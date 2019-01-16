TUESDAY JANUARY 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 76, ALTON 19: Que Love led with 19 points, while Kylie Burg added 13 in the Tigers’ Southwestern Conference win at Alton.

Germayia Wallace led the Redbirds with eight points, while Ivoree Lacey added four.

Edwardsville goes to 19-2 on the year, while the Redbirds are now 5-12.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 50, MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 27: Madison Webb led with 16 points, and Macy Hoppes added 15 as McGivney won over the visiting Meteors.

The Griffins raised their record to 15-8, while Marissa is now 18-4.

BELLEVILLE EAST 51, BREESE CENTRAL 36: At the Highland Invitational, B’Aunce Carter and Bryce Dowell led the Lancers with 16 points, and Tyler Butler added 12 in East’s win over Central.

The Lancers are now 12-9, while the Cougars fall to 11-10.

COLLINSVILLE 75, RIVERVIEW GARDENS 32: Bria King and Caite Knutson led Collinsville with 18 points each, while Faith Liljegren added 13 and Kristyn Mitchell had 10 in the Kahoks win over Riverview.

Collinsville is now 10-7 on the year, while the Rams fall to 1-9.

BOYS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 79, CAHOKIA 54: Aaron Molten led the Kahoks with 16 points, while Ray’Sean Taylor had 15, Cawhan Smith 12 and Zane Baker 11 in Collinsville’s win over Cahokia in the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic.

Cortez Brown led the Comanches with 19 points, while Antwan Baker added 12.

The Kahoks are now 16-3, while Cahokia drops to 2-12.

NOKOMIS 40, CIVIC MEMORIAL 39: Bryce Zupan again led CM, this time with 18 points while Will Buhs added six as the Eagles were edged by Nokomis in the Litchfield tournament

Isaiah Bruner and Trevor Wright led the Redskins with 11 points each.

CM falls to 5-13, while Nokomis goes to 12-4.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 41, BUNKER HILL 35: At the Macoupin County tournament in Mt. Olive, sophomore Addis Moore led the Piasa Birds with 20 points, while E.J. Kahl added eight in Southwestern’s win over Bunker Hill.

Coy Sellers led the Minutemen with 14 points, while Jacob Weidner added nine.

The Birds are now 6-11, while Bunker Hill is now 1-10.

MULBERRY GROVE 45, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 33: D.J. Villhard led the Griffins with nine points, while Darren Luchetti added six in McGivney’s loss on the road at Mulberry Grove.

The Aces are now 8-2, while the Griffins fall to 3-19.

ROXANA 66, PANA 58: Andrew Beckman and Gavin Huffman each scored 19 points, while Jacob Golenor had 15 and Parris White 11 in Roxana’s win at the Litchfield tournament over Pana.

Jonah Lauff led the Panthers with 15 points, while Jack Armstrong and Jared Beyers added 12 points each.

The Shells are now 8-10, while Pana falls to 7-11.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 4, BELLEVILLE 2: Tyler Janson scored twice in the third period to give the Tigers the win in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at the McKendree Ice Rink in O’Fallon.

Gabe Noll and Luke Bowen also had goals for Edwardsville, while J.P. Towmbly had 24 saves in only his second game of the season to record the win.

William Messinger scored both of Belleville’s goals, and Kylah Krause had 26 saves.

The Tigers go to 6-10-3, while Belleville falls to 15-3-1.

MSCHA HOCKEY

ST. LOUIS U. HIGH 9, EDWARDSVILLE 0: Gabriel Schwartz scored twice for the Junior Billikens in their win over the Tigers Monday night at the Affton Athletic Association rink in South St. Louis County.

Bob Lockwood, Henry Wagner, Justin Jacoby, Patrick Simoncic, Nathan Parlow, Matthew Warnecke and Ryan Spinner also scored for SLUH, who outshot Edwardsville 38-8 in the game.

Mason Young had 29 stops for the Tigers.

The Tigers play their final home game of the regular season Thursday night at the East Alton Ice Arena against Oakville. The face-off is set for 8:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NY ISLANDERS 2, ST. LOUIS 1 (OT): Valtteri Flippula beat Jordan Binnington to the short side at 1:37 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Binnington kept the Blues in the game on a late Islander power play, stopping Cal Clutterbuck twice on the doorstep to keep the game tied at 1-1 with 1:58 left.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jordan Eberle scored in the first period to give New York the lead, and it stayed that way until the third, when David Perron scored to tie the game. The goal extended Perron’s point streak to 12 games in a row.

Robin Lehner had 30 saves for the Islanders, who have allowed the fewest goals in the NHL this season at 115. It was also Binnington’s first loss in four games.

The Blues lost their three-game winning streak, but do have a four-game point streak. They’re now 20-20-5 and next play at Boston Thursday night, with face-off time coming at 6 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Collinsville 79, Cahokia 54

Nokomis 40, Civic Memorial 39

Piasa Southwestern 41, Bunker Hill 35

Murphysboro 47, Marquette Catholic 45

Mulberry Grove 45, Father McGivney Catholic 33

Alton 76, Normandy 36

Highland 45, Edwardsville 43

Roxana 66, Pana 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Belleville West 49, Hillsboro 44

Father McGivney Catholic 50, Marissa-Coulterville 27

Belleville East 51, Breese Central 36

Marquette Catholic 51, Metro-East Lutheran 31

Collinsville 75, Riverview Gardens 32

Edwardsville 76, Alton 19

Jersey 54, Jacksonville 8

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 55, Triad 43

MVCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY, JANUARY 14 RESULTS

Edwardsville 6, Highland 3

Alton 7, Bethalto 5

Columbia 7, Triad 4

Collinsville 12, East Alton-Wood River 7

TUESDAY, JANUARY 15 RESULT

Edwardsville 4, Belleville 2

MSCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY, JANUARY 14 RESULT

St. Louis U. High 9, Edwardsville 0

WRESTLING

Edwardsville 36, CBC 27

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

New York Islanders 2, St. Louis Blues 1 (OT)

More like this: