BOYS SOCCER

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 2: Jordan Schmidgall's match-winner lifted East Alton-Wood River to a 3-2 Prairie State Conference win over Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville Tuesday.

Josh Turner and Luke Sims also scored for the Oilers, who went to 6-2-1 on the year with the win.

MARQUETTE 7, LITCHFIELD 0: Zach Weinman had a hat trick and Brandon Sanfillippo had eight saves as Marquette had no trouble with Litchfield, the Explorers taking a 7-0 win over the Purple Panthers at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday.

Adam Hammond had a pair of goals for the Explorers, who also got goals from Jacob File and Chris Hartrich; Hartrich also had two assists for Marquette.

MASCOUTAH 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Charlie Shortsleeves and Kyle Vargas each had a pair of goals for Mascoutah as the Indians blanked Civic Memorial 6-0 in Bethalto Tuesday.

The Eagles fell to 1-10 on the season with the loss, while the Indians went to 6-4.

JERSEY 3, TRIAD 0: Three second-half goals proved to be the key as Jersey blanked Triad 3-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match Tuesday at Jerseyville.

Jake Ridenhour, Alex Roth and and Chace Tallman all goaled for the Panthers in the win. Zac Ridenhour got another clean sheet for Jersey.

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 2, ROCKWOOD MARQUETTE 1: Natalie Nava had both goals as Edwardsville downed Rockwood Marquette 2-1 in a field hockey match on the road Tuesday.

Ryley Miller had the assists on both goals as the Tigers went to 4-5 on the season; it was EHS' third straight win.

Nava's goals came in each half; her first score gave Edwardsville a 1-0 lead before the Mustangs (2-6) tied it heading into the long break.

The Tiger JV fell to Marquette 2-1; Edwardsville's goal came from Caitria Scarborough. The Tigers host John Burroughs Friday and Rockwood Summit Monday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, CONCORD TRIOPIA 14-11: Hardin-Calhoun remained unbeaten with a 25-14, 25-11 win over Concord Triopia at home Tuesday night.

Emma Baalman led the Warriors (14-0 overall, 4-0 Western Illinois Valley Conference) with 11 kills, an assists and six points from serve, Kassidy Klocke had three kills, Sydney White 20 assists, two digs, two blocks and seven points, Grace Baalman four kills, three aces, four digs and eight points, Abby Baalman three points and Emily Baalman four digs.

The Warriors will be at the New Berlin Tournament Friday and Saturday.

MARQUETTE 25-25, CARDINAL RITTER 7-9: Marquette traveled to St. Louis city to take on Cardinal Ritter Tuesday and came away with a 25-7, 25-9 win.

Grace Frost had five kills for the Explorers, with Karoline Lauritzen serving up five aces and Laura Hamilton four, Katie Gierer had 11 digs, Hamilton had 10 assists, Michelle Cameron and Brittany Pace each had a block and Lauritzen had 11 points from serve, with Hamilton adding 10 and Faith Griffon eight.

The Explorers host Bunker Hill Thursday evening.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25-25, CARLINVILLE 15-20: Piasa Southwestern went to 9-3 overall and 4-1 in the South Central Conference with a 25-15, 25-20 sweep of Carlinville at home Tuesday.

Stephanie Korte led the Piasa Birds with nine points from serve and 17 assists, with Taylor Nixon adding seven points and two blocks, Madison Greeling five kills and 14 digs, Karlie Green five points, four kills and three blocks and Hannah Blumstein five kills and two blocks.

Grace Zachary had seven kills for the Cavaliers (5-5 overall, 4-1 SCC), with Sydney Bates adding three points, two kills and eight assists and Lydia Albertine two points and six assists.

Next up for the Piasa Birds is a league contest at Staunton Thursday night.

WATERLOO 25-25, JERSEY 9-11: Margy Tepen had 19 digs for Jersey, but it wasn't enough as Waterloo swept the Panthers 25-9, 25-11 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Havens Gym Tuesday night.

Jersey fell to 8-7 overall on the season with the loss.

HIGHLAND 25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 13-22: Hayley McSparin and Alex LaPorta had 11 kills each as Highland swept Civic Memorial 25-13, 25-22 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Bethalto Tuesday.

The Eagles fell to 7-3 on the season with the loss, while the Bulldogs went to 4-1.

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 155, BELLEVILLE WEST 170: Ben Tyrell's 3-over 38 gave him medalist honors as Edwardsville defeated Belleville West 155-170 in a Southwestern Conference golf meet at the par-35 Triple Lakes Golf Club in Millstadt Tuesday.

Justin Hemings, Luke Babington and Jack Kohlmeier all had 4-over 39s to help the Tigers to the win; David Crosby had a 5-over 40 to lead the Maroons, with Chris Bernosky added a 6-over 41.

Zach Trimpe and Spencer Patterson each had 40s for the Tigers, with Cale Ambuhel adding a 41 and Tanner White a 42. The Tigers went to 7-0 on the year, 5-0 in the SWC. The Tigers will take on Belleville Althoff Thursday at Stonewolf in a Ryder Cup-style match.

MARQUETTE 149, TRIAD 170: Kolton Bauer's even-par 35 helped Marquette stay unbeaten in dual golf meets as the Explorers downed Triad 149-170 at par-35 Rolling Hills Golf Course Tuesday.

Nick Messinger had a 2-over 37 for Marquette, with Jack Patterson firing a 3-over 38 and Michael Holtz a 4-over 39. The Knights were led by Chris Lambert's 5-over 40.

Marquette went to 9-0 on the year with the win.

EAGLES TAKE LEAGUE TRIANGULAR: Civic Memorial's Alec Hillard and Jersey's Zach Droege each had 6-over 41s to split medalist honors, but the Eagles took a triangular meet from the Panthers and Highland at Jerseyville's par-35 Westlake Country Club Tuesday.

CM shot a team 178 to down the Panthers, who had a 184, and Bulldogs, who had a 187.

Tristen Frank had a 43 for CM, with Parker Calvin carding a 46 and Jake Sconce a 48. Jersey had a 43 from Brian Rogers and a 47 from Matt Sobol.

GIRLS GOLF

MARQUETTE WINS TRIANGULAR: Carlee Cronin's 3-over 39 was enough for medalist honors as Marquette defeated Triad and Roxana in a triangular meet at Wood River's par-36 Belk Park Tuesday.

The Explorers carded a team 180, with the Knights firing 211 and the Shells 212.

Madison Conners had a 46 for Marquette, with Ellie Kane adding a 47 and Brittany Barta a 48.

The Shells' Bailey Sharpmack had a 45 to lead RHS.

EAGLES FINISH SECOND IN QUAD: Sara Gwilliam had a 9-over 44 for Civic Memorial as the Eagles took second in a quadrangular meet at par-35 Litchfield Country Club Tuesday.

Hillsboro won the event with a team 189, with the Eagles shooting 206, Pana 233 and host Litchfield a 242.

Isabella Roberts had a 52 and Carmen Phillips and Maisey Watson both had 55s.

The Hilltoppers' Lindsey Storm took medalist honors with a 4-over 39.

