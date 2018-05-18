IHSA CLASS 1A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

HARDIN-CALHOUN REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

CARROLLTON 8, NORTH GREENE 1: Carrollton got out to the lead in the bottom of the third and never looked back as the Hawks eliminated North Greene 8-1 Wednesday in a semifinal game of the IHSA Class 1A regional at Hardin-Calhoun to advance to Saturday's final. The Hawks will take on today's Hardin-Calhoun-Morrisonville winner at 11 a.m. Saturday for a trip to the Greenville Sectional next week at Greenvilel College.

Alex Bowker was 2-for-3 for the Hawks with a double, with Nathan Walker 2-for-3 with a double and Kolton Bottom 1-for-4 on the day; Heiberling and Lawson were both 1-for-3 for the Spartans on the day. Ethan Brannan got the win for Carrollton, striking out 15, while Whitacher took the loss for North Greene, fanning four on the day.

IHSA CLASS 2A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

TRENTON WESCLIN REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, TRENTON WESCLIN 1: A Montana Gossage single drove home Garrett Weiner and Kaleb Ware in the bottom of the seventh to send Marquette Catholic to Saturday's IHSA Class 2A Trenton Wesclin regional final Wednesday, the Explorers taking a 2-1 win over the host Warriors to advance. Marquette advanced at 20-9 on the year, while the Warriors were eliminated at 14-16.

Ware was 2-for-3 with the game-winning run while Gossage 1-for-3 with the winning RBIs; Kyle Begnel, Sam Cogan and Jed Eggering were all 1-for-3 for the day for MCHS while Jayce Maag was 1-for-4 and Weiner was 1-for-3 with the game-tying run. Nick Hemann got the win, striking out seven.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3: A pair of seventh-inning runs send Belleville Althoff past Piasa Southwestern 4-3 in a semifinal game of the IHSA Class 2A Trenton Wesclin regional Wednesday night; the Piasa Birds were eliminated at 21-13 on the year.

Ben Lowis was 2-for-4 on the day with a run scored, with Dalson Cummings 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Luke Golike 1-for-4 with an RBI, Ryne Hanslow 1-for-2, Jack Little 1-for-3 with a double and run scored and Chase Stahl 1-for-3 with a run scored. Lowis struck out seven in taking the loss.

The Crusaders take on Marquette Catholic at 11 a.m. Saturday for the regional title and trip to the Flora Sectional next week.

SOFTBALL

IHSA CLASS 2A MARQUETTE CATHOLIC REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, ROXANA 0 (5 INNINGS): Bailee Nixon held Roxana to three hits and struck out five as Piasa Southwestern blanked Roxana 10-0 in a semifinal game of the IHSA Marquette Catholic Class 2A regional at Gordon Moore Park Wednesday, sending the Birds to Saturday's 1 p.m. final against the host Explorers. Southwestern advanced to the final with a 21-6 mark; the Shells were eliminated at 10-21-1.

Josie Bullion was 1-for-3 with a double for Southwestern and a run scored, with Bri Roloff 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Mayci Wilderman 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, Molly Novack 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Haley Edwards 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Nixon 1-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Southwestern's attack on the day. Madison Klaas and Reagan Stahlhut (with two hits) had the hits for the Shells on the day.

Nixon got the win for the Birds while Phoebe Booher took the loss, striking out four.

IHSA CLASS 2A HILLSBORO REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

GILLESPIE 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (5 INNINGS): Gillespie got out a quick lead and eliminated East Alton-Wood River 10-0 in five innings in a rain-delayed semifinal game of the IHSA Class 2A Hillsboro Regional Wednesday; the Oilers were eliminated at 12-17 on the year while the Miners advanced to Saturday morning's final against the host Hilltoppers at 23-4.

Macy Flanagan had the Oilers' only hit of the day, a double; Rebecca Null took the loss, striking out four on the day.

