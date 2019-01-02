CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

FINAL

HARDIN CALHOUN 62, HILLSBORO 57: Drew Baalman scored 18 points, while Corey Nelson added 17 and Trevor Johnson had 10 as the Warriors won the Carlinville championship over the Hilltoppers.

Keaton Powell led Hillsboro with 19 points, while Jordan Gregg had 11 points and Landon Carroll scored 10.

CONSOLATION FINAL

STAUNTON 55. EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 32: Ethan Booth ended up with 19 points, while Cylis Cox added 13 as the Bulldogs topped the Oilers in the consolation bracket final at Carlinville.

Reggie Newhall led EAWR with 13 points, while Zion Adams added 12 in the game.

The Oilers fell to 6-13 on the year; Staunton is now 5-6.

THIRD PLACE GAME

LITCHFIELD 58, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 54: The Piasa Birds’ leading scorer, Addis Moore, had 15 points, while E.J. Kahl added 13 and Ryne Hanslow 11 in Southwestern’s loss to Litchfield.

The Purple Panthers’ one-two punch of Sam Painter and Brady Bishop accounted for most of the team’s points. Painter had scored 21 points on the day, while Bishop added 12.

Southwestern goes to 5-9 with the loss, while the Purple Panthers go to 9-3.

47TH VANDALIA INVITATIONAL

NINTH PLACE GAME

PATOKA 48, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 27: In the ninth-place game at the 47th Vandalia Invitational, Tyler Alexander’s 17 points and Jordan Gebke’s 13 helped lead Patoka to the win over the Griffins.

Darren Luchetti led McGivney with nine points, while Kellen Weir had six.

The Griffins are now at 3-15 on the year.

63RD WAVERLY HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL

CONSOLATION FINAL

TRI-CITY 65, CARROLLTON 56: Hunter Flowers had 17 points and Gabe Jones 15 as the Hawks lost the consolation bracket final at the 63rd Waverly Holiday Invitational

Dylan Cox scored 19 for Tri-City while Logan Dilley added 13 for the Cougars.

42ND DUCHESNE HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL

SEVENTH PLACE GAME

GRANITE CITY 47, DUCHESNE JV 8: The Warriors got 15 points from Alex Powell and 11 points from Erika Hurst in getting their first win on the season.

Granite is now 1-13 on the year, while the Pioneer JV falls to 0-3 on the season.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

SEVENTH PLACE GAME

NOKOMIS 41, BUNKER HILL 36: Macee Eisenbarth had 13 points while Emily Cesaretti added nine in the Redskins’ seventh place win over the Minutemaids.

Brylie Chrisman led Bunker Hill with 13 points as was aided by Alexis Jarman’s seven.

The Minuemaids fell to 0-9, while Nokomis is now 2-14.

