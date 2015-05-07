TUESDAY

HARDIN-CALHOUN 10, WEST CENTRAL 0 (5 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun scored five times in the first and went on to defeat West Central 10-0 in five innings Tuesday.

Mitch Bick was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for the Warriors, with Brandon Fraley 2-for-3 with a double, Trevor Bick 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Sam Baalman 3-for-3 with a double and Pat Snyders 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Bick threw five innings and gave up a hit and struck out 14 in getting the win.

CARROLLTON 5, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 4 (9 INNINGS): Carrollton scored twice in the top of the seventh to force extra innings, then won the game in the bottom of the ninth, upending Jacksonville Routt 5-4 at home Tuesday.

Routt had taken a 4-2 lead after 4.5 innings but could not hold on to the lead.

Luke Palan was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a RBI and a run scored for the Hawks, while Jacob Smith was 1-for-3 with a double, Tyler Barnett 2-for-4 with a run scored and Blake Struble had a RBI.

Struble went 4.2 innings for the win, giving up an earned run and striking out one. Cole Brannan threw four innings in relief and struck out three.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3, STAUNTON 0: Piasa Southwestern scored all three of their runs in the last three innings and downed Staunton 3-0 on the road Tuesday.

Alex Baldwin was 2-for-3 for the Piasa Birds while Andrew Fry was 2-for-3 with a double and two run scored and Scott Kasting and Jacob Ritzhaupt each had RBIs.

Spencer Heineman gave up four hits and struck out four in getting the shutout.

ROXANA 15, LITCHFIELD 4 (5 INNINGS): Logan Reardon's 3-for-3 day, which included a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored, was enough to give Roxana a 15-4 road win in five innings at Litchfield Tuesday.

The Shells scored six times in the third and fifth to help invoke the 10-run rule.

Josh Rudd was 2-for-2 with a RBI and a run scored for Roxana, while Tanner Davis, Adam Moore and Austin Presley each had two RBIs.

Zach Golenor got the win for the Shells, giving up two earned runs and three hits while striking out four Purple Panthers.

SOFTBALL

MONDAY

ROXANA 4-5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0-16: Hannah Rexford tossed her first career high school no-hitter in the opener of a Monday doubleheader against rival East Alton-Wood River at Wood River. The Oilers bounced back to take the nightcap 16-5.

A three-run sixth, which featured a Phoebe Booher two-run double, gave the Shells the win. Rexford struck out seven and hit one batter in getting the win; Oiler ace Tori Beachum fanned seven and scattered eight hits.

EA-WR's offense had 16 hits in the second game, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first and also scoring four in the fourth and four in the fifth. Carly Campbell had three hits – including a double and a triple – for the Oilers, while Beachum had three hits and two RBIs, Haley Shewmake drove in four runs and Emme Flanagan had two hits and two RBIs

RHS' Abby Palen had a two-run homer and ended up going 2-for-4, while Cindy Scroggins had a double and triple in her two hits and brought home two runs.

Morgan Moxey got the win for the Oilers, giving up eight hits and dismissing five by strikeout while going 2-for-3 from the plate with a triple and a RBI.

TUESDAY

ALTON 8, COLLINSVILLE 7: A four-run sixth inning was enough to give Collinsville a 8-7 Southwestern Conference softball win over visiting Alton Tuesday.

The Redbirds scored a run in the seventh but could not get past the Kahoks.

Miranda Hudson was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored for AHS, while Savannah Fisher was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored, Rachel McCoy and Sydney Hartman each had RBIs and Taylor Herrin, Alicia Goeway and Hartman all scored.

Herrin took the loss for the Redbirds, going 3.1 innings and giving up four hits and no earned runs while striking out one.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 2, WEST CENTRAL 0: Grace Baalman had a perfect game as Hardin-Calhoun defeated West Central 2-0 on the road Tuesday.

The Warriors scored in the third and fifth innings to come out winners. The perfecto was Baalman's second this season.

Baalman was also 1-for-3 with a triple and a RBI, while Madison Lehr was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and Kassidy Klocke was 2-for-2.

Calhoun took its record to 24-4 on the season.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2, STAUNTON 1 (8 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern scored in the top of the eighth and took a 2-1 win over Staunton on the road Tuesday.

Ashlyn Ringhausen was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored for the Piasa Birds, while Mallory Novack had a RBI and Shelby Salzman scored the other Southwestern run. Rachel Baldwin, Haley Edwards and Whitney Ruynon also had hits for Piasa.

Bailee Stahl got the win for Southwestern, giving up an earned run and five hits while striking out three.

JERSEY 13, BRUSSELS 4: Bethany Munstermann had a tremendous day at the plate, going 5-for-5 with four doubles and a home run, driving in five runs and scoring once as Jersey ran riot over Brussels 13-4 on the road Tuesday.

Mackenzie Thurston was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Ashleigh Trochuck went 2-for-5 with three runs scored, Caitlin Connell was 1-for-4 with a RBI and two runs scored and Libby Muenstermann added a RBI. Samantha Ayers and Kaylee Griggs scored twice and Maranda Schmeider scored once.

Bethany Muenstermann struck out seven in getting the win while giving up four earned runs and four hits.

GIRLS SOCCER

HIGHLAND 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Morgan Sikora had three goals as Highland blanked Civic Memorial 4-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Highland's Glik Park Tuesday.

Abby Stulir had the other Bulldog goal; Kallie Painter had two assists for Highland.

Abigail Johnson recorded the clean sheet for the Bulldogs.

ROXANA 3, STAUNTON 2: Emma Lucas scored twice and Sydney Owsley also goaled in the first half as Roxana held off Staunton 3-2 at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday.

Brittany Alexander, Alyssa Copland and Brynn Huddleston each had assists for the Shells in the win.

Sam Hurst got the win in goal for Roxana.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 11, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3: Kayla Hewitt and Shannon Inman each had had tricks as East Alton-Wood River downed Piasa Southwestern 11-3 at Piasa Tuesday.

Oiler goals also came from Brittany Grayson, Chrissy Long, Adelyn Bentley, Lora Ruyle and Mackensie Crutchley. Grayson and Brittany Yenne each had two assists.

Long and Inman split time in the nets for the Oilers, with Long being credited with the win.

BOYS TENNIS

BELLEVILLE EAST 8, ALTON 1: Carl Stradal and Drew Hays, at No. 2 doubles, had the only win for Alton as the Redbird boys netters fell to Belleville East 8-1 in a Southwestern Conference meet at Belleville Tuesday.

Stradal and Hays defeated the Lancers' Clayton Baldus and Sam Kellow 6-4, 7-5.

The Redbirds fell to 4-10 overall and 2-3 in the SWC. They travel to Dunlap for a Saturday quadrangular meet with Dunlap, Lemont and Urbana University High.

