WEDNESDAY

SOFTBALL

CARROLLTON 7, GREENFIELD 3: A six-run fifth was the difference as Carrollton handed Greenfield a 7-3 Western Illinois Valley Conference defeat at home; the Hawks went to 16-11 on the year.

Emmie Struble gave up two earned runs on four hits while going 6.2 innings to record the win with 10 strikeouts; Ellie Sturgeon got the save. Hannah Krumwlede was 3-for-3 for the Hawks while Emily Schmidt and Claire Williams each had two hits.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 8, BUNKER HILL 0: Grace Baalman helped her own cause with a solo homer in the sixth as part of a 2-for-3 day as Hardin-Calhoun took an 8-0 win over Bunker Hill at home.

Grace Baalman gave up just a hit and struck out 18 in getting the win, the junior's 19th shutout of the season.

Madison Lehr had a homer as part of back-to-back homers with Grace Baalman in the sixth, with Emma Baalman going 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, Holly Baalman was 1-for-1 with a RBI and Sophie Lorton and had a bases-clearing double in a seven-run sixth for the Warriors.

JERSEY 3, HIGHLAND 0: Jersey won its best-ever 19th game of the season in a 3-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Highland at home Wednesday.

The Panthers went to 19-7 overall, 5-4 in the MVC while the Bulldogs tumbled to 17-7 overall, 5-2 in the league.

Bethany Muenstermann doubled twice for the Panthers, with Mckenzie Thurston having a triple and RBI and Caitlyn Connell and Ashton Tewell each had RBIs. Tewell got the win, scattering seven hits.

BASEBALL

BUNKER HILL 10, HARDIN-CALHOUN 0 (6 INNINGS): Bunker Hill scored five times in the fourth to snap a scoreless tie and went on to take a 10-0, six-inning win over Hardin-Calhoun Wednesday.

Austin Yates threw a one-hitter for the Minutemen, fanning two and walking three while giving up his only hit to Wes Klocke. Chase Williams had three RBIs for B-Hill, with Adam Brewer having three hits, Sean Yates two hits and two RBIs and Storm Coffman a pair of hits.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 8, VANDALIA 7: Piasa Southwestern scored twice in the sixth to tie the game and won it in the seventh to keep their equal South Central Conference title hopes alive, going to 19-9 overall and 7-1 in the league with a game to go; Staunton has already clinched no worse than a tie for the SCC crown.

Collin Baumgartner had a homer as one of his two hits, with Brennen Bazzell and Brock Seymour also adding two hits; Seymour had two innings of relief to be declared the win.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

O'FALLON 11, EDWARDSVILLE 0 (6 INNINGS): O'Fallon pitching ace Bradley Harrison shut down Edwardsville on two hits as the Panthers defeated the Tigers 11-0 in six innings at Tom Pile Field Tuesday.

The win put the Panthers at 26-3 on the year, while dropping the Tigers to 24-5. It was the first time the Tigers had been blanked in a bit more than two years, a stretch of 80 games.

Cole Cimarolli and Jake Garella had the only two hits off Harrision, who will be attending SIU-Carbondale next year. Andrew Frank took the loss, going 2.1 innings whlle giving up four earned runs off five hits while striking out four; Trey Riley went 3.2 innings while conceding two hits and fanning six.

Harrison struck out 10 for the Panthers.

JERSEY 3, HARDIN-CALHOUN 2: Jersey got to a 3-0 lead, than had to hold off Hardin-Calhoun's two-run sixth to take a 3-2 non-conference win in Hardin Tuesday.

Jacob Witt conceded eight hits for the Panthers while giving up an earned run while dismissing five Warriors by strikeout in getting the win. Easton Clark also went the distance while taking the loss, givng up two earned runs on eight hits while fanning two.

Drake Kanallakan went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, with Drew Sauerwein was 3-for-3 for the Panthers. Witt and Daniel Williams had solo hits for Jersey.

Mitch Bick and Wes Klocke each were 1-for-3 with doubles, with Clark going 2-for-4, Damian Pohlman 1-for-3 and Gunner Armbruster (with a double), Brandon Baalman and Connor Gilman each having 1-for-3 days.

BOYS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 6, BELLEVILLE WEST 3: Edwardsville clinched the Southwestern Conference dual-meet title with a 6-3 win over Belleville West at the EHS Tennis Complex Tuesday.

The Tigers went to 20-5 in dual-meet matches overall, 6-0 in the league. Luke Motley, Zach Trimpe, Alex Gray and Erik Weiler won singles flights for EHS, with doubles flights going to the teams of Trimpe/Gray and Weiler/Motley.

The Tigers are scheduled to host this weekend's SWC Championship.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, ALTON 13-14: Edwardsville celebrated its Senior Night in style at Lucco-Jackson Gym Tuesday, going on to a 25-13, 25-14 Southwestern Conference win over Alton.

The Tigers honored Mike Horton, Tommy Hartnagel and Ryan Pacatte prior to the match, which put the Tigers at 17-12 overall, 6-4 in the league; Alton fell to 0-11, 0-8.

Ben Lombardi had 25 assists for the Tigers, with Spencer Burbach contributing six digs.

