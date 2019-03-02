FRIDAY, MARCH 1 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINAL AT BELLEVILLE WEST

BELLEVILLE WEST 52, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 43: E.J. Liddell led West with 23 points, while Will Shumpert added 11 and Lawrence Brazil III had 10 as the Maroons used a 14-4 run down the stretch to hold off Glenwood in the regional final at the West gym.

Luke Luhnen led the Titans with 14 points, while Bradyn Kilby had 13.

West is now 28-4 and advances to the East Moline United sectional, and will play Alton in the semifinal game on Tuesday night at Edwardsville in a 7 p.m. tip. Glenwood finishes its season 20-11.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

CAROLINA 5, ST. LOUIS 2: Sebastian Aho’s shorthanded goal in the second period turned out to be the winner as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the St. Louis Blues Friday night 5-2 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Justin Williams, Justin Faulk, Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov also had goals for Carolina, who got 21 saves from Curtis McElhinney in goal.

Oskar Sundqvist and Vince Dunn scored for the Blues, who had 19 saves from Jake Allen.

For the Hurricanes, it was their 13th win in their last 17 games, and the win moved them into third place in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Blues are 2-2-1 in their last five games since their club-record 11-game winning streak, and are now 34-24-6, still in third place in the Central Division by five points over Dallas.

The Blues and Stars face off against each other on Saturday night in another key divisional game. Face-off time at Enterprise Center is 7 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

SECTIONAL FINALS

CLASS 1A AT OKAWVILLE

Okawville 57, Madison 50

CLASS 1A AT LEWISTOWN

Concord Triopia 64, Elmwood 62 (2OT)

CLASS 2A AT DU QUOIN

Nashville 37, Marquette Catholic 22

REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 3A AT BREESE CENTRAL

East St. Louis 86, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 45

CLASS 3A AT FREEBURG

Herrin 60, Belleville Althoff Catholic 58

CLASS 3A AT JERSEY

Springfield Southeast 71, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 58

CLASS 3A AT METROPOLIS MASSAC COUNTY

Mascoutah 54, Carbondale 32

CLASS 3A AT SALEM

Highland 59, Salem 39

CLASS 4A AT BELLEVILLE WEST

Belleville West 52, Chatham Glenwood 43

CLASS 4A AT COLLINSVILLE

Alton 58, Collinsville 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA SEMIFINALS AT REDBIRD ARENA, ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY, BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

CLASS 3A

Morton 65, LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 51

Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 32, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 27

CLASS 4A

Chicago Mother McAuley 48, Lisle Benet Academy 38

Des Plaines Maine West 56, Rockton Hononegah 32

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Carolina Hurricanes 5, St. Louis Blues 2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

THURSDAY RESULT AT JUPITER, FLA.

New York Mets 3, St. Louis Cardinals 2

FRIDAY RESULT AT WEST PALM BEACH, FLA.

St. Louis Cardinals 4, Houston Astros 4

