BASEBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 16, BRUSSELS 5 (5 INNINGS): An eight-run fifth inning pushed Hardin-Calhoun to a 16-5, five-inning win over Brussels on the road Wednesday afternoon.

The Warriors had taken an 8-3 lead through four innings before they erupted and doubled their runs in the fifth to run out winners.

Austin Laing was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Calhoun, while Sam Barczewski was 2-for-3 with a double and a homer and four RBIs, , Sam Baalman was 3-for-4 with a double and a homer and four RBIs, Easton Clark was 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs, Pat Snyders was 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs and Brandon Fraley, Damian Pohlman and Morgan Baalman were all 2-for-4 with a double.

Trevor Bick got the win, tossing three innings and giving up three earned runs and four hits while striking out five. Josh Gross threw the final two innings, giving up two earned runs and two hits while fanning a pair.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 12, JERSEY 7: Jersey took a 5-0 first-inning lead against Mississippi Valley Conference rival Civic Memorial at Bethalto Wednesday, but the Eagles bounced back with a seven-run second and went on to hand the Panthers a 12-7 loss.

Brandon Hampton was 2-for-5 with three RBIs for the Eagles, while Devin Daniels was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Tyler Andrus was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Connor Bryant had a double. The Panthers were led by Jacob Witt, who was 2-for-2 with a triple, Chace Tallman with a 2-for-4 day with three RBIs and Hunter Bryant with a double.

Hampton survived a rough first inning to get the win, going 6.2 innings and giving up four earned runs and four hits while striking out four. Will Mortland took the loss, throwing 1.1 innings and giving up six earned runs and six hits while fanning two.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (5 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern scored twice in the first, then four each in the fourth and fifth to take a 10-0, five-inning win over East Alton-Wood River in Piasa Wednesday.

Cody Roberts led the way for the Piasa Birds with a 2-for-3 day from the plate with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored; Scott Kasting was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Blake Lawson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Jacob Ritzhaupt was 2-for-3 with four RBIs.

Ritzhaupt got the win for the Birds, scattering three hits and striking out four.

MARQUETTE 4, ROXANA 3: Liam Maher went 2-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored as Marquette nipped Roxana 4-3 in a Prairie State Conference game at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Alton Wednesday.

Natie Siener and Brady McAfee also had RBIs for the Explorers, who improved to 10-9 overall. Logan Reardon had a pair of hits for the Shells, who fell to 8-10, while Chance Foss had a pair of RBIs.

Jacob Eggering got the win for the Explorers, giving up a hit and two runs while striking out two. Tanner Davis was charged with the loss for the Shells.

Article continues after sponsor message

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE 9, NOKOMIS 0: A pair of home runs from Kalie Buecker helped give Marquette a 9-0 win over Nokomis on the road Wednesday and clinched the Prairie State Conference title for the Explorers.

Buecker was 2-for-4 on the day with four RBIs and two runs scored off the two homers. Grace Frost was 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs for Marquette, while Megan McClard was 2-for-4 with a double, a RBI and a run scored, Tess Eberlin was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored, Megan Wittich was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored and Emma Taylor was 3-for-4 with a run scored.

Meghan Schorman struck out 11 and gave up only two hits in getting the win.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 11, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1 (6 INNINGS): East Alton-Wood River bounced back from a loss to Marquette Monday with an 11-1, six-inning win on the road at Piasa Southwestern Wednesday.

The Oilers took a 4-1 lead through three innings, then scored twice in the fourth and fifth and three times in the sixth to take the win.

Haley Shewmake and Peyton Young led the Oilers with 3-for-5 days, with Shewmake doubling and scoring twice and getting a RBI and Young scoring once and getting a RBI. Tori Beachum went 3-for-4 with a RBI, Emme Flanagan was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Carly Campbell was 1-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, Courtney Beneke was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Heather Martin was 1-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored, Kari Westbrook was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Kaleigh Young was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

The Piasa Birds were led by Meghan Peuterbaugh with a 2-for-2 effort at the plate with two doubles and Ashlyn Ringhausen, who had the only other Southwestern hit.

Beachum struck out 14 in getting the win while giving up an earned run and scattering three hits. Hannah Inman took the loss, giving up nine earned runs and 11 hits while fanning five.

RED BUD 7, ROXANA 1: Four runs in the second inning were enough to help Red Bud down Roxana 7-1 in a non-conference game Wednesday.

The Shells fell to 9-16 on the year and travel to Metro-East Lutheran for a game today.

ALTON 14, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0 (5 INNINGS): Alton scored seven times in the first inning and went on to take a 14-0, five-inning win over Metro-East Lutheran in Edwardsville Wednesday.

Savannah Fisher was 2-for-3 for the Redbirds with a double, triple, three RBIs and a run scored, Rachel McCoy was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, Miranda Hudson was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored and Katelyn Presley was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Sydney Hartman got the win for the Redbirds, with Hudson and Brittany Roady combining ot limit the Knights to two hits on the day. Hartman and Roady each had three strikeouts.

JERSEY 17, CIVIC MEMORIAL 7 (5 INNINGS): Jersey took the lead in a see-saw game with five runs in the third, then exploded for nine runs in the fith to take a 17-7, five-inning win over Civic Memorial in Jerseyville Wednesday.

Bethany Muenstermann had a big day at the plate for the Panthers, going 4-for-5 with three doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ashleigh Trochuck also went 4-for-5, with three RBIs and two runs scored, with Maggie Collins going 3-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored, Mackenzie Thurston 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, Sarah Scroggins 2-for-2 with a double, a RBI and two runs scored and Libby Muenstermann had two runs scored.

Bethany Muenstermann gave up four earned runs and seven hits while striking out four in getting the win.

More like this: