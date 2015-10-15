Sports Roundup: Drake Kanallakan knocks in winning goal for Jersey, Calhoun girls win again
BOYS SOCCER
REGULAR SEASON
JERSEY 1, GRANITE CITY 0: Drake Kanallakan's 31st-minute goal was enough to give Jersey a 1-0 win over Granite City in a home non-conference match Wednesday.
The win came in the Panthers' regular-season finale, putting their record at 19-3 on the year; the Warriors fell to 3-13-3 on the season.
Jersey will meet Highland in an IHSA Class 2A Effingham Regional semifinal match next week.
IHSA CLASS 1A SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP
CARLINVILLE REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
BEARDSTOWN 8, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Beardstown advanced to Saturday morning's IHSA Class 1A Carlinville Regional final with an 8-0 win over Piasa Southwestern at Loveless Park in Carlinville Wednesday.
Beardstown advanced to an 11 a.m. Saturday match against the host Cavaliers, who eliminated Springfield Calvary 4-0 in the nightcap.
Saturday's winner advances to next week's Altamont Sectional, where they will face the Raymond-Lincolnwood Regional champion.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 18-17: It wasn't the prettiest of wins – Hardin-Calhoun coach Ann Gilman described it as “ugly” - but the Warriors remained unbeaten in the Western Illinois Valley Conference with a 25-18, 25-17 win over Jacksonville Routt on the road Wednesday.
Grace Baalman had eight kills and Emma Baalman added seven kills as Calhoun went to 23-1 overall, 10-0 in the WIVC. The Rockets fell to 10-13 overall, 7-3 in the league.
Sydney White had 17 assists for the Warriors.
