BASEBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 11, ROXANA 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun scored twice in the third and nine times in the fourth to take an 11-0, four-and-a-half inning win over visiting Roxana in a non-conference game Wednesday.

Mitch Bick was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Warriors (9-8); Tyler Webster was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs, Brandon Baalman 2-for-3, Chandler Sievers 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Easton Clark, Sam Baalman, Wes Klocke, Damian Pohlman and Gunnar Armbruster each had hits. Austin Presley and Moore had the only two Shell hits of the day.

Sievers got the win, scattering two hits and striking out six; Zach Golenor took the loss, going 4.1 innings and giving up six earned runs on nine hits while fanning three.

The Warriors meet North Greene at home this afternoon.

CBC 9, GRANITE CITY 2: A five-run seventh inning put the game away for CBC as the Cadets paid a visit to Granite City's Babe Champion Field and came away with a 9-2 win over the Warriors.

Tyler Wheatley was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Warriors, with Austin Bonvicinio and Ryan Houston each getting solo hits; Houston's hit was a double.

Gabe Jarman took the loss for Granite, going three innings and giving up an earned run on a hit while fanning two. The Warriors fell to 2-15 on the year.

MOUNT OLIVE 7, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 4: Mount Olive scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to hit the front and scored twice in the sixth as the Wildcats held off Metro East Lutheran 7-4 in a Prairie State Conference game in Mount Olive Wednesday.

Jordan Brown, Reed Harmon, Chase Langendorf and Eli Jacobs each had two hits for the Knights, who fell to 5-13 overall, 0-3 in the PSC.

Jacob Jump took the loss for MEL.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 12, LITCHFIELD 2 (5 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern won its seventh in a row after an 0-5 start as the Piasa Birds took a 12-2, five-inning win over Litchfield at home Wednesday.

The Birds scored four in the second and ended the game with a five-run fifth. Scott Kasting was 3-for-3 with a homer, double and five RBIs for the Birds (7-5 overall, 3-0 South Central Conference); Collin Baumgartner was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Zack Seymour had two hits and two RBIs and Dakotah Corby had a pair of hits.

Kasting went the distance to get the win, conceding two runs on six hits while striking out three.

SOFTBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

JERSEY 10, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0 (5 INNINGS): Ashton Tewell fired a no-hitter at Civic Memorial as the Panthers took a 10-0, five-inning Mississippi Valley Conference win over the Eagles at home Wednesday.

The Panthers scored six times in the fifth to bring the game to an early end; Bethany Muenstermann had two hits and three RBIs for the 8-1 Panthers, with Libby Muenstermann going 3-for-4, Mackenzie Thurston getting a pair of hits and Caitlin Connell two RBIs. Ryan Allison was charged with the loss for the Eagles, who fell 7-4.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 8, GRANITE CITY 7: Granite City scored three times each in the sixth and seventh, but the Warrior rally fell short as Belleville Althoff held on for an 8-7 win over the Warriors.

GCHS fell to 4-10 on the year.

MOUNT OLIVE 11, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1 (6 INNINGS): Mount Olive got off to a quick start with an eight-run first inning as Mount Olive took an 11-1, six-inning Prairie State Conference win over the Knights Wednesday.

Cierra Fields took the loss for MEL, who fell to 2-11 overall, 0-2 in the PSC.

LITCHFIELD 6, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: Hailey Edwards and Molly Novack each had RBIs for Piasa Southwestern, but it wasn't enough as the Piasa Birds took a 6-2 South Central Conference loss to Litchfield on the road Wednesday.

Hannah Inman took the loss for the Piasa Birds, who fell to 1-11 overall, 1-3 in the league.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 0, MASCOUTAH 0 (DRAW): Civic Memorial and Mascoutah played to a scoreless Mississippi Valley Conference draw in Mascoutah Wednesday evening.

CM went to 3-6-3 on the year overall, 0-5-1 in the MVC.

JERSEY 2, GILLESPIE 1: A Gabby Stephens second-half goal gave Jersey a 2-1 win over Gillespie in a non-conference match on the road Wednesday.

Hailea Tepen scored in the second minute from a Stephens assist; Erica Bechtold had seven saves for the Panthers, who went to 3-7 on the year..

CARLINVILLE 6, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Becca Richards had 11 saves for East Alton-Wood River on the day, but the Oilers fell to 0-9 on the season with a 6-0 loss to Carlinville at Wood River Soccer Park Wednesday.

More like this: