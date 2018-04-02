BASEBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4-2, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1-1: Piasa Southwestern traveled to Bethalto Sports Complex for a Friday evening doubleheader against Civic Memorial, with the Eagles sweeping the Birds 4-1 and 2-1 to take their record to 5-1 on the year, while Southwestern fell to 1-5.

Keaton Loewen was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Eagles in the opener, with Nick Walker 2-for-3 with an RBI and Bryce Zupan 2-for-3 with a run scored to highlight CM's offense; Southwestern's Brock Seymour was 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored in the game. Geoff Withers went the distance in getting the win, fanning 13 and conceding an earned run on five hits, while Seymour took the loss, striking our four.

CM scored once each in the first and fourth in the nightcap, giving up a run in the top of the seventh but holding off Piasa. Caden Clark was 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Eagles, with Spencer Powell was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Withers 1-for-2 with an RBI. Southwestern's Dalson Cummings went 1-for-3 with the only Piasa Bird run scored, while Jack Little was 2-for-4 with a double and Kyler Seyfried was 2-for-3 with two doubles and Seymour 2-for-3 with a double.

Christian Stawar struck out five in getting the win while Eddie Bolin took the loss, dismissing three by strikeout. Next up for the Eagles is a noon Monday game at Collinsville's Woodland Park against the Kahoks and a 4:15 Tuesday home game against Greenville; Southwestern hosts Greenville at 3 p.m. Monday and travels to Staunton for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game.

SOFTBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 5, JERSEY 4; PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2, ROCK FALLS 1; ROCK FALLS 10, JERSEY 0 (6 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern went 1-1 on the day in a three-team cluster Friday in Piasa, the Birds defeating Jersey 5-4 and Rock Falls 2-1, while the Panthers went 0-2 in the cluster, with Rock Falls downing Jersey 10-0 in six innings.

Bri Roloff went 4-for-4 with two runs scored for Piasa, with Molly Novack 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Sydney Baumgartner 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored and Bailee Nixon 1-for-3 with an RBI in the game; Lauren Brown was 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored for JCHS, with Erika Storey 2-for-3 with a double and Lauren Rexing 3-for-4 with two triples, three RBIs and a run scored.

Baumgartner got the win, striking out four, while Claire Anderson took the loss, striking out four.

Against Rock Falls, Southwestern scored once each in the first and fifth innings for the win; Megan Bailey was 1-for-2 with a double and RBI while Novack was 1-for-2 with a double and both Piasa Bird runs scored and Hailey Edwards was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Nixon fanned four in getting the win.

Jersey could only manage two hits against Rock Falls, Lauren Brown and Grace Sharich each getting hits (Sarich a double). Storey took the loss for JCHS, striking out two.

The Panthers next meet up with Belleville East in an 11 a.m. Easter Monday doubleheader at home before hosting Litchfield at 4 p.m. Wednesday; Southwestern next takes on Staunton on the road at 4:30 p.m. Friday and traveling to Alton for a 10 a.m. Saturday game.

OTHER GAMES

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

CARROLLTON 12, GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 2 (5 INNINGS): Gabe Jones struck out eight to get the win as Carrollton defeated Greenfield-Northwestern 12-2 in five innings in a Western Illinois Valley Conference game played in Jacksonville Thursday due to rain; the Hawks moved to 6-1 overall on the year, 1-1 in the WIVC; Greenfield dropped to 3-7 overall, 1-1 in the league.

Nathan Walker had three hits and three RBIs for the Hawks on the day, while Alex Bowker had two hits and four runs scored, Kolton Bottom two hits and two RBIs and Hayden Stringer two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

CARROLLTON 3, GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 2 (8 INNINGS): A Kennedy Ruyle RBI single in the bottom of the eighth gave Carrollton a 3-2 Western Illinois Valley Conference win over Greenfield-Northwestern Thursday in a game played in Jacksonville. The Hawks went to 5-4 overall, 2-0 in the WIVC while Greenfield fell to 4-2, 0-2.

Alexis Counts was 1-for-3 with a double and RBI for Carrollton, while Ruyle was 1-for-4 with the game-winning RBI; Cameryn Varble went 1-for-3 and Claire Williams 1-for-3 with a run scored. Beclyn Pinkerton and Layna Mullink each had runs scored.

Hannah Rhodes got the win for the Hawks, dismissing five by strikeout. Carrollton is scheduled to travel to Pittsfield at 4:30 p.m. Monday and to Pleasant Hill at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRIAD 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: A seven-goal second half helped send Triad to an 8-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Civic Memorial in a match moved to Collinsville's Kahok Stadium due to persistent rains. The Knights went to 4-1-2 on the year, 2-0 in the MVC; the Eagles fell to 3-3-0 overall, 0-1 in the league.

Jody Ellis and Taylor Hawks each had two-goal matches for the Knights, while Jordan Barberis, Jordyn Besserman, Samantha Simpson and Lydia Smith also scored on the night; Mercedes King recorded the clean sheet for the Knights.

CM is scheduled to host Breese Mater Dei at 4:15 p.m. Monday at Bethalto Sports Complex, then host Triad at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Bethalto; the Knights are set to host Jersey at 5:30 p.m. Monday and Waterloo at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

FRIDAY

SOFTBALL

ALTON 23, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (3 INNINGS): Alton got off to a 12-0 lead in the first inning and went on to defeat over East St. Louis, taking a 23-0 Southwestern Conference win over the Flyers in Alton Friday to go to 4-2 on the year, 1-0 in the SWC.

Miranda Hudson went 3-for-3 with a double, homer, five RBIs and a run scored in the win, with Rachel Rathgeb 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, Lynna Fischer 2-for-3 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored, Rachel McCoy 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Tami Wong 2-for-3 with a homer, four RBIs and three runs scored and Ashlyn Betz 1-for-1 with a double and four runs scored to highlight the Redbirds' offense.

Alyson Haegele got the win for Alton, striking out four Flyers; the Redbirds next are scheduled to host Quincy at 3:30 p.m. Monday, then travel to Belleville East at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6, RIVERVIEW GARDENS 0: Karli Withers had a pair of goals as East Alton-Wood River threw a 6-0 shutout on Riverview Gardens at SIU-Edwardsville's Korte Stadium/Bob Guelker Field Friday, taking the Oilers to 2-2 on the year.

Lora Ruyle, Kara Crutchley, Emily Sidwell and Samantha Shimchick also had goals for EAWR on the day; Sidwell and Lindzey Morrison shared the clean sheet. The Oilers travel to Metro East Lutheran for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday match before hosting Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wood River Soccer Park.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 7-5, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3-4: Jacksonville Routt hosted Piasa Southwestern in a Saturday doubleheader in Jacksonville, the Rockets scoring a 7-3 and 5-4 sweep of the twin bill over the Piasa Birds, who fell to 1-7 on the season.

Luke Golike was 2-for-3 with a run scored in the opener, with Jack Little 1-for-4 with a run scored, Ben Lowis a run scored and Kyler Seyfried and Brock Seymour each getting hits. Lowis took the loss in the game, striking out six. Dalson Cummings was 2-for-4 in the nightcap, with Seyfried 2-for-4 with a double and run scored, Eddie Bolin and Golike both 1-for-3 with Golike two RBIs and a run scored; Jacob Fryman took the loss, fanning one.

The Piasa Birds are scheduled to host Greenfield-Northwestern at 3 p.m. Monday before traveling to Staunton for a 4:30 p.m. Friday game and hosting Hardin-Calhoun for a 10 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

