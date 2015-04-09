WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 12, BRUSSELS 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Trevor Bick threw a five-inning no-hitter as Hardin-Calhoun scored seven in fhe first and five in the fourth to defeat Brussels 12-0 in 4.5 innings Wednesday.

Bick walked no one and struck out eight in recording the gem.

Brandon Fraley was 2-for-3 for the Warriors (8-5), while Bick, Morgan Baalman, Austin Laing and Josh Gross were all 1-for-3.

Calhoun travels to Wood River for a 4:30 p.m. Friday game.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE 18, OKAWVILLE 0 (5 INNINGS): Megan Schorman struck out 11 and walked just one batter as she threw a five-inning no-hitter in Marquette's 18-0 win over Okawville Wednesday.

Schorman also went 1-for-3 from the plate with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored.

Sam Harshbarger led the Explorer attack with a 3-for-5 day with a RBI and three runs scored, while Tess Eberlin was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Megan Wittich was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs scored, Grace Frost was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Kalie Buecker was 1-for-2 with a RBI and a run scored, Miranda Schroeder was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Emma Taylor was 2-for-3 with a double, a RBI and two runs scored.

MLB

CUBS 2, CARDINALS 0: Jake Arrieta scattered three hits over seven innings, struck out seven and walked three as the Chicago Cubs downed the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Lance Lynn took the loss, fanning nine but giving up the go-ahead RBI single to Starlin Castro in the seventh after he hit Anthony Rizzo, then threw wide to first baseman Matt Adams trying to pick Rizzo off, allowing him to advance to second. Miguel Montero had a sacrifice fly in the inning to score Castro.

The Cardinals fell to 1-1 on the season and have today off before starting a three-game set at Cincinnati at 6:10 p.m. Friday (Fox Sports Midwest).

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, TOLEDO CUMBERLAND 0 (6 INNINGS): Jacob Rich had a 4-for-4 day with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored as Piasa Southwestern downed Toledo Cumberland 10-0 in six innings at GCS Ballpark in Sauget Tuesday.

The Piasa Birds scored two in the second and fifth and three in the fourth and sixth to take the win.

Zack Seymour was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Jacob Ritzhaupt was 2-for-3 with four runs scored and Andrew Fry had three runs scored.

Scott Kasting threw five innings with five strikeouts for the win.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, GRANITE CITY 10-13: Nick Allen had nine points on serve and two aces as Edwardsville swept Granite City 25-10, 25-13 in a Southwestern Conference boys volleyball match at Granite City's Memorial Gym Tuesday evening.

Mike Horton added five kills and Jake Vandever 16 assists as the Tigers went to 6-0 overall, 3-0 in the SWC. The Warriors fell to 1-2 overall, 0-2 in the league.

Edwardsville hosts CBC in a non-conference match Thursday.

