SUNDAY, JANUARY 20 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 64, CIVIC MEMORIAL 58: In the final of the Highland Invitational, postponed from Saturday due to the threat of Winter Storm Harper, the Lancers reeled off 18 straight points after trailing 3-2, and East never looked back in defeating the Eagles.

CM rallied to come within four late in the game, but East hit four straight free throws to clinch the championship.

Niya Ford led the Lancers with 20 points, while Bryce Dowell added 18 in the final. Dowell was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Anna Hall led the Eagles with 23 points, and Kourtland Tyus added 12. Jenna Christeson had 9 points for CM.

The Lancers go to 15-9 on the season, while CM drops to 21-5.

WRESTLING

TIGERS GET THREE INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS IN WINNING COLUMBIA HICKMAN TOURNAMENT: The Edwardsville High wrestling team took three firsts and two seconds as the Tigers won the Columbia, Mo., Hickman Wrestling Tournament Saturday.

The Tigers took first in the 21-team field with 371.5 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Jefferson City, who had 254 points. Lee’s Summit North of suburban Kansas City placed third with 236.5 points.

Noah Surtin at 126 pounds, Luke Odom at 145 and Lloyd Reynolds at 285 all won their respective weight classes, while Grant Matarelli at 106 and Caleb Harrold at 160 finished second in their classes. Getting third place finishes were Dylan Gvillo at 120, Jack Evans at 138, Blake Moss at 195 and Josh Anderson at 220. Connor Surtin at 113 finished fourth in his class.

The Tigers will have their Senior Night meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a triangular meet against both East St. Louis and Chatham Glenwood, then host the Tigers Duals on Jan. 26. Edwardsville will wrestle in the IHSA Class 3A regional at Granite City on Feb. 2.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Taylorville 59, Belleville Althoff Catholic 56

Edwardsville 59, St. Louis Gateway STEM 38

Teutopolis 60, Belleville West 20

Belleville East 64, Civic Memorial 58

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

2018 NFL PLAYOFFS

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(2) Los Angeles Rams 26, (1) New Orleans Saints 23 (OT)

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(2) New England Patriots 37, (1) Kansas City Chiefs 31 (OT)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

MT. VERNON 65, TRIAD 36: On the final day of the Salem tournament, Luke Cox led Triad with 14 points, and Jonah Ogden added nine in the Knights’ loss to Mt. Vernon.

The Knights fell to 8-12 on the year, while the Rams went to 13-6.

LITCHFIELD 61, CIVIC MEMORIAL 54: At the Litchfield tournament, Alex Reams led CM with 22 points, while Bryce Zupan added 11 as the Eagles lost to the host Purple Panthers on the final day.

Brady Bishop and Ethan Washburn led Litchfield with 18 points each, while Sam Painter scored 12 points and Seth McGill added 11.

CM is now 6-15 for the season, while the Panthers go to 13-5.

Article continues after sponsor message

ROXANA 57, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 54: On the final day of the Litchfield tournament, Andrew Beckman led Roxana with 26 points, Jacob Golenor had 12 and Gavin Huffman chipped in 11 in as the Shells got past Metro-East.

Cooper Krone led the Knights with 14 points, DaMonte Bean had 13 and Jonah Wilson scored 12 points.

Roxana improves to 10-11, while Metro-East drops to 12-10.

BELLEVILLE WEST 72, SEATTLE RAINER BEACH 69: In the fifth-place game of the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo., Lawrence Brazil III led West with 25 points, E.J. Liddell scored 20 and Kieth Randolph, Jr. added 15 as the Maroons took the win over Rainer Beach of Seattle.

Kenny Curtis led the Vikings with 21 points, while John Hart added 12 and Javion Garrett had 10.

The Maroons are now 19-1 for the season.

ALTON 67, CHAMINADE 59: In the final of the Belleville East Classic, three straight three-pointers – one by Ky’lun Rivers and the other two by Donovan Clay – were the catalyst as the Redbirds dethroned defending champion Chaminade on Saturday night.

Malik Smith led Alton with 19 points, Rivers added 13 and Andrew Jones had 10 points in the win.

Luke Kasubke led the Red Devils with 15 points, Tarris Reed, Jr. added 14 points and Matteus Case chipped in 13.

The Redbirds improve to 13-7, while Chaminade is now 9-6.

TEUTOPOLIS-EAST ST. LOUIS IN SALEM FINAL POSTPONED: The final of the Salem Tournament between Teutopolis and East St. Louis was postponed on Saturday night, due to the effects of Winter Storm Harper that passed through the area on Saturday.

A makeup date for the game has yet to be announced.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CHICAGO MARSHALL 58, EAST ST. LOUIS 52: Indya Billingsley led East Side with 16 points, while Mya Glanton added eight in the Flyers loss to traditional Illinois power Chicago Marshall on Saturday afternoon.

East Side fell to 7-13 on the year.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUS 3, OTTAWA 2: Carl Gunnarson’s goal at 12:16 of the third period lifted the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

It was goalie Jordan Binnington’s fourth win in his five starts in the nets for St. Louis; his only loss came Thursday in the New York Islanders’ 2-1 overtime win.

Vladimir Tarasenko, his 16th on the season, and Vince Dunn also scored for the Blues, while Nick Paul and former Blues’ player Magnus Paajarvi had goals for the Senators. Paajarvi’s goal came while Ottawa was shorthanded.

Craig Anderson had 35 saves in goal for the Senators, while Binnington stopped 28 shots.

The Blues, now 21-21-5 on the year and 5-2-1 in their last eight games, go back on the road on Monday afternoon for a game at the Los Angeles Kings. Face-off time is set for 3 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mt. Vernon 65, Triad 36

Litchfield 61, Civic Memorial 54

Roxana 57, Metro-East Lutheran 54

Belleville West 72, Seattle Rainier Beach 69

Alton 67, Chaminade 59

Teutopolis vs. East St. Louis, postponed

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Waterloo 55, Valmeyer 27

Chicago Marshall 58, East St. Louis 52

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 3, Ottawa Senators 2Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: