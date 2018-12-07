CIVIC MEMORIAL 40, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 39: Civic Memorial fought off foul trouble and got key stops near the end to win over the Knights in a battle of undefeated teams at CM.

Anna Hall led the Eagles with 14 points, including what proved to be the winning basket with 2:58 left in regulation. CM made two big defensive stops in the final seconds to preserve their win and improve to 9-0.

Harper Buhs added seven points while Kelbie Zupan scored six to aid the Eagles’ cause.

ALTON 54, GRANITE CITY 24: Laila McNeal had 22 points while Ivoree Lacey added 10 as the Redbirds topped the Warriors at the Redbirds Nest.

Azaria Moore was the only Granite player in double figures with 10 points on the night.

Alton improves to 3-4 while the Warriors are now 0-6.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 41, NOKOMIS 31: Anna McKee scored 14 points while Macy Hoppes added 11 as the Griffins defeated Nokomis at home.

Caitie Pendall added on nine points for McGivney, who go to 8-2 on the season.

CARROLLTON 62, JACKSONVILLE ILLINOIS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 7: Hannah Krumweide scored 14 points and Marley Mullink 10 as 11 different Hawk players scored in Carrollton’s win over the Tigers.

The Hawks built a 40-5 halftime lead and were never headed.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 44, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 35: Destiny Williams and Miriam Wolff each had 15 points while Sami Kasting added 11 as the Knights came from behind at home to defeat the Hawks.

Gibault led 16-10 at halftime with all the scoring in the opening term, but Metro-East outscored the Hawks 19-5 in the final quarter to get the win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 60, COLUMBIA 50: Jerry Watson led the way for Granite with 21 points while Zidane Moore added 19 as the Warriors used its speed and quickness, forcing the Eagles into many turnovers in their road win Thursday night.

Jon Peterson led Columbia with 19 points while Jacob O’Connor and Cole Khoury each had eight.

Granite City improves to 4-2 on the year while the Eagles drop to 3-3.

BOWLING

ALTON BOYS, EDWARDSVILLE GIRLS WIN IN DUAL MEETS: The Alton boys won both of their matches against Edwardsville in a meet Thursday afternoon at Bowl Haven Lanes, but the Tiger girls defeated the Redbirds in their meet.

In the boys’ meets, the Redbird varsity defeated the Tigers 39-1 and the JV shut out Edwardsville 7-0. The Tigers girls won over the Redbirds 25-15.

Chris Duke led the way for Alton in the boys' varsity with a 612 series while Jared Cochran had a 608 set, including the high game of the day with a 248. Matt Engdale had a 394 series, while Trevor Vallow threw a 392. Michael Jenkins had the high set for the Tigers with a 525, while Jackson Budwell tossed a 507, Eian Sims a 462 and Brendan Warren a 379.

Alex Bergin had the high series for the Redbird girls with a 642 and the high game with 236. Ashley Westbrook had a 582 set and Robi Dublo a 503. Rylee Langendorf had the high series for the Tigers of 573 and the high game of 222. Amy McTague rolled a 537 series while Sydney Sahuri threw a 511.

Bryce Summers led the Redbird JV with a 511 series, while the high series for the Tigers was Kyle Voepel with a 380.

THURSDAY SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 73, Belleville West 38

Civic Memorial 40, Breese Mater Dei 39

Marquette Catholic 44, Jersey 39

O’Fallon 57, Collinsville 49

Metro-East Lutheran 44, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 35

Alton 54, Granite City 24

Father McGivney Catholic 41, Nokomis 31

BOYS BASKETBALL

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE SPARTAN CLASSIC

Father McGivney Catholic 47, Pleasant Plains 19

REGULAR SEASON

Granite City 60, Columbia 50

MSCHA HOCKEY

Edwardsville 8, Duchesne Catholic (St. Charles, Mo.) 5

MVCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY, DECEMBER 3 RESULTS

Collinsville 10, Alton 1

Edwardsville 10, East Alton-Wood River 6

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 4 RESULTS

Columbia 7, Bethalto 0

Alton 8, East Alton-Wood River 8

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6 RESULTS

Triad 0, Highland 0

BOWLING

Boys Varsity: Alton 39, Edwardsville 1

Boys Junior Varsity: Alton 7, Edwardsville 0

Girls Varsity: Edwardsville 25, Alton 15

