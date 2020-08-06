MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals returned home on Wednesday to Busch Stadium after having been quarantined in their hotel in Milwaukee for nearly a week after 13 members of their traveling party --- seven players, including catcher Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul De Jong --- tested positive for the COVID-19 virus during their trip to Milwaukee, forcing postponements of seven games against the Brewers and the Detroit Tigers.

The team started working out at Busch Stadium later on Wednesday, and will be ready to play their arch-rivals, the Chicago Cubs, in a weekend series at home starting Friday night. It will be the Cubs' only scheduled appearance in St. Louis this season.

Masks and better social distancing were the rule during their workouts, and team President of Baseball Operations John Mozelak will practice them much better as the season goes on.

The games against the Brewers and Tigers have yet to be rescheduled.

The Cardinals are currently 2-3 on the season, and have not played since last Wednesday at Minnesota, having lost back-to-back games against the Twins.

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SAINT LOUIS FC 1, SPORTING KANSAS CITY II 1: Phanuel Kavita's goal on the last kick of the match rescued a point for Saint Louis FC, earning a 1-1 draw against cross-state rivals Sporting Kansas City II in a USL Championship Group E match played Wednesday at West Community Credit Union Stadium at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo.

The equalizer came in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time off a corner kick. Kadeem Dacres' kick came to STLFC goalie John Berner, playing up in the offense in the dying seconds. The ball came to Kyle Greig, who's shot found Kavita, with Kavita driving the ball off the far post into the net right before the final whistle to give the home team the draw.

SKCII, formerly known as Swope Park Rangers, had taken the lead in the 56th minute, when a low shot from Wilson Harris was stopped by Berner, but the rebound came to Fredinho Mompremier, who knocked it home to give the visitors the lead.

Both sides had great chances to score after that, before Kavita's heroics tied the match up.

STLFC is now 3-2-1 on the season for 10 points, and will host FC Tulsa on Saturday night, then host SKCII again on Aug. 15. Both matches will kick off at 7 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Article continues after sponsor message

QUALIFYING ROUND AND CONFERENCE ROUND ROBIN GAMES

QUALIFYING ROUND SERIES BEST-OF-FIVE

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(10) Florida Panthers 3, (7) New York Islanders 2 (NYI leads 2-1)

(2) Tampa Bay Lightning 3, (1) Boston Bruins 2 (Round Robin game three)

(12) Montreal Canadiens 4, (5) Pittsburgh Penguins 3 (MTL leads 2-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(11) Arizona Coyotes 4, (6) Nashville Predators 1 (ARI leads 2-1)

(2) Colorado Avalanche 4, (4) Dallas Stars 0 (Round Robin game three)

(12) Chicago Blackhawks 4, (5) Edmonton Oilers 3 (CHI leads 2-1)

NOTE: All Eastern Conference games are being played at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, and all Western Conference games are being played at Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE

USL CHAMPIONSHIP --- GROUP E

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Saint Louis FC 1, Sporting Kansas City II 1

More like this: