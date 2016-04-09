THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 23, BELLEVILLE WEST 13 (6 INNINGS): Edwardsville unloaded four homers in a 17-hit attack as the Tigers remained unbeaten in the Southwestern Conference with a 23-13, six-inning win over Belleville West at home Thursday.

Allison Loehr had a home run in a six-RBI game for the Tigers (6-2 overall, 3-0 SWC); she was 3-for-4 including a double on the day. Sarah Hangsleben homered twice with four RBIs and four runs scored on a 2-for-3 day; Taryn Brown had the other homer for EHS on the day in a 2-for-5 performance with a RBI.

Hayli Green was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI with three runs scored; Rachel Anderson was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and Emma Lewis was 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored for the Tigers.

Jordan Garella went five innings for the win, giving up nine earned runs on 10 hits with a strikeout; Jordyn Hendricks and Jennifer Kocevar also pitched for Edwardsville.

The Maroons fell to 6-7 overall, 2-2 in the league.

ALTON 6, GRANITE CITY 1: Alton bounced back from its first loss of the season to Edwardsville by defeating Granite City 6-1 at home in a Southwestern Conference tilt Thursday.

Alton expanded on a 1-0 first-inning lead with a pair of runs each in the third and fourth innings; Bronte Fencel homered and had two RBIs for the Redbirds (9-1 overall, 3-1 SWC). Tomi Dublo and Tami Wong each had RBIs for AHS.

Brittany Roady got the complete-game win for Alton, giving up a run on five hits while striking out seven.

HIGHLAND 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1 (5 INNINGS): Highland shut down East Alton-Wood River to gain an 11-1, five-inning win over the Oilers in Highalnd Thursday.

Haley Shewmake, Emme Flanagan and Heather Martin all had hits for the Oilers, with Flanagan getting a RBI and Morgan Moxey scoring.

Moxey took the loss for EAWR, conceding nine earned runs on 12 hits while fanning six.

STAUNTON 7, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Maddie Nichols struck out 12 and gave up just two hits as Staunton defeated Metro East Lutheran 7-0 in Edwardsville Thursday.

Nichols was also 4-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and four RBIs for the Bulldogs.

BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 7, BELLEVILLE WEST 3 (8 INNINGS): Edwardsville overcame Belleville West's two-run seventh to force extra innings with a four-run top of the eighth to defeat the Maroons 7-3 in Belleville Thursday afternoon.

A throwing error on a Dylan Burris bunt led to Cole Cimarolli and Andrew Yancik scoring, then Jake Garella unloaded a two-run homer to left to give the Tigers their lead before Yancik retired West in order to preserve the win.

Garella was 2-for-5 with the homer and two RBIs for the Tigers (3-1 SWC); Burris was 3-for-4 with a RBI, Cimarolli 3-for-3 with a RBI, Trey Riley 3-for-5 and Yancik 1-for-2.

Yancik got the win, throwing two innings and giving up two earned runs on a hit and striking out three. Tyler Hosto went four innings on the mound and Riley two innings.

JERSEY 11, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1 (5 INNINGS): Drake Kanallakan threw a two-hitter at Marquette Catholic as Jersey handed the Explorers an 11-1, five-inning loss at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field Thursday.

Kanallakan struck out eight as the Panthers scored 11 times in the second on the Explorers. Blake Wittman had three RBIs for Jersey, while Kanallakan, Collin Carey and Drew Sauerwin all had two RBIs; Zack Weinman had a RBI for Marquette.

Jersey went to 7-6 on the year; Marquette fell to 4-7.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1 (5 INNINGS): Civic Memorial shook off a four-game losing streak with a 12-1, five-inning home win over East Alton-Wood River Thursday.

The Eagles went to 6-7-1 on the year; the Oilers dropped to 2-11.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 5, STAUNTON 4: A run in the fifth snapped a 4-4 tie to give Metro East Lutheran a 5-4 win over Staunton in Edwardsville Thursday.

Both teams scored four times in the first before the Knights took the win.

BUNKER HILL 5, LITCHFIELD 1: Bunker Hill traveled to Litchfield for a non-conference tilt with the Purple Panthers, the Minutemen taking a 5-1 win.

Storm Coffman got the win for B-Hill.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, ROXANA 0: Marquette Catholic won its fifth match of the year – all of the wins coming by shutout – as the Explorers got a pair of first-half goals and blanked Roxana 3-0 at Gordon Moore Park Thursday.

The Explorers went to 5-5-1 on the year, while the Shells saw a six-match winning trot stopped; they fell to 6-2-1.

HIGHLAND 2, JERSEY 0: Goals in the 27th and 52nd minutes helped Highland to a 2-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jersey in Jerseyville Thursday.

The Bulldogs fired 19 shots at the Panther goal, while Highland did not concede a shot.

TRIAD 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: Jody Ellis had a hat trick and Maddie Keller had two other goals for Triad as the Knights defeated Civic Memorial 7-3 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Bethalto Thursday.

The Knights moved to 7-1-2 on the year; the Eagles fell to 3-5-2.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, CBC 22-10: Edwardsville got a two-game sweep Thursday with a 25-22, 25-10 win over CBC of St. Louis County in a non-conference match at Liberty Middle School Gym Thursday evening.

Bob Dresner led the Tigers with nine points on serve and nine digs in the sweep.

The Tigers improved to 8-7 on the year; the Cadets dropped to 4-6.

