WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 13 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 3A AT EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER

JERSEY 53, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 27: Bella Metzler led the way with 12 points, while Clare Breden had 11 as the Panthers ended EAWR’s remarkable turnaround season with a win in the regional semifinals at EAWR Memorial Gym.

Jersey put together a 25-0 run in the second and third quarters to put the game out of reach and advance to the final.

Aubrey Robinson had six points to lead EAWR.

The Panthers are now 22-8 and will play Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, who defeated Jacksonville in the other semifinal 92-26, in the final, which will now be played on Thursday, due to forecasts of snow on Friday afternoon and evening. The tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A AT BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC

HIGHLAND 60, TRIAD 29: Bella LaPorta led Highland with 18 points, and Taylor Kesner added 10 as the Bulldogs eliminated Triad in the regional semifinals.

Caleigh Miller led the Knights with 10 points, while Krista Cochran had nine.

Highland is now 25-7 and advances to the final against Mater Dei, who defeated crosstown rival Breese Central 42-33 in the other semifinal, in the final Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Triad’s season ends with a record of 14-15.

CLASS 4A AT O’FALLON

O’FALLON 58, BELLEVILLE WEST 28: Amelia Bell was top scorer for O’Fallon with 17 points, while Ashley Schloer had 12, as the Panthers advanced to the final of their own regional with the win over West.

O’Fallon is now 24-8 and advances to the final against Springfield High, a 60-41 winner over Collinsville, in Friday night’s final, with the tip-off set for 7 p.m. The Maroons finish at 16-16.

EDWARDSVILLE-BELLEVILLE EAST FINAL SITE CHANGED: The IHSA on Wednesday that the final of the Class 4A Quincy regional between Edwardsville and Belleville East will be played at Belleville West High School on Thursday evening instead of Quincy High.

The tip-off time remains at 7 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY RESULT

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 65, PAWNEE 62 (OT): Keaton Brown was the leading scorer for North Greene with 18 points, Collin Van Meter had 13 and Taylor Gaige 10 as the Spartans nipped the Indians in overtime.

North Greene is now 11-17 on the season, while Pawnee fell to 4-21.

WEDNESDAY RESULT

HARDIN CALHOUN 44, CONCORD TRIOPIA 39: Ben Eberlin and Corey Nelson each had 12 points as Calhoun held off the Trojans on the road.

The Warriors are now 19-7 on the season.

ALTON-EDWARDSVILLE GAME MOVED UP TO THURSDAY: The basketball game between Alton at Edwardsville, originally scheduled for Friday at Lucco-Jackson Gym, has been moved up to Thursday evening due to forecasts of possible snow in the St. Louis area on Friday.

The tip-off time for the Redbirds and Tigers remains at 7:30 p.m.

Hardin Calhoun 44, Concord Triopia 39

