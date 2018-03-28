SOFTBALL

CARROLLTON 14, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 13: Four runs each in the fourth and the fifth and a three-run seventh helped Carrollton outlast Greenfield Northwestern 14-13 Tuesday afternoon. The Hawks went to 2-3 on the year with the win.

Hannah Krumweide went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored on the day, while Claire Williams went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored and Cameryn Varble 4-for-5 with two triples and a homer, four RBIs and a run scored; Emily Schmidt went 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored for the Hawks.

Marley Mullink went the distance to get the win, conceding seven runs (all earned) on 12 hits and striking out seven. Next up for the Hawks is the second game of a WIVC set with Greenfield at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at home.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, BELLEVILLE EAST 20-14: Edwardsville improved its record to 5-2 on the season as the Tigers defeated Belleville East 25-20, 25-14 in their Southwestern Conference opener at East Tuesday evening; EHS went to 1-0 in the league while the Lancers fell to 4-3 overall, 0-1 in the SWC.

Evan Billiter led the Tigers with 10 kills in the match, with Josh Wittenberg adding seven kills; Lucas Verdun had 27 assists for EHS in addition to eight points on serve. Max Sellers added 16 digs and seven points, including a pair of aces to help the Tigers run out winners on the evening.

Edwardsville opened the season with a 25-16, 25-20 win over Belleville Althoff March 22 before going 3-2 in the Joliet West tourament over the weekend, defeating Joliet Catholic, Oswego and Bolingbrook while falling to Metea Valley and New Lenox Lincoln-Way West to finish sixth.

Next up for the Tigers is their home opener at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against O'Fallon at Lucco-Jackson Gym before hosting Granite City at 4:30 p.m. April 3.

