BASEBALL

CARROLLTON 4, BRUSSELS 1 (FRIDAY): Carrollton scored twice in the fourth and twice in the sixth to take a 4-1 win over Brussels on the road Friday.

Cole Brannan was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for the Hawks, with Blake Struble getting an RBI, Hayden Stringer going 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Nathan Walker 1-for-4 and Jeremy Watson 1-for-3.

Kolton Bottom went the distance for Carrollton, conceding an earned run on three hits, walking none and striking out 11.

VALMEYER 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Valmeyer scored in the bottom of the seventh to take a 3-2 home win over East Alton-Wood River Monday.

The Pirates had scored twice in the second, but the Oilers bounced back to tie the game in the top of the third.

SOFTBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10, BUNKER HILL 0 (6 INNINGS): Carly Campbell had a 3-for-3 day, including two doubles, with five RBIs and two runs scored as East Alton-Wood River defeated Bunker Hill 10-0 in six innings at home Monday in a Prairie State Conference game.

Morgan Moxey gave up just one hit and walked two while striking out 10 to get the win, going the distance. Sydney Greshman went the distance for the Minutemaids, giving up 10 earned runs and 11 hits on three strikeouts.

Rebecca Null was 3-for-4 with a double for the Oilers with two RBIs; Emme Flanagan was 2-for-4 with a run scored; Moxey, Courtney Beneke and Heather Martin each had solo hits for EAWR.

ROXANA 12, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2 (6 INNINGS): Roxana scored five times each in the first and fourth innings on their way to a 12-2, six-inning win over Marquette Catholic Monday.

Phoebe Booher was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Shells, with Hannah Rexford going 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Abby Palen 3-for-4 with a double and triple with two RBIs and three runs scored; Sam Sherer was 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored and Shelby Jackson two RBIs and a run scored.

Tess Eberlin was 1-for-2with a triple, RBI and run scored for the Explorers, with Emma Taylor scoring the other Explorer run.

Article continues after sponsor message

Eberlin took the loss for Marquette, giving up 11 earned runs and 14 hits on four strikeouts; Rexford got the win for the Shells, going the distance and giving up two earned runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

ALTON 9, QUINCY 7: A furious seventh-inning comeback by Quincy fell short as Alton, who had gotten out to a 9-0 lead, held off the Blue Devils 9-7 to take their season-opener at home Monday.

Tomi Dublo had a home run among her two hits for the Redbirds while getting four RBIs; Savannah Fisher had a double, triple and two RBIs for AHS, with Tami Wong driving in two runs and Sydney Hartman, Miranda Hudson and Katelyn Presley all each had two hits on the day.

Brittany Roady got the win, going 6.2 innings and giving up an earned run on a hit while retiring 12 via strikeout.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, COLLINSVILLE 6: Civic Memorial ran out to a 5-0 first-inning lead and had to hang on to defeat Collinsville 7-6 at Bethalto Sports Complex Monday afternoon.

Isabella Roberts, Katelyn Turbyfill, Jenna Parmentier and Susan Buchanan each had two hits for the 2-2 Eagles; Roberts and Kaylee Klaustermeier each had two RBIs for CM.

Ryan Allison got the win for the Eagles; the Kahoks tried to rally with three runs in the seventh but it wasn't enough as CM took the win.

DUPO 13, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (6 INNINGS): Dupo got out to a quick lead and took a 13-0, six-inning win over Metro East Lutheran at Edwardsville Monday.

Sidney Vitter had two hits for the Knights, including a double; Cierra Frields had the other MEL hit.

Frields was charged with the loss, striking out three on the day for the Knights.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 19-25-25, GRANITE CITY 25-18-15: Metro East Lutheran bounced back from a first-game loss to take a 19-25, 25-18, 25-15 season-opening boys volleyball win over Granite City at Memorial Gym Monday evening.

AJ Risavy had 17 assists for the Knights, with Braden Woolsey adding six kills and three blocks; Nathan Parlow an ace and five kills; Thomas Schroader seven kills; and Joseph Babcock 15 digs.

More like this: