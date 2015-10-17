HARDIN-CALHOUN 53, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 25: A 27-point opening term helped Hardin-Calhoun to a 53-25 win over Jacksonville Routt in a Western Illinois Valley Conference clash at Jacksonville Friday.

Blake Booth had 12 carries for 195 yards and four touchdowns, all of them in the second half. Adam Howard had 20 carries for 71 yards for the Rockets.

The Warriors took their mark to 4-4 on the year; they'll meet Brown County at home in their regular-season finale Oct. 23.

BELLEVILLE WEST 41, GRANITE CITY 0: TeAntez Anthony scored three times on a run, punt return and catch as Belleville West ruined Granite City's Homecoming with a 41-0 win over the Warriors at Memorial Stadium Friday night.

Anthony had an 84-yard punt return for one score, caught a 37-yard TD pass from Logan Betz and also had an 87-yard touchdown run for the Maroons, who went to 4-4 overall in keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Ron Allen had 18 carries for 72 yards for the Warriors, who fell to 2-6.

Granite City hosts Edwardsville Oct. 23 in the final regular-season game.

ROXANA 52, STAUNTON 0: Jordan Hawkins had 112 yards rushing and three touchdowns as Roxana clinched an IHSA playoff berth in a 52-0 South Central Conference win over Staunton Friday.

The Shells went to 6-2 both overall and in the SCC in clinching their second straight trip to the postseason; the Bulldogs fell to 0-8.

Jarod Foiles, Talon Pile and Wyatt Kirkpatrick all had rushing touchdowns (Kirkpatrick had two) for RHS, while Zach Golonor got a touchdown pass to Trace Gentry for his only pass and completion of the night.

The Shells travel to Piasa Southwestern to close out the regular season next Friday.

SOUTH FORK 32, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 12: East Alton-Wood River fell to 1-7 overall, 1-5 in the Prairie State Conference, in a 32-12 loss to Kincade South Fork Friday.

The Oilers close out the season with a home contest against Nokomis Friday.

HIGHLAND 47, JERSEY 13: Jersey fell to 1-7 overall, 0-4 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, in a 47-13 loss to Highland on the road Friday.

The Panthers close out the season with a home game against the Apollo Conference’s Mattoon Oct. 23.

