GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A HARDIN-CALHOUN REGIONAL FINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, BRUSSELS 12-9: Hardin-Calhoun rolled easily into next week's IHSA Class 1A Pawnee Sectional, eliminating Brussels 25-12, 25-9 in the Warriors' Class 1A Regional final Thursday night.

The Warriors, now 31-2, will meet up with Mount Pulaski in a sectional semifinal match at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Emily Baalman had 15 kills, six digs and three points from serve for Calhoun, with Kassidy Klocke adding five kills, three blocks, three aces and five points, Sydney White 26 assists, two blocks, six digs, and six points, Grace Baalman seven kills, seven digs and eight points and Abby Baalman seven digs.

IHSA CLASS 2A CARLINVILLE REGIONAL FINAL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 26-25-25, CARLINVILLE 28-23-23: Piasa Southwestern's girls volleyball team did something Thursday night no Piasa Bird team had ever done.

They got their first-ever 20th win of the season. And they moved into an IHSA volleyball sectional tournament for the first time.

The Birds bounced back from an narrow opening-game loss to defeat regional host Carlinville 26-28, 25-23, 25-23 to move into next week's IHSA Class 2A Shelbyville Sectional, where they'll take on the host Rams at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Maddy Greeling had 14 kills and 21 digs to lead the Piasa Birds (20-8-3) with Stephanie Korte adding 31 assists and Hannah Blumstein six kills; Korte and Taylor Nixon also had six kills for Southwestern.

The Cavaliers were eliminated with a 22-15 mark.

IHSA CLASS 1A METRO EAST LUTHERAN REGIONAL FINAL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 22-25-25, LEBANON 25-19-21: Metro East Lutheran rallied from a Game 1 defeat to shock top-seeded Lebanon 22-25, 25-19, 25-21 to win their own IHSA Class 1A Regional title at Hooks Gym Thursday night.

A four-point run at 21-21 in the deciding game sent the Knights (12-22) into next week's Class 1A St. Elmo Sectional, where they will face Oblong Regional champion Clay City, who won a three-game match from St. Elmo, Tuesday night. The Greyhounds were eliminated at 18-13; it's MEL's fourth time in the sectionals since 2010, but first in Class 1A.

Courtney Fenelon had nine kills and Danielle Timmerman seven for the Knights; Rachael Calvert and Ashlee Robinson each had four kills and Robinson added four blocks, two aces and 11 points from serve. Lydia Flaherty had 35 assists and Claire Cunnigham nine points and two aces.

NHL

BLUES 2, DUCKS 1: Rookie Colton Parayko's goal with 9:29 to go in the third period lifted the St. Louis Blues to a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Scottrade Center Thursday night.

Parayko's fourth goal of the season came off assists from Ty Rattie Scott Gomez and broke a 1-1 tie. Vladimir Tarasenko had tied the game 6:18 into the second period, his sixth of the year, off assists from Jori Lehtera and Steve Ott; Hampus Lindholm had given the Ducks the lead at 2:33 into the second on a power play, with assists going to Corey Perry and Kevin Bieska.

Jake Allen had 22 saves for the Blues, while Frederik Andersen had 32 saves for the Ducks.

The Blues took their record to 7-2-1 (15 points), good for third in the Central Division, tied with Nashville and a point behind Dallas; the Ducks saw a five-game winless streak extended with the loss, falling to a record of 1-7-2 (four points), last in the Pacific Division.

