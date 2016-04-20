BASEBALL

ALTON 24, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Alton got out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and went on to defeat East St. Louis 24-0 in four-and-a-half innings in a Southwestern Conference game at Alton Tuesday.

Aaron Bonnell went 2-for-2 with a double and triple and two runs scored for the Redbirds; Seth Boschert was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, Jacob Bozovich 2-for-2 with a double and run scored, Jacob Kanallakan 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored, Robbie Taul 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored, Sam Ballard 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Devin Colley 1-for-1 with a RBI and run scored, Charlie Earler 1-for-2 with a double and RBI, Mike Hampton 1-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored, Steven Nguyen 1-for-2 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored, Steven Patten 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Noah Rathgeb 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Marcus Schomberg 1-for-2 with a triple, RBI and run scored, Gary Volz 1-for-1 with two runs scored and Jon Witt 1-for-1 with a triple, RBI and run scored.

Erler got the win, going two innings, giving up a hit and striking out three.

CARROLLTON 13, NORTH GREENE 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Cole Brannan threw a five-inning perfect game Tuesday as Carrollton defeated Greene County rival North Greene 13-0 in four-and-a-half innings at home.

Brannan struck out 12 Spartans and threw 53 pitches, 40 for strikes, in getting the perfecto.

Hayden Stringer was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a double for the Hawks, while Brannan was 2-for-2 with a RBI and a triple. Alex Bowker was 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Nathan Walker 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Jacob Lovel 1-for-1 with a RBI, Grant Mullnik two runs scored, Kolton Bottom two RBIs and a run scored, Curtis Lake three runs scored, Jeremy Watson 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored and Gabe Jones 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 10, GREENFIELD 2: Hardin-Calhoun scored in all but one innings as the Warriors defeated Greenfield 10-2 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference game at home Tuesday.

Wes Klocke led the way with a 2-for-3 day with two doubles and two RBIs for Calhoun (11-9 overall, 5-0 WIVC); Damian Pohlman went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Easton Clark 2-for-2, Sam Baalman 2-for-4 and Ty Bick 1-for-2.

Clark got the win for the Warriors, throwing five innings and giving up a hit while fanning two.

The Warriors travel to Greenfield for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday game.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Civic Memorial scored five times in the first and went on to take a 10-0 non-conference win over Metro East Lutheran at MEL’s Martin Luther Field Tuesday.

The Eagles went to 11-10-1 on the year with the win; the Knights tumbled to 4-13.

John Whitworth, Jaxsen Helmkamp and Spencer Powell each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Eagles; Corey Price also contributed two hits for CM. CM's Spencer Powell was the winning pitcher. He pitched four innings and surrendered only one hit.

STAUNTON 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6: Staunton snapped East Alton-Wood River’s six-game winning streak with a 14-6 win over the Oilers at Norris Dorsey Field Tuesday.

Sam Alender had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs in getting the win; the Oilers fell to 8-14 on the season.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 12, GRANITE CITY 0 (4.5) INNINGS: Edwardsville scored in all four innings it batted in and defeated Granite City 12-0 in four-and-a-half innings in a Southwestern Conference game in Edwardsville Tuesday.

Anna Burke went 2-for-2 for the Tigers (14-2 overall, 6-0 SWC) with two RBIs and three runs scored, with Allison Loehr going 2-for-2 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored, Emma Lewis 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, Taryn Brown 1-for-3 with three RBIs, Jordan Corby 1-for-2 with a double and run scored, Rachel Anderson 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored, Sarah Hangsleben 1-for-3 with a double and RBI, Jennifer Kocevar 1-for-1 and Jennifer Werner a run scored.

Tressa Scarborough, Sarah Boyd, Caitlin Patrick and Savannah Gibson all had hits for the Warriors (5-12 overall, 2-5 league).

Jordan Garella got the win, giving up four hits and striking out five for the Tigers; Morgan Tanksley took the loss, conceding 11 earned runs on 12 hits while fanning two. The Tigers host East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a league makeup game.

ALTON 15, EAST ST. LOUIS 0: Alton scored eight times in the top of the first and went on to defeat East St. Louis 15-0 in five innings in a Southwestern Conference game at JJK Center in East St. Louis Tuesday.

Savannah Fisher, Sydney Hartman and Taylor Herrin combined to no-hit the Flyers; Fisher struck out nine in getting the win, with Hartman fanning one and Herrin two.

Fisher also helped herself with a 3-for-3 day at bat, including a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored; Hartman was 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored, Miranda Hudson 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, Katelyn Presley 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Tami Wong 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Rachael McCoy 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored, Herrin two runs scored, Alicia Goeway 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored and Tomi Dublo a RBI and two runs scored.

JERSEY 11, MASCOUTAH 5: A six-run sixth broke open a tight game and gave Jersey an 11-5 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Mascoutah in Jerseyville Tuesday afternoon.

The Panthers went to 13-2 overall and 3-0 in the MVC, leading the league; the Indians fell to 11-8 overall, 1-2 in the league.

Maggie Collins went 3-for-5 with a triple and RBI for the Panthers, with Bethany Muenstermann 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Libby Muenstermann 1-for-3, Kaylee Griggs 1-for-3 with a homer and RBI, Mackenzie Thurston 2-for-5, Ashton Tewell 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Ashleigh Trochuck 1-for-4.

