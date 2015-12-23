MONDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 47, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 39: Jared Brackett scored 16 points as Hardin-Calhoun won their final pre-holiday boys basketball game 47-39 over Jacksonville Routt on the road Monday night.

The Warriors went to 7-1 overall and 1-1 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference with the win.

Blake Booth added 11 points and Damian Pohlman eight in the win.

The Warriors will not be taking part in a holiday basketball tournament this season; their next game is set for Dec. 30 at home against North Greene.

MVCHA HOCKEY

TRIAD 6, GRANITE CITY 1: Brendan Colvin had the only goal for Granite City as the Warriors dropped a 6-1 decision to Triad in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at Granite City's Wilson Park Ice Rink Monday night.

Darian Glenn had the assist on Colvin's goal as the Warriors fell to 3-8 on the season.

Grant Jackson had 46 saves for Granite City.

TUESDAY

MVCHA HOCKEY

COLLINSVILLE 9, GRANITE CITY 5: Brendan Colvin had a hat trick for Granite City, but the Warriors fell to Collinsville 9-5 in a Tuesday night Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at Granite City's Wilson Park Ice Rink.

The Warriors fell to 3-9 on the year; the Kahoks took their record to 2-10-1 on the season.

Riley Brown and Isiah Hensley also had goals for the Warriors; Jake Freivogel had an assist.

Granite returns to the ice at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 29 for a home game against Belleville.





WRESTLING

TIGERS ADVANCE SIX IN DVORAK TOURNEY: Edwardsville's wrestling team advanced six to the second day of the Al Dvorak Tournament at Machesney Park Harlem High School in suburban Chicago Tuesday.

Noah Surtin (106) and Mason Taylor (160) moved into the championship brackets of their weight classes, with Surtin advancing into the semifinals with a 12-8 win over Sam Glassco of Mason, Ohio, in the quarterfinals. Taylor, however, dropped a 10-1 decision to Fernie Silva of Rockton Hononegah in his quarterfinal bout, relegating him to the wrestlebacks.

James Watters (170), Chris Prosser (182), Ben Schluter (126) and Rafael Romero (138) also advanced into the second day of the tournament and were scheduled to compete in the wrestlebacks.

Through earlier bouts Wednesday, the Tigers were 20th in the 33-team field with 71 points. Lake Highland Prep of Florida held the lead at 226 points, followed by Mount Carmel of Chicago (193.5), Lombard Montini and Mason, Ohio (both at 185) and Hononegah (120.5).

Finals in all weight classes were set for Wednesday.

