TUESDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 36, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 33: Civic Memorial rallied from seven points down in the late going to take a 36-33 win over Marquette Catholic in a non-conference clash at Marquette Tuesday night.

A JaQuan Adams lay-in in the final minute gave the Eagles the lead and a Brett Lane free throw extended the lead to its final margin.

Adams led CM (4-1) with 11 points, followed by David Lane and Brett Lane with eight points each. The Explorers (3-2) were led by Ben Sebacher, Nick Messinger and Shandon Boone with eight points each.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 64, ALTON 34: A 22-9 third-quarter run was enough for Belleville East to hand Alton a 64-34 defeat Tuesday in both teams' Southwestern Conference opener.

The Redbirds held a 10-9 lead at quarter time but the Lancers led at the half and ran out winners.

LaJarvia Brown led the Redbirds (1-3 overall, 0-1 in the league) with a game-high 15 points; Kenya Burnett and Ayonna Clayton each had five points.

Myriah Haywood led the Lancers (4-2 overall, 1-0 SWC) with 14 points while Jailyn McClenny, Brittney Nitz and Morgan St. James each had eight.

GREENVILLE 64, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 18: Greenville shut out East Alton-Wood River in the second term and defeated the Oilers 64-18 in Greenville Tuesday.

The Oilers trailed only 13-8 at quarter time before the Comets went on their run.

Carly Campbell led EA-WR (0-6) with 10 points, with Becca Renken and Courtney Beneke each scoring four. The Comets (4-2) were led by Kallie Meadows with 12 points and Morgan McEvers with 11.

CARROLLTON 49, PITTSFIELD 45: Hannah Krumwlede and Emily Struble each had 14 points as Carrollton won its third game in a row with a 49-45 win over Pittsfield.

Anja Goetten had nine points for the Hawks (3-1) and Carley Pyatt eight.

BOYS BOWLING

COLLINSVILLE 3,159, ALTON 3,068: Collinsville's Andy Graham rolled a perfect game to lead off the day as the Kahoks defeated Alton 3,159-3,068 in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division match at Alton's Bowl Haven Tuesday.

Flanagan's 300 led to a 703 series; he also bowled a 193 and 210 for the Kahoks.

Chris Perkey led the Redbirds with a 663 set on games of 200, 228 and 224; Jacob Donahue followed with a 654 series (263, 183, 208), with Matt Fritz rolling a 603 (200, 213, 190), Nik Meggios a 577 (193, 213, 171) and Tyler Stevenson a 571 (210, 171, 190).

Clay Hartman followed Flanagan with a 629 (213, 242, 204), with Hayden Juenger bowled 620 (203, 196, 213), Eric Mielke a 596 (209, 211, 176) and Bryve Ray a 581 (209, 199, 173).

JERSEY 2,958, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2,604: Jacob Freand's 651 series helped Jersey to a 2.958-2,604 Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference's Mississippi Valley division win over Civic Memorial Tuesday.

Brandon Handler had a 623 series for the Panthers, with Dane Farmer rolling a 614, Kevin Mangrum a 578 and Greg Towell a 492.

The Eagles had a 613 series from Devin Davis.

GIRLS BOWLING

ALTON 2,842, COLLINSVILLE 2,750: Eryka Graham's 612 series, which included a high game of 237, gave Alton their a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division win over Collinsville Tuesday, the Redbirds taking a 2,842-2,750 win over the Kahoks at Alton's Bowl Haven.

Graham also had games of 193 and 182 to lead the Redbirds to the win. Addison Beys had a 575 series for Alton on games of 173, 225 and 177, while Ashley Heistand – coming off a fifth-place individual finish in the Kahok Challenge tournament last week – had a 570 series on games of 201, 225 and 151 and Elizabeth Hanke rolled a 533 series on games of 189, 171 and 173. Alex Bergen had a 395 two-game series (227, 168), while Claire Gorman had a single game of 151 to round out the Redbirds' day.

The Kahoks were led by Madi Junger's 675 series (227, 225, 223). Zoe Howell had a 598 series, Mikaya Black a 536 set, Kaytelynn Wietel a 321 two-game series and Ashley Niebruegge a two-game series of 320.

WEDNESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DUPO 38, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 35: Caitlyn Hanlon's team-high 14 points weren't enough as Marquette Catholic dropped a 38-35 decision to Dupo in a non-conference tilt Wednesday.

It was the Explorers' fourth loss in a row, dropping them to a 2-6 mark on the season.

Lauren Fischer had eight points and eight rebounds for Marquette, with Taylor Aguirre adding five.

The Explorers return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when Brussels comes calling.

ZUMWALT NORTH 32, GRANITE CITY 26: Addaya Moore had 21 points for Granite City, but the Warriors took a 32-26 loss to Ft. Zumwalt North in a Orchard Farm Tournament match Wednesday afternoon.

Khadjia Helms had three points and Makenzi Meador two as the Warriors fell to 0-2 on the year.

Granite will meet an opponent to be determined at 3:30 p.m. Friday to conclude the tournament.