Tewell went the distance to get the win, conceding five earned runs on seven hits while dismissing two by strikeout.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: East Alton-Wood River got out to a 4-0 lead through two innings, only to see Civic Memorial tie it in the top of the fifth; the Oilers broke the tie in the bottom of the inning and scored three times in the sixth to defeat the Eagles 8-4 at Oiler Field Tuesday.

Morgan Moxey went 3-for-4 with a homer, five RBIs and two RBIs for the Oilers (9-11); Carly Campbell was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Haley Shewmake 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and three runs scored, Emme Flanagan 2-for-4, Peyton Young 1-for-4, Courtney Beneke 1-for-3, Rebecca Null 1-for-3 with a run scored and Ashley Knight scored a run.

Shelby Whaley was 1-for-2 with a triple and RBI for the Eagles, with Isabella Roberts 1-for-4 with a double and run scored, Katelyn Turbyfill 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Kaylee Klaustermeier 2-for-4 with a RBI, Susan Buchanan 1-for-4 with a run scored and Kailyn Haar had a run scored.

Moxey got the win, giving up an earned run on seven hits while striking out six; Ryan Allison took the loss, conceding five earned runs on 13 hits and strking out none.

BUNKER HILL 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: Bunker Hill scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to take a 3-2 Prairie State Conference win over Marqutte Catholic Tuesday in Bunker Hill.

Tess Eberlin was 1-for-3 for the Explorers, while Miranda Schroeder was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Johnna Harshbarger was 1-for-3 and Sam Harshbarger and Grace Frost each had runs scored.

Eberlin took the loss, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out four.

HIGHLAND 8, ROXANA 0: Jenna Gnaedinger gave up just one hit as Highland blanked Roxana 8-0 at Roxana Park Tuesday.

Gnaedinger fanned 13 Shells while Aubrey Hacke had three hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, who went to 10-3-1 on the year; the Shells fell to 9-10.

CARROLLTON 5, NORTH GREENE 4 (8 INNINGS): Carrollton scored in the top of the eighth to defeat Greene County rival North Greene 5-4 in White Hall Tuesday.

Emily Schmidt, Claire Williams and Cameryn Varble each had two hits for the Hawks, with Ellie Sturgeon helping her cause with two RBIs. Sturgeon gave up seven hits and struck out eight in getting the win; Emmie Struble got the save, fanning the only Spartan she faced.

Karlie Davis, Darcy Brannan and Meagan Roberts each had two hits for North Greene.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 9, GREENFIELD 1: Grace Baalman, fresh off a two-run shot that won Hardin-Calhoun’s game against Alton the day before, had another homer for the Warriors to go with three RBIs as Calhoun defeated Greenfield 9-1 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference clash at home Tuesday.

Emily Baalman and Abby Baalman had three hits each for the Warriors, with Sophie Klunk and Grace Baalman each having two hits (including Grace Baalman’s homer).

Macy Margherio got the ball and the win for Calhoun.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, NORMAL UNIVERSITY 3: Annabelle Copeland scored twice and had an assist as Marquette Catholic got past Normal University 4-3 in Normal Tuesday.

Claire Dalton and Lauren Walsh also goaled for the Explorers, who went to 7-5-2 on the year, with Elissa Senno having two assists. The Pioneers fell to 6-5.

HIGHLAND 8, JERSEY 1: Alli Bohannon had Jersey’s lone goal as Highland defeated the Panthers 8-1 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Highland Tuesday.

Audrey Wilke had a hat trick for the Bulldogs, who went to 6-6-1 on the year; Jersey fell to 3-9-1 on the season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 1, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1 (DRAW): Morgan Wilson, for Civic Memorial, and Kayla Hewlett, for East Alton-Wood River, traded goals in each half as the Eagles and Oilers played to a 1-1 draw at Wood River Soccer Park Tuesday.

The Eagles went to 5-6-4 on the year; the Oilers went to 0-10-1.

GRANITE CITY 2, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Lexi Grote and Shelby Winn goaled for Granite City as the Warriors defeated Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference match in Belleville Tuesday.

Grote scored what proved to be the match-winner in the 50th minute; Winn scored in the first half to give GCHS the lead, but the Lancers tied it on a Grace Brauer goal.

Haley Davis had five saves for the 4-3-3 Warriors; Granite went to 1-1-1 in the league.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 26-17-25, EDWARDSVILLE 24-25-16: Belleville West got 21 kills from Nick Stevenson as the Maroons handed the Tigers a 26-24, 17-25, 25-16 Southwestern Conference loss in Belleville Tuesday evening.

Nick Allen had 12 kills and 11 digs for the Tigers, with Mike Horton adding 25 assists, 10 points from serve and two aces.

The Tigers went to 10-8 overall, 4-2 in the SWC; the Maroons improved to 10-7 overall, 5-1 in the league.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

CARROLLTON SECOND, MARQUETTE FOURTH IN QUAD: Marquette Catholic had a win and two seconds as the Explorers finished fourth in a quadrangular meet in Carrollton Tuesday.

Jacksonville Routt won the meet with 108 points, with the Hawks second at 58, West Central third with 43 and the Explorers bringing up the rear with 34.

Marquette’s 4x100 relay team won their event in 46.6 seconds, with the 4x200 relay was second in 1:39.4 and Nathan Joehl took second in the 400 meters in 56.51 seconds.

