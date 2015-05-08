BREESE MATER DEI 7, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 6: A three-run fifth inning was the difference as Breese Mater Dei defeated Metro-East Lutheran 7-6 at Edwardsville Thursday afternoon.

MEL scored twice each in the first three innings to hold a 6-2 lead but Mater Dei scored twice in the fourth to pull to 6-4 before their winning it in the fifth.

Paul Kubicek went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for MEL, while Alex Peck was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Nick Manker was 1-for-3 with a RBI and Kory Loew, Andrew Jones, Jake Schiebel and Brad Boivin each scored runs.

Loew went the distance but was charged with the loss, giving up seven earned runs and nine hits while striking out five.

JERSEY 5, MOUNT ZION 3: Jersey traveled to Busch Stadium for a game against Mount Zion of the Apollo Conference Thursday and defeated the Braves 5-3.

The game was played following the Cardinals' 5-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.

The Panthers travel to Granite City for a 4:30 p.m. Friday contest.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 17, CARROLLTON 5 (6 INNINGS): A 10-run second helped give Civic Memorial a 17-5, six-inning win over Carrollton at Carrollton Thursday afternoon.

Caleb Buhs was 2-for-5 for the Eagles with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Devin Daniels was 3-for-5 with a RBI and three runs scored, Connor Bryant 4-for-5 with a double and a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored and Jaxsen Helmkamp 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored. Chaz Johannigmeier had a double and Lukas Jones tripled for the Eagles.

For the Hawks, Luke Palan was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored, Tyler Barnett was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Alex Bowker and Hayden Stringer each had doubles.

Jack Walker got the win for CM, giving up an earned run and a hit while striking out one in two innings of work. Collin Hall and Trevor Paynik each had two strikeouts in relief for the Eagles. Logan Gardner took the loss for the Hawks, giving up two earned runs and eight hits while fanning five.

SOFTBALL

THURSDAY

ALTON 6, GRANITE CITY 1: Three runs in the first and another in the second were enough to get Alton past visiting Granite City in a Southwestern Conference clash at Alton Thursday.

Savannah Fisher was 2-for-3 for the Redbirds with two runs scored, Miranda Hudson was 1-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored and Katelyn Presley had three runs scored.

Sydney Hartman gave up an earned run and four hits while striking out nine in getting the win.

WEDNESDAY

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10, CARLINVILLE 2: A four-RBI day for Emme Flanagan helped pace East Alton-Wood River to a 10-2 win at Carlinville Wednesday afternoon.

Heather Martin had a 3-for-3 day at the plate for the Oilers, while Morgan Moxey, Flanagan and Tori Beachum each had a pair of hits for EA-WR, who went to 13-18 on the year.

Beachum got the win, giving up an earned run and five hits while fanning seven.

GIRLS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 1, ALTON 0: A second-minute goal from Grace Niehardt was all Granite City needed as the Warriors upended Alton 1-0 in a Southwestern Conference clash at Gordon Moore Park Thursday.

Niehardt's goal came from a pass from Ashleigh Briggs past the halfway line; Niehardt charged in and beat Redbird goalkeeper Brittany Storey. The Redbirds had several good chances in the second half, but could not capitalize on them.

The Redbirds dropped to 4-10-1 on the year, while the Warriors went to 11-9-1.

FREEBURG 4, ROXANA 2: Freeburg scored twice in each half and went on to down Roxana 4-2 in a non-conference tilt at Wood River Soccer Park Thursday.

Shell goals came from Brittany Alexander and Niah Bevelo; Alexander and Emma Lucas had assists.

Sam Hurst had 15 saves in the goal for Roxana.

