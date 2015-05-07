BASEBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, WATERLOO 7 (8 INNINGS): Devin Daniels stroked a one-out single with the bases loaded to give Civic Memorial an 8-7 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Waterloo at Bethalto Sports Complex Wednesday.

The win took the Eagles to 15-13 overall and 5-3 in the MVC; it was the Eagles' 11th win in their last 13 games after an 0-5 start to the season and their fifth straight league win. They're now a game back of the Bulldogs in the MVC; they stand at 19-8 overall and 6-2 in the league with two games to go.

The Eagles jumped to a 5-0 lead early but the Bulldogs battled back to tie it at 5-5 before CM took the lead back at 6-5 through five innings. Waterloo scored twice in the top of the seventh, but CM tied it in the bottom of the frame thanks to a Connor Bryant RBI double, leading to Daniels' game-winner in the eighth.

Caleb Buhs went 3-for-4 for the Eagles with a double and two RBIs; Daniels was 4-for-5 with three RBIs, Lukas Jones was 1-for-3 with a double and Bryant was 1-for-3 with a double and the game-winning RBI. Jack Walker got the win in relief for CM, throwing a perfect eighth inning; Drake Hampton started and lasted 4.2 innings, giving up four earned runs and six hits.

JERSEY 3, MASCOUTAH 1: Hunter Bryant had two RBIs despite going hitless as Jersey defeated Mascoutah 3-1 at home to stay within a game of Mississippi Valley Conference-leading Waterloo, who fell to Civic Memorial 8-7 Wednesday.

The Panthers went to 5-3 in the league, tied with the Eagles for second and a game back of the 6-2 Bulldogs with two games to go.

Crick Kimble went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for the Panthers while Kellyn Manning was 1-for-2 with a RBI. James Holmes and Jake Varble also scored for Jersey.

Levi Staples went 6.2 innings in getting the win, giving up no earned runs and three hits while striking out four.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, COLLINSVILLE 2: Scott Kasting was 2-for-4 with a triple as Piasa Southwestern defeated Collinsville 10-2 at home Wednesday afternoon.

The Piasa Birds scored four times in the second and three times each in the fourth and sixth to run out winners.

Andrew Fry was 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored for the Piasa Birds, while Zack Seymour was 3-for-4 with a RBI and three runs scored, Alex Baldwin was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Collin Baumgartner was 1-for-3 wth a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Blake Lawson and Cody Roberts were both 1-for-2 with a RBI each; Lawson scored twice and Roberts once.

Baumgartner got the win, throwing six innings and giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out six.

LEBANON 9, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 5: Metro-East Lutheran took an early lead but couldn't hold it and fell to Lebanon 9-5 on the road Wednesday.

The Knights scored twice in the first and once each in the fifth, sixth and seventh.

The Knights travel to Highland to take on the Bulldogs Thursday.

WATERLOO 11, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1 (5 INNINGS): A six-run fourth spelled doom for Civic Memorial, who fell 11-1 to Mississippi Valley Conference rival Waterloo in five innings on the road Wednesday.

The Eagles scored once in the top of the first and did not score again the rest of the way.

The Eagles host Staunton Friday afternoon.

JERSEY 6, MASCOUTAH 3 (9 INNINGS): Jersey scored three times in the top of the ninth to break a 3-3 tie and defeat the Indians 6-3 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Mascoutah Wednesday.

The Panthers held a 3-2 lead over the Indians through three innings, but Mascoutah tied it in the sixth to force extras.

Bethany Muenstermann was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for Jersey, while Ashleigh Trochuck was 1-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, Libby Muenstermann was 1-for-4 with a double and a RBI and Ellie Tonsor was 2-for-5 with two runs scored.

Bethany Muenstermann went all nine innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits and striking out eight.

ROXANA 12, MARQUETTE 6: Hannah Rexford followed up a no-hitter she threw against East Alton-Wood River Monday by giving up two earned runs on four hits as Roxana doubled up on Marquette 12-6 in a non-conference game Wednesday.

Phoebe Booher went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored for the Shells, with Hannah Rexford going 2-for-4 with a run scored, Cindy Scroggins 2-for-3 with a RBI and three runs scored, Shelby Jackson 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored and Abby Palen 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Sam Sherer and Lindsey Scroggins each had a hit and a RBI and Elizabeth Rexford had a RBI and three runs scored.

Kalie Buecker went 1-for-2 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored for the Explorers, while Megan Wittich had a double in three times up with a RBI and a run scored, Sam Harshbarger and Meghan Schorman each went 1-for-4 with runs scored and Miranda Schroder and Emma Taylor each had RBIs. Grace Frost added a hit and two RBIs for Marquette.

Schorman went four innings and gave up three earned runs and seven hits while striking out five in taking the loss.

ROCHESTER 3, EDWARDSVILLE 2: Rochester scored three times in the first 25 minutes and went on to hand Edwardsville a 3-2 loss at Rochester Wednesday.

The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Tigers, who fell to 15-3-2 overall on the year. The Rockets, a top Class 1A side, went to 17-2 on the year.

Abby Crabtree and Mallory Mushill each goaled for Edwardsville; Allison Pritchard added an assist.

The Tigers travel to O'Fallon for a Southwestern Conference clash with the Panthers Tuesday evening.

HIGHLAND 3, JERSEY 0: Highland jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead and went on to shut out Jersey 3-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Highland's Glik Park Wednesday.

Morgan Sikora, Alisse Kolshor and Katelyn Wills each scored for the Bulldogs while Abigail Johnson recorded the clean sheet.

The Bulldogs outshot the Panthers 16-3 and had an 11-0 advantage in corner kicks.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4, GILLESPIE 1: Shannon Inman scored twice as East Alton-Wood River defeated Gillespie 4-1 on the road Wednesday.

Kayla Hewlett and Lora Ruyle each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers; Kayla Hamilton also had an assist for EA-WR.

Inman and Chrissy Long again split time in the nets for the Oilers, with Long recording four saves and Inman six.

