth 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored and Grace Kittmeyer 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored to highlight the Minutemaid attack.

Girth got the win for Bunker Hill, who next plays at Roxana at 4 p.m. Wednesday and hosts Staunton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

