BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, GRANITE CITY 11-9: Edwardsville bounced back from a slow start to score a 25-11, 25-9 Southwestern Conference win over Granite City at Lucco-Jackson Gym Tuesday evening.

The Warriors got out to a lead in the opening game before the Tigers settled in and took over with a 13-point run that decided the game, then never letting Granite get back in the match.

Ryan Bode had 16 points on serve for EHS (7-7 overall, 2-1 SWC), with Mike Horton getting 14 assists. The Warriors fell to 1-4 overall, 1-2 in the league.

The Tigers host CBC in a Thursday evening match.

ALTON 25-25, EAST ST. LOUIS 20-13: Alton traveled to East St. Louis and swept the Flyers 25-20, 25-13 in a Southwestern Conference match Tuesday.

Evan Meyer led the Redbirds with seven kills and six blocks, with Chris Perkey adding 10 assists and Jhermezz Bradley five kills.

SOFTBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 13, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 3 (6 INNINGS): A seven-run third inning sent Metro East Lutheran to a 13-3, six-inning win over Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran in a non-conference clash in Edwardsville Tuesday.

Cierra Fields and Sam Kasting led the Knights as each had three RBIs on the day, with Fields and Amber Keplar each getting three hits. Kasting, Kastilla Maine and Sidney Vetter each had two hits for MEL.

Fields went the distance for the win from the circle.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 12, NOKOMIS 8: Courtney Beneke had a pair of home runs as part of a 3-for-3 day at the plate as East Alton-Wood River held off Nokomis 12-8 in a Prairie State Conference softball game in Nokomis Tuesday.

Beneke had five RBIs and three runs scored in addition to the two homers. Thresa Hand also homered in a 1-for-4 day with three RBIs and a run scored; Morgan Moxey was 2-for-4 with a double, triple, RBI and a run scored; Heather Martin 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, Haley Shewmake 3-for-5 with two runs scored, Peyton Young 1-for-4 with a RBI, Carly Campbell 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Emme Flanagan 1-for-4 with a run scored and Rebecca Null 1-for-4.

Moxey went the distance to get the win, giving up four earned runs on 14 hits while striking out 10. The 5-7 Oilers travel to Highland Thursday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, ROXANA 1: Piasa Southwestern got its first win of the year as the Piasa Birds downed Roxana 7-1 in South Central Conference game at Roxana Tuesday.

The Birds opened up a close game with a five-run seventh to get the win; Sydney Ambrose went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Birds (1-8 overall, 1-0 SCC), with Molly Novack getting two hits and and a RBI. Hailey Edwards and Bailee Stahl had RBIs for Southwestern. Alexis Counts had two hits for the Shells (5-7 overall, 3-1 SCC) and Abbey Stalhut had a RBI.

Stahl went the distance for the win, fanning four and not giving up an earned run on four hits; Hannah Rexford took the loss, giving up two earned runs while striking out six.

CARROLLTON 17, PLEASANT HILL 0 (5 INNINGS): Nine runs in the top of the first and seven more in the second sent Carrollton to a 17-0, five-inning Western Illinois Valley Conference win over Pleasant Hill Tuesday.

Ellie Sturgeon had a single, double and triple in a 4-for-4 day with four RBIs, with Emmie Struble contributing two hits and three RBIs for the 6-2 Hawks; Abby Gilmore had two RBIs while Claire Williams and Grace Sturgeon each had two hits.

Ellie Sturgeon and Marley Mullink combined for a two-hitter for Carrollton.

BELLEVILLE EAST 11, GRANITE CITY 3: Granite City scored three times in the third, but Belleville East handed the Warriors an 11-3 Southwestern Conference defeat at George Sykes Field in Granite City Tuesday.

The Warriors fell to 1-2 in the SWC.

BASEBALL

ROXANA 17, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 7 (6 INNINGS): Roxana scored 10 times to open the game and went on to a 17-7, six-inning non-conference win over Metro East Lutheran at Roxana Park Tuesday.

Chance Foss doubled twice and tripled while driving in three runs to lead the 4-7 Shells; Jacob Maguire had two RBIs and Austin Presley two hits in the win.

The Knights fell to 3-7 on the year.

