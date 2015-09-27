FRIDAY

BOYS GOLF

TIGERS WIN DICK GERBER TOURNEY: Bensen Tyrell's 3-under 68 on the par-71 West and North courses of Oak Brook Golf Club helped Edwardsville's Orange team to a win in Division I of the Dick Gerber Invitational tournament Friday.

Tyrell was the day's medalist with his round, with Justin Hemmings adding a 1-under 70, Luke Babington a 3-over 74 and Cale Ambuhel a 4-over 75 to give the EHS Orange side a team 287.

Edwardsville Black finished tied for second with O'Fallon with a team 321 but defeated the Panthers on a fifth-score tiebreaker. Jack Kohlmeier led that team with a 4-over 75.

Belleville Althoff's 304 took the Division II crown by two strokes over Marquette, with Centralia taking third at 308.

SATURDAY

BOYS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 2, NORMAL COMMUNITY 1: A 37th-minute goal from Mohammad Hamad and a 50th-minute Jacob Mulvihill goal was enough to give Edwardsville a 2-1 non-conference win over Normal Community at Normal Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers went to 10-2-3 on the year with the win and it came against a side that had knocked them out of last year's IHSA Class 3A playoffs in the sectional final; the Ironmen went on to finish second in the 2014 tournament.

Dalton Bruso had the Ironmen's only goal, a 70th-minute penalty kick.

The Tigers return to Southwestern Conference play at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday against Alton at Gordon Moore Park.

ALTON 3, TEUTOPOLIS 1: Three second-half goals overcame a Teutopolis halftime lead as Alton defeated the Wooden Shoes 3-1 at Gordon Moore Park Saturday.

Eric Ferenbach scored twice, tying the match in the 43rd minute on a Stephen Nguyen assist and then gave the Redbirds the lead in the 51st minute on a Skylar Funk assist. C.J. Nasello added an insurance goal in the 62nd minute.

Alton hosts Edwardsville in a Southwestern Conference match Tuesday evening.

