Sports Roundup for Wednesday, Thursday

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 25-25, ALTON 22-18: Belleville East stormed out of the gate quickly and went on to defeat Alton 25-22, 25-18 in a Southwestern Conference match at Alton Wednesday night.

The Lancers got off to an 8-1 run in the opening game, then pulled away in the second game to sweep the Redbirds.

Jada Green had seven kills for the Redbirds, who fell to 7-1 overall, 0-1 in the SWC. Sydney Schmidt added 16 assists and Savannah Fisher 15 receives and 10 digs on the night.

East went to 3-2 overall, 1-0 in the league.

MARQUETTE 25-25, JERSEY 17-13: Marissa Nosco served up the first nine points of the second game as Marquette swept Jersey 25-17, 25-13 at home Wednesday night.

Nosco had 11 points total for the Explorers, with Andria Pace adding nine ponts off serve. Anna Daughtery had six kills, Pace three aces, Laura Hamilton and Katie Gierer each had nine digs, Nosco had 15 assists and Michelle Cameron had five blocks.

The Explorers went to 5-5 on the season with the win; the Panthers, who had 17 digs from Caroline Crawford, fell to 6-2.

ST. JOSEPH'S 25-25, EDWARDSVILLE 7-7: Edwardsville traveled to suburban St. Louis to take on one of the traditional powers in area volleyball, St. Joseph's Academy, and came away with a 25-7, 25-7 loss to the Angels Wednesday night.

Sydney Wright led the Tigers with four kills while Megan Woll added 10 digs. Edwardsville played without Rachel Pranger, who strained a quad in last week's Tiger Classic.

Edwardsville fell to 4-3 while St. Joe's went to 5-1; the Tigers will take on Tri-County of Kansas, Ill., and St. Pius X of Festus, Mo., in the Crossroads Classic in Effingham Friday night.

GRANITE CITY 25-17-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 18-25-17: Courtney Fenelon had eight kills and eight points off serve, but it wasn't enough as Granite City defeated Metro East Lutheran 25-18, 17-25, 25-17 at Granite City's Memorial Gym Wednesday night.

Ellen Schulte added six kills and three aces off 11 points for the Knights, who fell to 2-6 on the year.

BOYS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 2, WATERLOO GIBAULT 0: Bryce Glisson and Bayne Noll had second-half goals for Edwardsville as the Tigers remained undefeated with a 2-0 win over Waterloo Gibault at Oerter Park in Columbia Wednesday night.

Glisson broke a scoreless tie with a 48th-minute goal, while Noll found the back of the net in the 77th minute to give the Tigers the win.

Edwardsville also won the JV curtain-raiser by the score of 4-1. Andrew Joseph scored twice for the Tigers, with other goals coming from John Wasmuth and Josh Reed.

The Tigers went to 5-0-3 on the year with the win; the Hawks fell to 5-6. The Tigers take on Aurora West in their opening match of the Morton Invitational tournament Friday evening.

FREEBURG 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Awstin Weber scored twice as Freeburg took a 4-2 win over East Alton-Wood River in Freeburg Wednesday evneing.

Elias Czech and Jon Houck also scored for the Midgets, who went to 2-6 on the year.

Zach Lafferty and Luke Sims scored for the Oilers, who fell to 4-2-1 on the year.

WATERLOO 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Clay Metz scored three times and Ben Huels scored twice as Waterloo blanked Civic Memorial 9-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Waterloo Wednesday.

Kane Osterhage, Ethan Lewis, Kyle Schaefer and Cole Kaiping also goaled for the Bulldogs, who went to 7-1 overall. The Eagles fell to 1-8 on the season.

BOYS GOLF

MARQUETTE 151, ALTON 172: Michael Holtz's 1-over 36 helped pace Marquette to a 151-172 boys golf win over crosstown rival Alton at the par-35 Rock Springs Golf Course in Alton Wednesday.

Kolten Bauer added a 2-over 37, while Nick Messinger had a 3-over 38 and Duncan McLain and Jack Patterson each had 5-over 40s.

