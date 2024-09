TUESDAY, MARCH 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A SECTIONAL AT MASCOUTAH

EAST ST. LOUIS 61, HERRIN 52: Saint Louis University signee Terrence Hargrove, Jr. led East Side with 16 points, Traeveion Jones scored 15 and Elijah Rice 13 as the Flyers advanced to the sectional final on Friday night with the win over Herrin.

Luke LeQuatte led the Tigers with 16 points, Drew Ringel added 13 points and Brandon Anthony scored 10.

East Side is now 26-6 and will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between Highland and Mascoutah in the final, which tips off at 7 p.m. Herrin ends its season at 27-5.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SUPER-SECTIONALS

AT SIU ARENA, CARBONDALE

Moweaqua Central A&M 79, Sesser-Valier 69

AT NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, DE KALB

Chicago Providence-St. Mel 63, East Dubuque 53

AT JACKSONVILLE

Concord Triopia 71, Okawville 68 (OT)

AT REDBIRD ARENA, ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY, BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Cissna Park 76, Yorkville Christian 46

CLASS 2A SUPER-SECTIONALS

AT SIU ARENA, CARBONDALE

Nashville 41, Teutopolis 28

AT NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, DE KALB

Chicago Corliss 60, Manilius Bureau Valley 45

AT JOLIET CENTRAL

Chicago Orr 73, Chicago Leo 55

AT UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS-SPRINGFIELD

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52, Pleasant Plains 37

CLASS 3A SECTIONALS

AT MASCOUTAH

East St. Louis 61, Herrin 52

CLASS 4A SECTIONALS

Article continues after sponsor message

EAST MOLINE UNITED SECTIONAL AT EDWARDSVILLE

Belleville West 59, Alton 49

AT EAST MOLINE UNITED

Danville 68, Pekin 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SATURDAY RESULTS

IHSA STATE FINALS AT REDBIRD ARENA, ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY, BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

CLASS 3A

THIRD PLACE GAME

LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 61, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 54

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Morton 35, Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 21

CLASS 4A

THIRD PLACE GAME

Rockton Hononegah 43, Lisle Benet Academy 39

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Des Plaines Maine West 58, Chicago Mother McAuley 46

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

SATURDAY RESULT

Dallas Stars 4, St. Louis Blues 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

SATURDAY RESULT AT JUPITER, FLA.

St. Louis Cardinals 4, Miami Marlins 3

SUNDAY RESULT AT JUPITER, FLA.

New York Mets 10, St. Louis Cardinals 8

MONDAY RESULT AT LAKELAND, FLA.

Detroit Tigers 9, St. Louis Cardinals 5

TUESDAY RESULT AT CLEARWATER, FLA.

Philadelphia Phillies 2, St. Louis Cardinals 1

More like this: