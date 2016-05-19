SOFTBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A HARDIN-CALHOUN REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 10, PLEASANT HILL 0 (5 INNINGS): Grace Baalman got 14 strikeouts and gave up just one hit as Hardin-Calhoun began its defense of its 2015 IHSA Class 1A state softball crown with a 10-0, five-inning win over Pleasant Hill in a Class 1A Hardin-Calhoun Regional semifinal game Wednesday.

The Warriors moved to 34-2 on the year and take on the winner of Thursday's Brussels-North Greene game at 11 a.m. Saturday with a spot in next week's Liberty Sectional at stake.

Abby Baalman was 2-for-3 for Calhoun, with Junie Zirklebach going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Macy Margherio added a triple..

IHSA CLASS 2A PIASA SOUTHWESTERN REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

STAUNTON 15, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9: Staunton jumped out to an 8-0 lead through three innings and scored in every inning as the Bulldogs eliminated East Alton-Wood River 15-9 in an IHSA Class 2A Piasa Southwestern Regional semifinal contest Wednesday.

The Oilers were eliminated at 15-19; the Bulldogs advanced to Saturday's final with a record of 19-5. Emily Redeker (a three-run shot), Marcy McCalla (also a three-run homer) and Maddie Nichols all homered in the first three innings as Staunton stormed out of the gates to take command. The Oilers managed to claw back as close as 10-8 through five-and-a-half innings, but a five-run sixth put the game away for Staunton.

Heather Martin was 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored for EAWR, with Carly Campbell going 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored, Courtney Beneke 2-for-3 with a double and run scored, Hailey Shewmake 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Peyton Young 1-for-3 with a run scored, Caitlin LeMond a run scored, Morgan Moxey 1-for-4 with two runs scored, Emme Flanagan 1-for-4 and Ashley Knight 1-for-4.

Moxey took the loss, going the distance and giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits while striking out six.

DUPO 9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: Dupo got out to a 4-0 lead early and went on to eliminate Piasa Southwestern 9-2 in Wednesday's second IHSA Class 2A Piasa Southwestern Regional semifinal game.

The Tigers will meet up with Staunton at 11 a.m. Saturday in the regional final and a trip to the Gillespie Sectional next week.

Bailee Stahl took the loss for the Piasa Birds, who were eliminated at 8-17; Dupo advanced with a record of 16-5.

REGULAR SEASON

O'FALLON 11, EDWARDSVILLE 8: O'Fallon jumped out to a 9-1 lead on Edwardsville, but the Tigers managed to roar back and make a game of it before dropping an 11-8 Southwestern Conference decision to O'Fallon on the road Wednesday.

It was the Tigers' first league loss in just over two years and dropped them to 22-5 overall, 11-1 in the SWC; the Panthers went to 10-3 in the league.

Jordan Corby led EHS with a 2-for-4 day with a homer and four RBIs; Rachel Anderson was 2-for-3 with a double, Sarah Hangsleben 1-for-4, Anna Burke 1-for-4 with a double, Emma Lewis 2-for-4 with a RBI, Jennifer Kochevar 1-for-1 with a RBI, Allison Loehr 1-for-3 and Taryn Brown 1-for-3 with a RBI.

Jordan Garella took the loss, going 4.1 innings while giving up nine earned runs on nine hits while striking out one. Kochevar gave up an earned run on four hits while fanning one in 1.2 innings pitched. Edwardsville is scheduled to play at East St. Louis Thursday.

TRIAD 6, JERSEY 0: Ashton Tewell had three hits for Jersey but the Panthers were blanked 6-0 by Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Troy Wednesday.

Payton Tisdale had the other Panther hit as Jersey fell to 21-9 overall, 6-4 in the MVC; the Knights went to 19-10 overall, 4-3 in the league.

BASEBALL

IHSA CLASS 1A RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

CARROLLTON 8, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 5: Jacob Lovel was 3-for-4 with three RBIs as Carrollton advanced into Saturday's IHSA Class 1A Raymond Lincolnwood Regional final with an 8-5 win over the host Lancers. The Hawks will meet Bunker Hill, 16-2 winners over Mount Olive, for a trip to the Carlinville Sectional on the line; the game starts at 11 a.m.

Jeremy Watson and Blake Struble each went 2-for-3 for the Hawks (26-5) while Nathan Walker had two RBIs; Struble got the win, with Kolten Bottom getting the save.

IHSA CLASS 2A BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 3, ROXANA 1: Jake Frazier held Roxana to three hits as Belleville Althoff eliminated Roxana 3-1 in an IHSA Class 2A Belleville Althoff Regional semifinal game at Belleville's Whitey Herzog Field Wednesday.

The Crusaders advanced to the title tilt against Trenton Wesclin, who defeated Staunton 3-0 in the other semifinal game; that game is set for 1 p.m. Saturdayl Althoff advanced with a 12-10 record; the Shells were eliminated at 15-18.

Trace Gentry, Billy Mathis and Austin Presley had hits for the Shells; Presley was charged with the loss, giving up two hits.

IHSA CLASS 2A GILLESPIE REGIONAL SEMIFINAL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, CARLINVILLE 1: Brock Seymour no-hit Carlinville through six innings and ended up with a one-hitter as Piasa Southwestern advanced to Saturday morning's IHSA Class 2A Gillespie Regional final with a 10-1 win over the Cavaliers Wednesday.

The Piasa Birds (22-9) will play the winner of Thursday's Gillespie-Dupo semifinal contest at 11 a.m. Saturday; the winner advances to the Teutopolis Sectional next week against the Newton Regional champ.

Seymour, Jacob Ritzhaupt and Scott Kasting each had two hits for Southwestern, getting a two-run inside-the-park homer from Zack Seymour and a RBI single from Brennan Bazzell in the win.

REGULAR SEASON

ALTON 27, EAST ST. LOUIS 1 (5 INNINGS): Alton scored 14 times in the top of the first en route to a 27-1, five-inning Southwestern Conference win over East St. Louis at Redbird Field Wednesday.

The Redbirds improved to 21-11 on the year; the Flyers fell to 2-16 on the season.

Rob Taul led Alton with a 5-for-5 day with two doubles, nine RBIs and three runs scored; Steven Ngyuen was 2-for-2 with a triple, RBI and three runs scored, Seth Boschert 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, Steven Pattan 2-for-6 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Aaron Bonnell 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored to highlight the Alton attack.

Jon Witt got the win, tossing two innings and striking out five; Pattan, Ngyuen and Taul also saw time on the mound for the Redbirds.

COLLINSVILLE 8, GRANITE CITY 2: Collinsville got out to a 5-0 lead midway through the game, going on to defeat Granite City 8-2 in the Warriors' second Southwestern Conference game of the day, necessitated by recent rainouts. The Warrior Tuesday night loss came at Babe Champion Field.

B.J. Niesporek went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored for the Warriors (4-29 overall, 2-11 in the SWC); Austin Bonvicino went 2-for-3 and Cory Slinkard, Collin Barrett, Gabe Jarman, Matt Woods and Andy Hailey also had hits for GCHS, Hailey had the other run scored for Granite.

Trent Jones went five innings in taking the loss; he gave up seven hits and struck out three.

JERSEY 7, HIGHLAND 6: Jersey rallied from 4-0 down through four innings to take a 7-6 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Highland at Glik Park in Highland Wednesday.

Chase Tallman was 2-for-4 with a RBI for the Panthers (19-10), with James Holmes driving in two runs and Drake Kanallakan had a base hit and two RBIs. Jacob Witt fanned nine and conceded nine hits in getting the win.

