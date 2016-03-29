GIRLS SOCCER

COR JESU 3, EDWARDSVILLE 2: Abby Crabtree got Edwardsville off to a huge start in their Monday afternoon match in south St. Louis County, scoring in the third minute. But Cor Jesu responded with three unanswered goals to defeat the Tigers 3-2, sending EHS to a 3-2-1 mark on the year.

The Chargers, who took last season's Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 4 state title, opened their season with the match. They got goals from Emily Porterfield in the sixth minute, Mikayla Harvey in the 26th minute and Olivia Smith in the 68th minute to get to a 3-1 lead.

Ashlyn West scored in the 74th minute off an Emma Sitton assist to cut the lead, but the Tigers could not find the back of the net again.

The Tigers host Belleville West Tuesday evening in a Southwestern Conference match.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 11, ROXANA 1 (5 INNINGS): Alton got out to a 3-0 lead through the first inning and went on to defeat Roxana 11-1 in five innings at Alton's softball grounds Monday.

Katelyn Presley was 4-for-4 with with two RBIs to lead the Redbirds (6-0), with Sydney Hartman 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; Tami Wong was also 1-for-3 with two RBIs while Tomi Dublo, Savannah Fisher, Alicia Goewey, Taylor Herrin and Miranda Hudson each had hits.

Taylor Antoine was 1-for-1 with a RBI for the Shells (2-5); Ashley Betts was 2-for-3 and Alexis Counts, Shelby Jackson and Abbey Stalhut each had hits for the Shells.

Brittany Roady got the win, giving up an earned run and striking out six for AHS.

BREESE CENTRAL 13, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: Breese Central broke a 3-3 tie in the fourth with three runs, then went on to add five more in the fifth to run out 13-3 winners over East Alton-Wood River in Wood River Monday.

Peyton Young was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Oilers, who fell to 2-5 on the year; Haley Shewmake, Morgan Moxey, Carly Campbell, Emme Flanagan and Thresa Hand each had hits for the Oilers. Abby Ratterman, Kaitlyn Smith and C. Sellers had doubles for the Cougars, while Kirsten Thomas tripled and Mackenzie Rattermanl and Olivia Wesselmann homered.

Moxey was charged with the loss despite going the distance, giving up six earned runs on 12 hits while striking out 11. Kalee Schrand went four innings to get the win, giving up two earned runs on five hits while fanning one.

GILLESPIE 7, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Gillespie's Addison Bryant, who defeated Edwardsville last week, fanned 16 Metro East Lutheran batters Monday at the Miners defeated the Knights 7-0 in a Prairie State Conference game in Edwardsville Monday.

Sam Kasting had the Knights' lone hit as they fell to 1-4 on the year; Olivia Halusan, on a walk, was the only other Knight runner on the day. Bette Hammann was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Miners.

Cierra Fields gave up an earned run on 12 hits with a strikeout for MEL. The Knights were scheduled to take on Carlinville at home Tuesday.

BELLEVILLE EAST 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Belleville East pitcher Kristina Bettis gave up eight hits but didn't allow a Civic Memorial run until the seventh as the Lancers defeated the Eagles 6-1 in Belleville Monday.

Kaylee Klaustermeier and Katelyn Turbyfill each had a pair of hits for CM (4-3), with Jenna Parmentier doubling and getting a RBI.

Kaitlynn Wrenn was charged with the loss.

ALGONQUIN JACOBS 14, GRANITE CITY 1 (4.5 INNINGS): Granite City traveled to southern Illinois to take on Chicagoland school Algonquin Jacobs at Rent One Park, the home of the Frontier League's Southern Illinois Miners, in Marion Monday.

The Golden Eagles came away with a 14-1, 4.5-inning win over the Warriors; Jacobs was the home team for the day.

Austin Bonvicino was 2-for-3 for the Warriors, while Tyler Wheatley was 2-for-2 with a double and RBI; Gabe Jarman was 1-for-2 with a triple and run scored for GCHS. Jarman took the loss for the Warriors, going two innings and conceding five earned runs on six hits.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 6, GILLESPIE 5 (8 INNINGS): Jake Ley's eighth-inning RBI single gave Metro East Lutheran a 6-5, eight-inning win over Gillespie at Martin Luther Field in Edwardsville Monday.

The Knights held a 5-1 lead through four innings, but the Miners scored three in the fifth and tied it in the sixth to force extras, setting up Ley's bases-loaded single that brought home Chase Langendorf with the winning run.

Ley was 1-for-4 with the game-winning RBI for MEL, with Paul Kubicek going 2-for-4 with two doubles and a RBI; Mike Coulson was 1-for-2 with a double and RBI and Jordan Brown and Noah Coddington each had hits.

Kubicek got the win for the Knights, going two innings while fanning two in relief of Jake Jump.

AUBURN 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3: Two fifth-inning runs helped give Auburn a 4-3 win over Piasa Southwestern in Auburn Monday. The Piasa Birds scored once in the top of the seventh but remain winless on the season, falling to 0-5 on the season.

Scott Kasting was 2-for-4 for Southwestern, with Collin Baumgartner was 1-for-3 with a RBI and other hits coming from Kody Golike, Luke Golike and Brock Seymour.

Jacob Bowman was charged with the loss, giving up four hits while striking out two for the Birds.

COLUMBIA 15, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1 (5 INNINGS): Columbia broke a 1-1 tie with a five-run third,, with three more scoring in the fourth and six in the fifth to get a 15-1, five-inning win over East Alton-Wood River in at Norris Dorsey Field Monday afternoon.

Cameron Touchette was 2-for-3 with a homer and five RBIs for the Eagles, who went to 5-3 on the year; the Oilers fell to 2-5 on the season.

BOYS TENNIS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, ROXANA 0: Marquette Catholic traveled to Roxana for a non-conference tennis meet Monday, scoring a 9-0 win over the Shells.

Jon Claywell, Nick Berkenbile, Daniel McCluskey, Joe Segneri, Peter Wendel and Zach Hunter had singles wins for the Explorers, with the doubles teams of Claywell/Berkenbile, McCluskey/Nathan Walters and Segneri/Tom Morrissey all took their matches.

