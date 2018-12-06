WEDNESDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 59, ST. LOUIS MEDICINE AND BIOSCIENCE 21: Tavion Walker led the way with 13 points, while Zion Adams and Ryan Dawson both had 11 as the Oilers took the win over St. Louis Medicine and Bioscience, a magnet school, Wednesday at Memorial Gym.

Jordan Adams was the only player in double figures for M&B with 10 points.

The Oilers evened their record at 4-4 with the win.

GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 69, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 64 (2OT): D.J. Villhard led the Griffins with 30 points, which included four threes, while Kellen Weir had 12 in a double-overtime loss at the White Hall North Greene Spartan Classic.

Clayton Scott added eight points for McGivney, who fell to 2-5 on the season.

BOWLING

MAROONS WIN ALL FOUR MEETS OVER TIGERS: Edwardsville’s bowling team lost all four meets to Belleville West on the road Tuesday at Belleville.

The boys' varsity lost to the Maroons 36.5-3.5, while the girls' varsity dropped a 35-5 decision. In the junior varsity matches, the Tiger boys lost 6-1, while the girls fell to West 7-0.

Eian Sims led the way for the Tigers’ boys varsity with a 494 series, including a high game of 213. Jackson Budwell rolled a 465 set, while Brendan Warren threw a 343 series. Michael Jenkins threw a two-game series of 368, with a high game of 187, Steven Leitschuh tossed two games of 229, James Zugmaier had a single game of 116, while Derrick Newsome had a single game of 99.

On the girls' side, Sydney Sahuri was the Tigers’ top bowler with a series of 518, including a high game of 188. Next was Rylee Langendorf, with a 493 set and a high game of 173, followed by Rachel McTague’s 466 series. In two-game series, Sam Linck led with a 290, followed by Maren McSparin’s 273 and Amy Malcharek with a 271.

On the JV side, Kyle Voepel led the Tigers with a 235 series, while Newsome threw a two-game set of 225. Zugmaier had a two-game total of 205 and Leitschuh had a single game of 98. Ashley Kueth led the girls JV with a 426 series, Emilie Fry threw a 419 set, Maddie Misukonis had a series of 260 and Prae Nuanpean rolled a 239 series for the Tigers.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

EDMONTON 3, ST. LOUIS 2 (SHOOTOUT, EDMONTON WINS 2-1): The Edmonton Oilers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game in the final minute of regulation, then won the shootout 2-1 to take a 3-2 win over the Blues at Enterprise Center Wednesday night.

The Blues took a 2-0 first period lead behind goals from Ivan Barbashev at 6:05 and Brayden Schenn at 13:52. Edmonton pulled a goal back in the second period as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored at 4:04. The Oilers pulled their goalie late in the game for a sixth attacker, and the move paid off at 19:04 when Oscar Kliefborn scored on a screenshot that Blues goalie Jake Allen couldn’t see.

There was no scoring in the overtime, forcing the Blues’ first shootout of the season. Tyler Bozek scored in the first round for St. Louis, but Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid scored in the next two rounds, while Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot stopped both Vladimir Tarasenko and Schenn to give the Oilers the win.

Talbot stopped 28 shots in recording his 100th career win for Edmonton, while Allen had 34 saves for the Blues.

St. Louis travels to Winnipeg for a game Friday night, with a face-off time of 7 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE SPARTAN CLASSIC

White Hall North Greene 87, Pleasant Plains 23

Griggsville-Perry 69, Father McGivney Catholic 64 (2OT)

Brussels 57, Greenfield 30

REGULAR SEASON

East Alton-Wood River 57, St. Louis Medicine and Bioscience 21

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Roxana 45, Staunton 9

BOWLING

Boys Varsity: Belleville West 36.5, Edwardsville 3.5

Girls Varsity: Belleville West 35, Edwardsville 5

Boys Junior Varsity: Belleville West 6, Edwardsville 1

Girls Junior Varsity: Belleville West 7, Edwardsville 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Edmonton Oilers 3, St. Louis Blues 2 (shootout: Edmonton 2, St. Louis 1)

