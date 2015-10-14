GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, VISITATION 16-12: A 10-kill night for Rachel Pranger helped Edwardsville to a 25-16, 25-12 non-conference win over Visitation of St. Louis County at Lucco-Jackson Gym Tuesday.

Kate Martin added four kills and three blocks for the Tigers (19-7), while Annie Ellis had four blocks and Rachel Verdun 19 assists. Megan Woll contributed 13 digs and three aces while scoring 10 points from serve.

The Vivettes fell to 3-16-1.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, BROWN COUNTY 7-14: Hardin-Calhoun remained unbeaten in the Western Illinois Valley Conference with a 25-7, 25-14 win over Brown County on the road Tuesday.

Grace Baalman had 15 kills and seven kills for the Warriors, who went to 22-1 overall, 9-0 in the WIVC. Emma Baalman added seven kills and nine points and Sydney White had 23 assists.

O'FALLON 25-25, ALTON 7-13: Alton's current volleyball slide reached six losses in a row as the Redbirds dropped a 25-7, 25-13 decision to O'Fallon on the road Tuesday.

AHS fell to 21-10-1 on the season overall, 2-3 in the Southwestern Conference, and host Edwardsville Thursday evening.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 25-25, MARQUETTE 19-22: Anna Daughtery had six kills, two aces and six points from serve, but Marquette fell to 14-10 on the season with a 25-19, 25-22 loss to Waterloo Gibault onn the road Tuesday.

Brittany Pace had four blocks for the Explorers, with Marissa Nosco adding 12 assists, Michelle Cameron five blocks and Laura Hamilton 14 digs.

The Hawks went to 15-8 on the year.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 23-25-25, GREENVILLE 25-16-22: Metro East Lutheran got eight kills from Ashlee Robinson as the Knights downed Greenville 23-25, 25-16, 25-22 at home Tuesday night.

Courtney Fenelon and Danielle Timmerman had seven kills each for MEL, who went to 6-14 on the year. Lydia Flaherty had 29 assists and Ellen Schulte had 10 points off serve, including three aces.

HIGHLAND 25-25, JERSEY 10-21: Hannah Greene had three kills and two service aces in Jersey's 25-10, 25-21 Mississippi Valley Conference loss to Highland Tuesday night.

Aly Varble had three blocks for the Panthers, who fell to 10-13 on the season.

The Bulldogs won their sixth match in a row.

TRIAD 25-23-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 18-25-16: Civic Memorial went to Triad for a Tuesday Mississippi Valley Conference match and came away with a 25-18, 23-25, 25-16 loss to the Knights.

Kennedy Carnes led the Eagles (8-11-3 overall, 0-8 MVC) with seven kills, while McKenna Geist had 16 points and Sydney Marshall 18 assists.

Triad went to 10-8 overall, 5-3 in the league.

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP

GREENVILLE REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 2 (EXTRA TIME): Zac Lafferty's goal in the 95th minute sent East Alton-Wood River into Friday's IHSA Class 1A Greenville Regional final with a 3-2 extra-time win over Metro East Lutheran at Greenville Tuesday night.

The Oilers, who went to 16-4-1 on the season, will take on Belleville Althoff, 4-0 winners over the host Comets, in Friday's regional final with a trip to the Waterloo Gibault Sectional on the line. The Knights were eliminated at 13-7.

EA-WR, however, lost starting goalie Nick Barrett to a broken wrist suffered in a goal-mouth collision with MEL's Richard Jones in the 55th minute.

Kedric Norwood gave the Knights an early lead with a 10th-minute goal, but the Oilers drew level when Dave Barrett scored. Norwood gave MEL the lead back, but a Barrett goal in the 49th minute forced extra time.

Earlier in the tournament, Roxana was eliminated by the host Comets 5-0 in an opening-round match last Friday. In other first-round matches, McGivney Catholic was eliminated by Lebanon 3-1 in a Waterloo Gibault Regional opening-round match while Piasa Southwestern knocked out Staunton 1-0 in the play-in match of the Carlinville Regional; the Piasa Birds were scheduled to take on Beardstown Wednesday evening in a semifinal match.

The EA-WR-Althoff winner will meet up with the Carlyle Regional champion at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Oerter Park in Columbia.

REGULAR SOCCER SEASON

MARQUETTE 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Jacob File and Adam Hammond had goals as Marquette defeated Civic Memorial 2-0 Tuesday.

File's goal came in the 24th minute, while Hammond scored in the 73rd minute for the Explorers, who went to 11-5-3 on the year. They take on Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Gordon Moore Park.

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 6, OAKVILLE 0: Three goals in the opening 15 minutes of play helped Edwardsville to defeat Oakville 6-0 in a field hockey match at Oakville Monday afternoon.

Annie Mulford, Veronica Carrow and Ryley Miller all scored in that opening quarter-hour to put the Tigers (10-8) ahead early before Natalie Nava scored before halftime to put EHS up 4-0.

Carrow and Ainsley Dorsey scored in the second half for the final margin of victory for EHS.

The Tigers were scheduled to take on Rockwood Summit in an opening-round match of the Public School Tournament at home Wednesday afternoon.

GIRLS TENNIS

JERSEY TAKES THIRD IN MVC TOURNEY: Jersey scored 24 points to finish third in last weekend's Mississippi Valley Conference Championship. The Panthers had a first-place and three second-place finishes to help them.

Triad won the team title with 49 points, followed by Mascoutah's 31, the Panthers, Highland's 23, Waterloo's 11 and Civic Memorial's six.

Ashton Tewell won No. 3 singles for the Panthers, while Anne Snyders was second at No. 2 singles, Hailea Teppen was second in No. 4 singles and the doubles team of Tewell/Snyders took second in No. 1 doubles.

The Panthers also dropped a 6-3 decision to Jacksonville Tuesday, with Snyders and Tewell taking singles wins and Tewell/Snyders winning at No. 1 doubles.

