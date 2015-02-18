IHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A OKAWVILLE SECTIONAL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 67, WEST CENTRAL (WINCHESTER) 30: Hardin-Calhoun raced out to a huge lead by halftime and easily advanced to Thursday's IHSA Class 1A Okawville Sectional final by upending West Central (Winchester) 67-30 Tuesday night.

The Warriors, who won their 25th straight game in going to 29-3, will take on 28-1 New Athens, 57-51 winners over Lebanon in the other semifinal, for a trip to the Salem Supersectional at 7 p.m. Thursday. West Central was eliminated with a 23-9 record.

Emma Baalman led Hardin with a 28-point night, with Grace Baalman adding 13 points and Kassidy Klocke 11. The Cougars were led by Abby Lashment with 16 points.

CLASS 2A WILLIAMSVILLE SECTIONAL

ATHENS 44, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 39: Maddy Greeling's 23 points weren't enough as Piasa Southwestern fell to Athens 44-39 in the IHSA Class 2A Williamsville Sectional semifinals Tuesday night.

The Warriors will take on Litchfield, 22-21 winners over Pleasant Plains, in Thursday's sectional final and a berth in the Jacksonville Illinois College Supersectional. The Piasa Birds bowed out with a 28-4 record.

CLASS 3A JERSEY REGIONAL

TRIAD 56, JERSEY 44: A 19-point night from Sophie Thompson put Triad into the IHSA Class 3A Jersey Regional semifinals past the host Panthers 56-44 Tuesday night.

The win advanced the Knights, 19-8, into a match against top-seeded Highland at 6 p.m. Wednesday, while Breese Mater Dei takes on Civic Memorial in the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m. The winners meet for a berth in the Highland Sectional at 7 p.m. Thursday. Jersey was eliminated with a 9-19 mark.

Abby Burroughs had 13 points and Sam Woods 12 for Triad; Lauren Davis led the Panthers with 15 points, with Bethany Muenstermann adding 11.

ALTON MARQUETTE 39, WATERLOO GIBAULT 38: A 9-0 run down the stretch was the difference as Alton Marquette came from behind to defeat Waterloo Gibault 39-38 on the Explorers' Senior Night Tuesday.

Marquette was behind the Hawks 38-30 midway through the final term before rallying.

Shandon Boone led the Explorers (18-9) with 17 points, with Max Goepel adding eight. Jacob Rueter led the Hawks (18-9) with 19 points, with Trevor Davis scoring 10.

Article continues after sponsor message

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 87, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 74: Metro-East Lutheran's Teddy Fifer and Jason Johnson scored 28 points each as the Knights got past East Alton-Wood River 87-74 in a Prairie State Conference match-up at Wood River Tuesday night.

The Knights got out to a 42-37 hafltime advantage and then won the third term 27-13 to pull away.

Kobe Krone added 11 points for MEL (17-10) and Conner Wallace had 10. The Oilers fell to 10-17 on the season with the loss.

HILLSBORO 57, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 54: Hillsboro bounced back from 43-39 down at three-quarter time to end Piasa Southwestern's eight-game winning streak 57-54 in a South Central Conference game at Hillsboro Tuesday night.

Briston Johnson led the Piasa Birds (20-6) with 24 points, with Collin Baumgartner adding eight and Tyler Rose six.

ROXANA 72, VANDALIA 59: Trace Gentry's 27 points led Roxana to a 72-59 South Central Conference win over Vandalia on the road Tuesday night.

Zach Golenor had 18 points for the Shells, who went to 13-15 with the win. Chance Foss added nine and Randy Skiff eight for Roxana.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH 74, SAINT LOUIS 54: Treveon Graham had 16 points as Virginia Commonwealth used suffocating defense to spark a 74-54 Atlantic 10 win over Saint Louis in Richmond, Va., Tuesday night.

The loss was the seventh in a row for the Billikens since defeating then-25th-ranked VCU in the 2013 A-10 tournament. The Rams are currently ranked 25th in the current Associated Press men's basketball poll.

Michael Gilmore added 10 points for VCM, now 20-6 overall and 10-3 in the A-10. SLU was led by Milik Yarborough with 17 points and fell to 10-16 overall, 2-10 in the league.

NHL

STARS 4, BLUES 1: Jamie Benn had his first NHL career hat trick as the Dallas Stars upended the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at Scottrade Center Tuesday night.

Benn scored twice in a three-goal Star barrage in the first 8:48 of game, a barrage that got Blues goalie Brian Elliott yanked in favor of Jake Allen. Cody Eskin had the other goal for the Stars, who only had a goal from Patrik Berglund.

Kari Lehtonin had 27 saves for Dallas, who improved to 27-22-8 (62 points), good for sixth place in the Central Division. Allen had 15 saves for the Blues, who dropped to 37-16-4 (78 points), good for second in the Central; Elliott had three saves before being pulled.

The Blues' four-game home stand continues with a visit from the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. Friday (Fox Sports Midwest).

More like this: