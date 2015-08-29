BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 4, TRIAD 2: Eric Ferenbach had all four Alton goals as the Redbirds upended Triad 4-2 in their opening match of the Alton Round-Robin Tournament Friday evening at Gordon Moore Park.

Ferenbach connected on a pair of penalty kicks in the first half, while Skylar Funk and Nick Hatfield had assists on the other two Redbird scores.

Devin Colley recorded the win for Alton.

EDWARDSVILLE 0, DUNLAP 0: Edwardsville came off a 2-1 Thursday win over Granite City with a scoreless draw against Dunlap in the Tigers' opening match of the Alton Round-Robin Tournament at Gordon Moore Park Friday evening.

Tiger goakeeper Trey Riley had four saves in recording the clean sheet for EHS; the Tigers fired 11 shots at Dunlap goalkeeper Ruben Liogon but could not solve him.

GIRLS GOLF

MARQUETTE 185, STAUNTON 247: Ellie Kane earned medalist honors with a 6-over 42 as Marquette downed Staunton 185-247 in a dual golf meet at Spencer T. Olin Golf Club at Gordon Moore Park Thursday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lauren Walsh added a 7-over 47 and Carlee Cronin and Madi Conners each had 8-over 48s for the Explorers.

Jacquelyn Fox led the Bulldogs with a 60.

ROXANA 197, ALTON 213: Roxana's Andrea Mellenthin fired a 41 to take medalist honors as the Shells defeated Alton 197-213 in a girls dual golf meet at Godfrey's Rolling Hills Golf Course Friday.

Bailey Sharpmack added a 44 for the Shells, with Sam Edwards firing a 55 and Amanda Morgan 57.

The Redbirds were led by Morgan Bernis and Annie Maynard, who each had 50s; Paige Wittman shot 54 and Katie Keller 59 for AHS.

BOYS GOLF

TIGERS WIN CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL INVITATIONAL: Senior Justin Hemings fired a 7-under 65, two shots off the tournament record, as Edwardsville fired a team 295 to win the Champaign Invitational at the University of Illinois' Orange Golf Course in Savoy Friday.

Hemings' score came on the par-72, 6,638-yard layout.

Normal University High finished second behind the Tigers, firing a team 309, with Belleville Althoff third at 314, Champaign Central fourth at 322 and Benton fifth at 329. Normal U.'s Dallas Koth and Urbana University's Varun Chopra tied for second with 1-under 71s.

The Tigers' Cale Ambuhel finished tied for fifth with a 4-over 75 while Ben Tyrell and Tanner White each had 5-over 77s. Luke Babington had an 81 for EHS and Jack Kohlmeier had a 84; the top four scorers counted for the team score.

More like this: