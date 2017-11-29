GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON 51, PITTSFIELD 43: Claire Williams' 16 points helped Carrollton to a 51-43 win over Pittsfield at home Tuesdsay night.

Kaylee Rhodes added 13 for the Hawks with Ava Uhles chipping in 10.

BELLEVILLE EAST 62, ALTON 41: Rayn Talley had 17 points for Alton on the night, but it wasn't enough as the Redbirds opened their Southwestern Conference account for the year with a 62-41 loss at home to Belleville East Tuesday.

The Redbirds fell to 1-3 overall, 0-1 in the league; the Lancers improved to 2-3 on the year, 1-0 in the SWC.

Chr'shonna Hickman had nine points for the Redbirds; the Lancers were led by 11 points from Bryce Dowell with nine points each from Jailyn McClenny and Jalia Parker. The Redbirds are at East St. Louis at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 44, DUPO 18: Anna McKee led the way with 21 points as McGivney Catholic defeated Dupo 44-18 in the Griffins' home opener Tuesday night to go to 4-2 on the year; the Tigers fell to 1-5.

Madison Webb added 12 points and Caitlyn Pendall had seven for McGivney on the night; the Griffins next meet up with Ramsey at 6 p.m. Thursday on the road.

GRANITE CITY 46, MADISON 41: Traditional Tri-City area rivals Granite City and Madison clashed on the court Tuesday night, with the Warriors slipping past the Trojans 46-41 at Memorial Gym in GCHS' season-opener; MHS slipped to 1-4 on the year.

Viktoria Johnson led GCHS with 13 points, with Erika Hurst adding 10 and Ellie Weihardt eight; the Trojans were led by Tamia Anderson's 18 points, with Tamara Anderson chipping in 13.

The Warriors open their Southwestern Conference slate at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Belleville West.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 57, BUNKER HILL 50: Bunker Hill opened their season Tuesday night with a 57-50 loss to Greenfield-Northwestern on the road.

Matthew Weidner led the Minutemen with 22 points, with Elijah Dannenbrink adding 11 on the night. B-Hill travels to Hardin-Calhoun for a 6:15 p.m. Friday game with the Warriors.

BRENTWOOD, MO., 51, BRUSSELS 39: Brussels traveled to St. Louis County for a season-opening game at Brentwood Tuesday; the Eagles took a 51-39 win over the Raiders in a tournament in Valley Park, Mo.

The Raiders were scheduled to meet with Gateway Science Academy this evening in Valley Park.

BOYS BOWLING

ALTON 20, COLLINSVILLE 20 (DRAW): Gavin Taylor rolled a 676 series for Alton as the Redbirds drew with Collinsville in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division match at Bowl Haven in Alton Tuesday.

Derek Henderson had a 648 series for AHS with the day's high game of 266; the Kahoks' Fred Barger had the day's high series of 667. The Redbird JV dropped a 4-3 decision to the Kahoks, with Bryce Summers having a 648 set on the day.

GIRLS BOWLING

JERSEY 27, CIVIC MEMORIAL 13: Sam Ayers had the day's high game with a 176 for Jersey as the Panthers defeated Civic Memorial 27-13 in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Mississippi Valley Division match at Jersey's Tri-County Lanes Tuesday.

Ayers also turned in the top series for the Panthers on the day with a 532; Brittany Campbell was right behind with a 527. The Eagles were led by 209 game from Beckham to cap off a 543 series on the day; Vonbergen was right behind with a 434 series on the day.

COLLINSVILLE 39, ALTON 1: Cassie Bowman had a high series of 534 for Alton as the Redbirds fell to Collinsville 39-1 in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division girls match at Bowl Haven in Alton Tuesday.

Crystle Buckman led the Kahoks with a 667 series on the afternoon. The Redbird JV were blanked 7-0 by Collinsville.

