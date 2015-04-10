Edwardsville and Alton showcased its freshman-sophomore boys' track and field talent on Thursday in a relays meet at Edwardsville. The meet was run efficiently to get in all events before the rain fell later in the evening. The two photos were taken during the 4 x 400 relay. (Photos by Dan Brannan)

THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 11, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Hayli Green went had a three-hit, five-RBI day as Edwardsville pulled away in the late going to down Belleville East 11-1 Thursday on the road.

The game had originally been scheduled to be played at Edwardsville, but recent storms forced the game to be switched to East.

Green had a two-run double in the sixth and a three-run homer in the seventh to break open what had been a close game. Rachel Anderson also hit a homer for the Tigers off Lancer starter Angela Vanderplyum.

Kallen Loveless went the distance for the win, giving up five hits. The Tigers, ranked ninth in the USA Today Super 25 national softball rankings, moved to 6-0 on the season with the win, while the Lancers, who had a five-game winning streak broken, fell to 6-7.

NHL

BLUES 2, BLACKHAWKS 1: A second-period goal from Dimitrij Jaskin and a third-period goal from Paul Stastny was enough to give the St. Louis Blues a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Scottrade Center Thursday night. The win, coupled with a 4-2 Minnesota Wild win over the Nashville Predators, clinched the NHL Central Division title for the Blues.

The Blues will have home-ice advantage for the first round of the Stanley Cup Central Division semifinal series against either the Wild or the Winnipeg Jets. The Blues are tied for the top seed in the Western Conference with the Anaheim Ducks, but the Ducks own the regulation/overtime wins tiebreaker, 42 ROWs to 41.

Andrew Shaw scored for the Blackhawks with 2:39 left, but Jake Allen stopped the Hawks down the stretch. Allen had 31 saves for the Blues; Corey Crawford had 23 saves for Chicago.

The Blues, who took their record to 50-24-7 (107 points), finish the regular season at home at 2 p.m. Saturday against the Wild (NBC).

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

GREENVILLE 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 5: Greenville scored six times in the third to hand Civic Memorial a 6-5 defeat in Greenville Wednesday. The game had originally been scheduled for Tuesday but severe storms prevented the game.

Caleb Buhs had a 3-for-3 day with two doubles, a triple and a RBI for the Eagles (2-7); John Whitworth had a pair of hits and Zac Cato had a double and a RBI.

Jack Walker took the loss for CM. Greenville took their record to 6-3 with the win.

SOFTBALL

O'FALLON 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Civic Memorial's two runs in the seventh weren't enough as the Eagles fell to O'Fallon in a non-conference clash at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The Eagles fell to 4-4 on the year with the loss.