Max Hunter shot a 40 to lead the Redbirds, who also had a 6-over 41 from Ryan Boyd, a 9-over 44 from Matt Moore and a 12-over 47 from Austin Erthal.

EDWARDSVILLE 147, BELLEVILLE EAST 174: Justin Hemings' even-par 36 and three 1-over 37s from Ben Tyrell, Zach Trimpe and Jack Kohlmeier gave Edwardsville a 147-174 Southwestern Conference golf win over Belleville East at the par-36 Oak Brook Golf Club north course Wednesday.

Luke Babington added a 5-over 41 for the Tigers, who went to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the SWC. Tanner White had a 8-over 44 and Cale Ambuhel a 10-over 46.

David Rauckman had a 5-over 41 to lead the Lancers.

OILERS FINISH SECOND IN QUAD: East Alton-Wood River's Drew Sobol was the only player to break 40 as he shot a 1-over 37 on the day, but it wasn't enough as the Oilers finished second to Raymond-Lincolnwood in a quadrangular meet at Staunton's Timber Lakes, a par-36 layout, Wednesday.

Lincolnwood fired a team 189 to beat the Oilers by seven strokes. Hillsboro finished third at 202 and the host Bulldogs shot a 209.

Tony Perfetti led the Hilltoppers with a 5-over 41, while Lincolnwood's Dale Pitchford had a 6-over 42 and Staunton's Kyle Luketich a 9-over 45.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 154, ALTON 204: Kayla Weinacht and Kiley Reeder both posted career bests as Edwardsville defeated Southwestern Conference rival Alton 154-204 Wednesday at the par-36 Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey.

Weinacht had a 1-over 36 and Reeder posted a 3-over 38, both best-ever rounds for the players, as the Tigers went to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the SWC. Sam Doak added a 4-over 39 and Addy Zellar shot a 5-over 40.

Morgan Bemis shot a 8-over 43 to lead the Redbirds, who also had a 52 from Annie Maynard, a 54 from Addison Gregory and a 55 from Katie Keller.

MARQUETTE SECOND IN TRIANGULAR, ROXANA THIRD: Collinsville's Sydney Bost medaled with a 6-over 42 as the Kahoks defeated Marquette and Roxana in a triangular meet at Wood River's Belk Park Wednesday.

The Kahoks shot a team 173, with the Explorers six strokes back at 179 and the Shells firing a 212.

Carlee Cronin and Ellie Lane had 7-over 43s for the Explorers, while the Shells were led by Andrea Mellinthin's 9-over 45.

GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 5, HIGHLAND 3: Shannon Willis and Katie Cronin scored straight-set wins in singles as Alton defeated Highland 5-3 in a girls tennis meet Wednesday.

Sami Clayton also won in singles play, while the doubles teams of Mary McDaniel and Hannah Macias and Cronin and Clayton won in doubles to clinch the win.

MASCOUTAH 6, JERSEY 3: Snyders and Tewell had the only victories on the day for Jersey as they dropped a 6-3 Mississippi Valley Conference decision to Mascoutah Wednesday.

Snyders and Tewell both had singles wins, then teamed up for a win in the doubles competition.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CM BOYS, STAUNTON GIRLS WIN SOUTHWESTERN TRIANGULAR: Civic Memorial swept the top four places in the boys competition and the Eagles' Alex Singleton won the girls race as the Eagle boys won a triangular at Piasa Southwestern Wednesday.

CM had 21 points to take the win, with Staunton scoring 43 and the host Piasa Birds 60. The Bulldogs won the girls event with 20 points; Southwestern had 27 points and the Eagles did not have enough runners to record a team score.

Singleton won in 21:30 over Staunton's LeaAnn Johnson, who ran a 23:20. Southwestern's Erin Laubscher was third in 25:22.

CM's Frank Trost won the boys race in 19:09, with Cole Callies second in 19:29, Weihua Li third in 20:19 and Jarrett Lacquement fourth in 20:34. Logan Casey of Staunton finished out the top five in 21:05; Piasa's Caden Bohn was seventh in 21:54 to lead the Birds.