BELLEVILLE EAST 6, GRANITE CITY 1: Evan Lawrence gave up just two hits and struck out 10 as Belleville East defeated Granite City 6-1 in a Southwestern Conference game in Belleville Tuesday afternoon.

Latrell Smith and Bailey Thompson had the Warriors' only hits on the day; Granite fell to 2-9 overall, 1-2 in the SWC.

Ricky Dambacher and Jalen Jones each had RBIs for the Lancers (8-5 overall, 1-2 SWC) while Trevor Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI for East.

CARROLLTON 24, PLEASANT HILL 2 (4.5 INNINGS): Carrollton scored five times in the first and 12 times in the second as the Hawks took just 4.5 innings to down Pleasant Hill 24-2 at home Tuesday to remain undefeated; CHS went to 10-0 on the year with the win.

Jeremy Watson, Jacob Lovel, Alex Bowker, Hayden Stringer, Gabe Jones and Nathan Walker all had doubles for the Hawks on the day, with Cole Brannan tripling and driving in two runs; Blake Struble also had two RBIs and two runs scored for Carrollton while Stringer drove in five.

The Hawks were coming off a big 9-0 win over Pittsfield Monday, with Brannan shutting out the Saukees on one hit.

Kolten Bottom went three innings to get the win, striking out eight while giving up just three hits. Jones and Ben DeWitt each had an inning of work on the mound, both of them striking out two.

JERSEY 10, BUNKER HILL 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Daniel Williams threw a five-inning no-hitter for Jersey Tuesday, the Panthers downing Bunker Hill 10-0 in five innings in Jerseyville.

Williams struck out three in getting the win; Blake Wittman was 3-for-3 with four RBIs for the Panthers, with Collin Carey getting two hits and a RBI for the 6-6 Panthers.

NOKOMIS 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (5 INNINGS): Reid Detmers tossed a five-inning no-hitter at East Alton-Wood River in a Prairie State Conference game in Nokomis Tuesday.

Detmers fanned 12 Oilers in getting the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 3, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: A three-goal blitz late in the first half gave Edwardsville all they needed to defeat Belleville East 3-0 in a Southwestern Conference match in Belleville Tuesday evening.

The shutout, the third straight for the Tigers, took them to 6-2-1 overall for the year and 2-0-1 in the league; the Lancers fell to 3-4 overall, 0-3 in the SWC.

Paityn Schneider got the Tigers on the board in the 29th minute when she scored on a header off a Mallory Mushill free kick; Jane Ann Crabtree got her first goal of the year off a long free kick in the 31st minute, then Ashlin West goaled off a Taylor Hansen throw-in in the 36th minute to finish the scoring.

Freshman goalkeeper Regan Windau got the clean sheet, the Tigers' sixth of the year.

ROXANA 3, MC GIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Three second-half goals gave Roxana a 3-0 win over McGivney Catholic of Glen Carbon in a non-conference match at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday.

The Shells went to 6-1-1 on the year.

Emma Lucas scored on a penalty kick at the hour, then Brittany Alexander scored in the 63rd minute and Lucas goaled again in the 67th minute for the win. Braeden Lackey recorded the clean sheet for the Shells.

O'FALLON 0, GRANITE CITY 0 (DRAW): Granite City and O'Fallon played to a goaless draw in the Warriors' Southwestern Conference opener at Granite City's Gene Baker Field Tuesday.

The Warriors went to 0-2-3 on the year with the draw, while the Panthers went to 4-3-2 on the season.

BOYS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Marquette Catholic traveled to East Alton-Wood River for a non-conference tennis meet and threw a 9-0 shutout at the Oilers.

Joe Segneri, Nick McCune, Peter Wendle, Tom Morrissey, Alex Cousley and Ryan Hecksel all won singles matches, while the doubles teams of Nathan Walters/Daniel McCluskey, Nick Berkenbile/Dylan Hamm and Mark Vitali/Cousley won their flights.

ALTON 9, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Alton blanked Metro East Lutheran in a non-conference tennis meet at the MEL courts Tuesday.

The Redbirds went to 6-5 on the year; they take on Collinsville in a SWC match Thursday.

